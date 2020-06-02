The next time you are in the Pacific Northwest, a side trip to Winlock, Washington, might be worth the time. It’s kind of like visiting Tulsa to see the Golden Driller, except in Winlock it’s The Egg.
This is not just any egg. It is the world’s largest egg, according to “Ripley’s Believe It or Not!” Clark Griswold would make it a vacation destination.
The egg originally was built for a celebration of the opening of the Pacific Highway Bridge over the Columbia River between Washington and Oregon in the early 1920s that was used extensively for the transportation of poultry and eggs.
Winlock reportedly was America’s second-largest egg producing town until the 1950s, and local egg pride remains strong, as evidenced by its 12-foot-long, 1,200-pound, fiberglass egg stationed in the center of town.
If Winlock isn’t in your travel plans, this still would be a good day to celebrate the versatile egg because Wednesday, June 3, is National Egg Day.
Eggs are a good source of protein and vitamin D, and can be fixed scrambled, fried, poached, hard-boiled, sunny-side up, soft boiled, over-medium and over-easy, to name a few. They are good for breakfast, lunch and dinner.
If cooking isn’t your thing today, then check out some of our favorite egg dishes around town. Be sure to call or check Facebook and websites for the latest hours and methods of operation (dine-in, curbside, delivery).
HOT JAM BISCUIT
Neighborhood JA.M.
4830 E. 61st St., 918-508-7744
The big made-from-scratch biscuit is filled with a fried chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, egg and a zingy jalapeno peach jam. It’s served with breakfast potatoes.
POTATO PIZZA
Prairie Fire Pie
1308 E. 15th St., 918-895-8725
This white sauce pizza features potato, egg, mozzarella cheese, rosemary, sea salt and arugula, topped with soft-cooked eggs so the yolk can meld with all of its pizza partners.
KIMCHI FRIES
Lone Wolf Banh Mi
203 E. Archer St., 918-728-7778
3136 E. 11th St., 918-861-4232
The basic kimchi fries are pretty spectacular on their own. Ask to have them topped with an egg, and they become otherworldly. The dish includes fries, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, onion, jalapeno, kimchi cabbage, kimchi cucumber and choice of aioli and cilantro.
IRISH BENNY
Kilkenny’s Irish Pub
1413 E. 15th St., 918-582-8282
What makes this different from a traditional eggs Benedict is the Irish rashers, a type of bacon that typically is a little fattier than Canadian bacon. Grilled muffin halves are topped with rashers, poached eggs and hollandaise sauce.
KHACHAPURI
Bramble Breakfast & Bar
1302 E. Sixth St., 918-664-5635
121 N. Ash St., Broken Arrow, 918-367-1419
400 Riverwalk Terrace, Jenks, 918-528-3054
Khachapuri is the national dish of Georgia — the Eurasian country, not the Southern state — and it is easy to see why. A fluffy loaf of bread with a well in the middle is filled with a melted three-cheese blend and topped with runny eggs. Pull off pieces of the bread, dip them in the egg-cheese mixture and savor every bite. Bramble restaurants were scheduled to reopen limited dine-in service Wednesday, June 3.