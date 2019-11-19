It’s that time of year when Beaujolais Nouveau wines hit the world market.
Beaujolais Nouveau wines are released worldwide at 12:01 a.m. the third Thursday of November to celebrate the new harvest in France.
These red wines are made from the gamay grape and are meant to be consumed young. They are light and fruity with low tannins and best served with a little chill on them.
It's a timely coincidence that Beaujolais Nouveau wines also make a versatile choice for the Thanksgiving table, pairing well with the lighter meat and side dishes or used as a pre-dinner aperitif.
Locally, Foolish Things Bar & Biscuit, 3524 S. Peoria Ave., has scheduled a Celebration du Beaujolais Nouveau from 6 p.m. to midnight Thursday and will be selling glasses of the new wine. The event is co-hosted by Alliance Francaise de Tulsa.
The wines come from the Beaujolais area, located north of Lyon in eastern France. It overlaps Burgundy in the north and Rhone in the south, and picturesque Beaujolais vineyards run along the Saone river, where winemakers have crafted delicious, fruity wines since the days of ancient Rome.
Most stores are expected to carry no more than one or two Beaujolais Nouveau wines. Georges Duboeuf is the most common label. The wines usually cost less than $15 a bottle.
Beaujolais wines, more full-bodied than the Nouveau variety, are typically good food wines all year. Damon Daniel of Ranch Acres Wine & Spirits suggested some that have been popular with staff and customers.
Prices likely will vary from store to store.
2017 Domaine de la Prebende ($16)
From the 500-year-old Domaine Dupeuble, this is a medium-bodied, versatile red, vinified naturally and with only trace amounts of sulfites. It has notes of dark cherries, red fruits and cranberries.
2017 Domaine Chignard Julienas Beauvernay ($23)
It is medium-bodied with alluring notes of ripe red cherries and a lingering light cherry finish. It received 90 points from Wine Advocate.
2017 Mathieu Lapierre Raisins Gaulois ($17)
Chris Santini of Kermit Lynch Wine Merchant tells this story of winemaker Marcel Lapierre and the Raisins Gaulois. “Many years ago Marcel Lapierre pulled me aside and asked if I thought Kermit and our clients would like his new ‘petit vin.’ When I asked him what it was, he told me, ‘It’s a wine...that you drink like a beer...when you don’t really want to drink a beer.’…Buy it by the case, and drink it cold, out of a simple glass cup.”
2017 Domaine de la Voute de Crozes Cote-de Brouilly Beaujolais ($22)
Notes of ripe red berries and a velvety finish. Pairs well with cheeses, salmon, chicken, turkey and ham. It received 91 points from Robert Parker’s Wine Advocate.
Louis Jadot Beaujolais Villages ($12)
Notes of strawberry, black cherry and spice. Easy drinking, 100% gamay, value-priced wine that pairs well with light cheeses and poultry.