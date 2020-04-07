As diners cope to plan their meal options during the coronavirus pandemic, this would be an opportune time to grab a bag of old-fashioned hamburgers from one of Tulsa’s iconic burger joints.
We are talking places at least 35 years old, in a single location and operated by the founders or descendants of the founders.
If you never have visited all of these spots, here’s an idea: Plan to visit at least one a week for takeout or curbside service, take notes and at the end of the journey, have family members vote for their favorites.
Though this is Five to Find, we found six restaurants that meet the criteria, and we didn’t have the heart to leave out just one.
Arnold’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers
Crystal City Shopping Center,
4253 Southwest Blvd.
918-445-4633
Restaurant: 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10:45 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Drive-through: 10:45 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Vicki and Frank Arnold operated their popular burger spot on West 51st Street for more than three decades before being forced by property owners to find a new location last spring. They set up a new spot in Crystal City Shopping Center and haven’t missed a beat. It still has its exterior sign, the neon “Arnold’s” inside and even its old grill. Arnold’s has two separate spaces in the shopping center, one at the restaurant for pickup and curbside orders and one for drive-through only.
Weber’s Superior Root Beer
3812 S. Peoria Ave.
918-742-1082
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Oscar Weber Bilby and his son, Leo, opened this Brookside icon in the familiar orange-and-black building in 1933. Today, the restaurant, which features burgers and house-made root beer, is operated by fourth- and fifth-generation Bilby family members — Jennifer and Rick Bilby and their daughter, Michelle. Other family members have been involved in the restaurant from time to time, including Rick’s father, Harold.
Bill’s Jumbo Burgers
2002 E. Admiral Blvd.
918-592-5191
10:15 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday
Hamburger patties with onions mashed in have been sizzling on the grill for 60 years at Bill’s Jumbo Burgers. Annie and Bill Henry founded the tiny burger spot on the corner of Admiral Boulevard and Xanthus Avenue. Today, their son, Tim, and his wife, Sandy, along with their daughter, Jennifer Compton, and Tim’s sister, Teresa Johnson, operate the restaurant. Bill’s is cash only.
Claud’s Hamburgers
3834 S. Peoria Ave.
918-742-8332
10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Saturday; 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday
Wilma and Claud Hobson founded Claud’s in 1954 on Admiral Boulevard a couple of blocks west of Sheridan Road. When Interstate 244 was under construction, they took over a former Van’s Hamburger building at their current familiar spot in Brookside. Son Robert Hobson is the current owner. Four other brothers, a sister and other family members have been involved in Claud’s over the years.
Ted’s Hamburgers
2906 W. Edison St.
918-582-9465
10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday
Priscilla and Ted Coulson operated their first place at Archer Street and Quanah Avenue for about a dozen years before moving to the current location in 1963. Their son, James, ran the restaurant for a number of years before being killed in an apparent robbery attempt five years ago. Granddaughter Jamie Coulson Allen operates the restaurant today. When school is in session, it’s a popular hangout for students at Central High School, located just across the street.
The Freeze
212 E. 46th St. North
918-425-8102
10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Except for its name, the north Tulsa restaurant has had few changes since Ronald and Barbara Vaughan opened it as a Tastee Freez in 1975. After the family dropped its affiliation with Tastee Freez, it changed the name to The Freeze. Though fried catfish is the most popular item today, The Freeze still sells a ton of old-fashioned burgers. Sons Scott and Robert are the current owners.