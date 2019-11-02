Hafli, the annual fall festival that has become one of Tulsa’s longest-lived ethnic celebrations, returns to the environs of St. Antony Antiochian Orthodox Church, 2645 E. Sixth St.
This year’s festival will take place Thursday through Sunday, Nov. 7-10. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., except for Sunday, Nov. 10, when hours will be noon to 3 p.m.
The highlight of Hafli is the traditional Lebanese dinners that are served nightly. Volunteers spend weeks preparing foods for the dinners, which include homemade hummus served with pita, cabbage rolls, tabbouleh, and grilled chicken with hashwa, a rice dish made with beef, almonds and savory spices.
Desserts include greba butter cookies and baklava.
Dinners are $17 adults, $8 children 12 and younger. To purchase dinner tickets: hafli.org, or call 918-584-7300 or 918-584-4116.
For those who might want to sample some authentic Lebanese foods in the privacy of their own dining rooms, Hafli will have such items as stuff grape leaves, cabbage rolls, meat pies, kibbe (a mix of ground meat and bulgar wheat), hummus, hashwa, and tabbouleh, as well as a variety of cookies, breads, cakes and other treats.
Tours of St. Antony Church will be offered for those interested in learning more about Eastern Orthodox Christianity.
