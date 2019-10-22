To many folks, Halloween is more than trick or treaters and scary costumes. To many, it’s party time.
For those who want the best decorated goodies at their party, or to take as gifts to a party, it’s best to plan ahead.
Think about what you want — cookies, cupcakes, doughnuts, cakes, etc. — consider your options and place an order to take some stress off the event.
Chain businesses planning special Halloween treats include Chili’s, IHOP, Krispy Kreme, Dunkin’, Wendy’s and Baskin-Robbins.
We found some locally owned spots to check out the frosted frights, too.
MERRITT’S BAKERY
3202 E. 15th St., 918-747-2301
9521 S. Delaware Ave., 918-296-9000
4930 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow, 918-250-1607
Merritt’s annually offers a wide selection of cookies, cupcakes and cakes. Give at least a 48-hour notice for a spooky cake.
HURTS DONUT CO.
111 S. Detroit Ave.
918-574-2211
Preorder line: 918-574-1104
If it’s a big, flavorful, spidery doughnut you want, Hurts has you covered. To make sure you get what you want in time, calling the preorder line is highly recommended.
LITTLE J’S BAKESHOPPE & COFFEE
10032 S. Sheridan Road
918-995-7979
Nestled away in the corner of a strip center, Little J’s has whimsical cookies and cupcakes in the display case. Call ahead for the availability of a custom-made cake.
LUDGER’S BAVARIAN CAKERY
6527 E. 91st St.
918-622-2537
Decorated cookies and cupcakes will be available, but here’s the ticket at Ludger’s: Order a Bavarian cream cheesecake with a Halloween decoration (no dark colors allowed, though orange is OK) at least 48 hours in advance and be the hit of the party.
BARBEE COOKIES
8393 S. Memorial Drive
415 S. Boston Ave. in the Atlas Building
918-369-7997 for both stores
The huge, yummy cookies from Barbee will delight friends and family with their colorful decorations, including friendly looking pumpkins, spiders and ghosts. Something to think about: These can be shipped anywhere in the country.