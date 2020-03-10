St. Patrick’s Day observes the death of St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland. On this day, Christians are allowed temporarily to put aside Lenten restrictions on food and alcohol consumption.
The day typically involves public parades, festivals, the wearing of green, music, food, dancing and a significant consumption of Irish beers and whiskeys.
Apparently, the remainder of the world was green with envy and now joins in on the fun.
We have picked out five notable St. Pat’s celebrations (not all fall on the official St. Patrick’s Day of March 17).
Kilkenny’s Irish Pub
1413 E. 15th St.
Join the annual block party Tuesday, March 17, on Cherry Street. The event includes live music, a beer and liquor tent, a beer truck, a food tent featuring Kilkenny’s Irish favorites, a merchandise tent featuring Mythic live T-shirt screening, a photo booth and activities for the kids. Kilkenny’s opens at 9 a.m., and the block party kicks off at 11 a.m. The fun lasts until midnight.
Arnie’s Bar
318 E. Second St.
Arnie’s Bar, which recently celebrated its 20th year in the Blue Dome District, will stage its 64th annual St. Patrick’s Day Party on Tuesday, March 17. A full day of live Irish music includes Larkin, Cairde na Gael, Timothy O’Brian’s Celtic Cheer, Tulsa Honor Academy, Vintage Wildflowers and Hell’s Fringe Border Band. Food trucks include Andolini’s Pizzeria, The Bachelor’s Table, MASA, Mr. Nice Guys and RUB.
McNellie’s Pub
401 E. First St.
The McNellie’s Group is staging a pre-party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 14, with music by Larkin at McNellie’s Pub, $3 green beer at Elgin Park, drink specials at the Dust Bowl and a DJ dance party at Fassler Hall. The big street party in front of McNellie’s takes off at noon Tuesday, March 17, and will go to 11 p.m. with live music, drink and food.
Guthrie Green
111 E. Reconciliation Way
The Tulsa Irish Festival at Guthrie Green again will feature a family-friendly St. Pat’s celebration from 3-8 p.m. Friday, March 13, and noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 14. The event will focus on music, culture and art in the Celtic tradition. Live performers include Ashely Davis (Kansas City), Skerryvore (Scotland), Cassie & Maggie (Nova Scotia) and the Goode Academy of Irish Dance. Also featured will be food trucks, Celtic vendors and a huge kids’ zone with traditional Irish games.
Rose District
Downtown Main Street, Broken Arrow
The sixth-annual ShamROCK the Rose celebration is scheduled from 5-10 p.m. Saturday, March 14, and will feature a kids’ zone, live music, food trucks, a craft beer garden and third-floor VIP room at the Broken Arrow Museum. Businesses also will be open along Main Street. The beer garden and VIP room are ticketed events that benefit Soldier’s Wish; tickets and details are available at eventbrite.com.
{&endstyles}Twitter: @ScottCherryTW