The Fourth of July typically is a time for grilling all manner of summer holiday favorites, such as barbecue, hot dogs and burgers.
For grill masters, we found some grill-ready items perfect for a holiday gathering. For those who don’t own a grill or want to take it easy on the Fourth, we have you covered, too.
Takeout options from area restaurants probably are about as numerous as there are restaurants. We found some choices that go beyond pizza and fried chicken you might want to consider. Some have order deadlines, so it’s good to plan early.
CONEY ISLAND HOT WEINER SHOP
107 N. Boulder Ave., 918-587-2821
Bag up a bundle of coneys from the place that started it all in Tulsa. They come with or without cheese, chili or onions, and they microwave extremely well. You also can buy them deconstructed if you wish to put them together yourself. The store is open from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.
BONEFISH GRILL
4651 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow
918-252-3474
On the higher end of the food spectrum for the Fourth are lobster and shrimp rolls from Bonefish Grill. They are tossed with the restaurant’s signature Bang Bang sauce and served in lightly toasted baguettes. A family bundle that serves up to five diners comes with a side, cookies and fresh bread for $45. Other family bundles feature Bang Bang shrimp tacos, chicken tacos, grilled chicken, grilled shrimp and grilled salmon for $29.90 to $39.90.
FASSLER HALL
304 S. Elgin Ave.
918-576-7898
House-made sausages from Fassler Hall are great for picnics and backyard get-togethers. They can be ordered cooked with special toppings or grill ready. Grill-ready sausages are $9 a pound. Don’t forget the duck fat fries. The store will close at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 4.
RIB CRIB
Multiple locations. Check website and Facebook for locations near you.
Rib Crib is offering a Fourth of July family pack that feeds up to eight people. It includes one rack of St. Louis-style ribs, 2 pounds smoked chicken, one family side, two large baked beans, two large potato salads, eight buns, pickles, peppers and onions for $69.99. Order deadline Thursday, July 2.
THE FRESH MARKET
8015 S. Yale Ave., 918-477-7838
A Fourth of July family pack that serves eight includes an 8-pound boneless Boston butt for pulled pork on the grill (recipe available on website), eight hamburger buns, 2 pounds baked beans, 2 pounds vinegar coleslaw, 9-inch apple pie, two mini watermelons and choice of three sauces for $59.99. Call the store to order; it’s best to give at least 48 hours notice.