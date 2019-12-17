We are getting dangerously close to that frantic, last-minute dash to find a suitable gift for those hard-to-shop-for family and friends.
If the person you are shopping for happens to enjoy wine, beer, cigars or food, then we have some ideas that might prove useful.
We recently took a tour of Tulsa Hills Cigar Cellar & Market, 7420 S. Olympia Ave., to check out some of the items available this year. Some are available in other retail outlets as well; check websites for locations.
Liquor stores now are allowed to sell nonalcoholic items, and they might have some good last-minute gifts, too.
Etched globe whiskey decanter ($49.99 set)
Enjoy your whiskey and spirits in this decanter etched with a globe map. The set comes with two etched glasses made from lead-free borosilicate glass. The decanter by itself is $32.
Chirpy Tops ($24.99)
These bird-shaped wine pourers will “chirp” when one pours from a bottle of wine. As the liquid passes through the whistle inside the bird, a chirping sound is produced. Fun for parties, too.
Roark Acres gift box (prices vary)
Customers can put together a gift box of items from Roark Acres Honey Farms in Jenks. The farm features honey sweets, candles, creamed honey, honey skin care and raw, unfiltered “Okie” honey. Also available at Roark Acres store in Jenks, Reasor’s and Akin’s Natural Foods.
Wine Sticks and Beer Buddies ($5.49)
Wine Sticks and Beer Buddies are treats in a variety of flavors designed to consume with beer and wine. They also go great with artisan cheeses, spreads, coffee, tea or as treats by themselves.
Gourmet food gift baskets (prices vary)
It won’t take long to put together an attractive gift basket full of gourmet food items, such as olives, specialty nuts, olive oils, cocktail mixers and much more.