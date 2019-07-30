A scoop of vanilla ice cream in an ice-cold mug of root beer is a cool customer on a hot August day. That’s especially so Tuesday, Aug. 6. It’s National Root Beer Float Day.
Some accounts credit Frank J. Wisner of Cripple Creek, Colorado, for coming up with the root beer float, also known as a Black Cow, in August of 1893.
It seems Wisner, owner of Cripple Creek Cow Mountain Gold Mining Co., was thinking about a line of soda waters he produced for the folks around Cripple Creek when he saw a full moon shining on a snow-capped mountain, and it reminded him of a scoop of ice cream.
As the story goes, Wisner added a scoop of ice cream into a mug of his childrens’ favorite soda, Myers Avenue Red Root Beer, and the root beer float was born.
Accurate or not, it’s a good story. We came up with some of our favorite root beer floats, or root beers screaming for a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
WEBER’S SUPERIOR ROOT BEER
3817 S. Peoria Ave.
Ice-cold frosted glass mugs filled with ice cream and house-made root beer is an unmatched combination that dates to 1933. It goes great with a burger and onion rings. The founding Bilby family still operates Weber’s today.
BROWNIE’S HAMBURGER STAND
2130 S. Harvard Ave.
6577 E. 71st St.
422 Plaza Court, Sand Springs
Brownie’s, whose history dates to 1956, is another iconic Tulsa restaurant that still makes its own root beer. Make it a root beer float and pair it with one of Brownie’s famous house-made pies.
NOT YOUR FATHER’S ROOT BEER
Common where alcoholic beverages are sold.
This one is for adults only. Not Your Father’s Root Beer, from Small Town Brewery in Wauconda, Illinois, is a traditional beer brewed with botanicals, spices and herbs such as wintergreen, sarsaparilla bark, anise, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla bean and honey to give it the taste of an old-fashioned root beer.
DELTA CAFE
4515 E. 51st St.
This longtime café seemed long gone when both Tulsa locations closed in December 2017. Former employee Dabir Ahmed worked out a deal to reopen the 51st Street store in February 2018. One of the highlights of the restaurant is its Shake Shoppe, which features shakes (regular, fat-free and no-sugar), malts and root beer floats.
SODA STEVE’S
Fin & Feather Resort
445889 Highway 10-A, Gore
Take a day trip or book a room at Fin and Feather Resort on Lake Tenkiller. The resort’s restaurant, Soda Steve’s, has a tropical theme from executive chef Steve Pool’s missions to Costa Rica, Vietnam, South Africa and India. Oldies music and a circa 1920 red cast-iron bathtub under a rotating mirrored disco ball are trademarks of the eatery. Not to mention house-made root beer. It is 75 miles southeast of Tulsa and serves lunch and dinner all week during season. Go to finandfeatherresort.com for details and directions.