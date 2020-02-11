What is it that attracts one to a particular bottle of wine for Valentine’s Day? It could be a saucy label or romantic name. It could be the sweetness of a sparkling wine or the velvety texture of a fine wine.
It could be chocolate.
Whatever the reason, Valentine’s Day is an occasion to choose a wine to match your partner’s personality and taste.
We recently toured the aisles of Parkhill’s Warehouse Liquors & Wine for some romantic selections. The wines generally are widely available. Prices may vary.
Toad Hollow Risqué ($15)
Risqué is a nonvintage, crisp and fruity French sparkling wine with low alcohol (6%) and a pleasing effervescence.
From Toad Hollow owner Frankie Williams:
“Toad Hollow Risqué is our ‘vin vivant’ (lively wine), a delicately sweet wine from France! When the Can-Can was introduced in Paris in the 1830’s it was quickly dubbed ‘Le Ballet Risqué’ for its rousing energy and high kicks. Our Risqué captures this spirit — a crisp and fruity sparkling wine with fresh green apple and pear flavors and just enough sweetness to seduce your palate. Vibrant? Oui!
ChocoVine ($10)
Nothing says I love you like chocolate from the Netherlands and wine from France. ChocoVine combines both, a cabernet sauvignon made from French grapes with rich chocolate and cream from Holland. They make a silky smooth, chocolatey drink that can be served on the rocks or added to an array of sinful cocktails. It comes in a variety of chocolate flavors.
LVE Sparkling French Rosé ($15)
Singer John Legend partnered with premier Napa Valley winemaker Raymond Vineyards to create the Legend Vineyard Exclusive Collection. Grapes for the sparkling French rose were selected from a blend of vineyards in well-known growing reigons of France, such as Loire and Languedoc, to create a fruity style with delicate bubbles.
Mollydooker Carnival of Love ($80)
Step up to this world-class shiraz from Australia. The husband-wife team of Sarah and Sparky Marquis started Mollydooker (a term for a lefty, and both Sarah and Sparky are left-handed) in 2005 and released Carnival of Love in 2006. According to the winery, “Carnival of Love is the wine we tell our friends about….The soft mouthfeel creates the sense of melted chocolate, yet the lingering finish of berry compote brings the wine to where shiraz excels.”
Colby Red ($11)
The wine is dedicated to raising funds for cardiac research. It is named in honor of Colby Rex Groom, son of winemaker Daryl Groom and his wife, Lisa. Colby was born with congenital heart disease and underwent two heart surgeries to repair a defective valve. He is healthy and happy today. The first Colby Red was made 10 years ago in hopes of raising $500 for heart charities, according to its website. Donations from proceeds now exceed $1,600,000. The wine is a blend of merlot, cabernet sauvignon, syrah, petite sirah and zinfandel with notes of ripe red berries and hints of clove.
