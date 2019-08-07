The Kiwanis Club of Tulsa is hosting its first Chili Championship at Guthrie Green, Saturday. Aug. 17. Festival hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
“The local Kiwanis chapter is happy to present an all-day and unique event to our community,” Steve Collins, President of Kiwanis Club of Tulsa, said in a news release.
“Our Chili Championship offers great food, award-winning chili, and fun for the whole family. It’s just a really exciting event that gives back — all the proceeds from our event fund Key Club scholarships and Special Olympics of Oklahoma.”
More than 60 International Chili Society-sanctioned chili teams from all over the U.S. will compete for cash prizes and the title of "Chili on the Green Champion." In addition, the winner will earn a seat at the 53rd Annual ICS World Championship Chili Cook Off.
In addition to all-you-can-eat chili, Chili on the Green also will have live music (provided by local artists The Modern Oklahoma Jazz Orchestra and Tuesday Night Band), a muscle car show hosted by Green Country Classic Mustangs, beer, soft drinks, water, food trucks and a kids' zone which includes a Game On mobile video game truck and a giant bubble experience.
Chili tasting will begin at noon and live music will be on the main stage from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. “Chili on the Green” awards will be presented at 6 p.m.