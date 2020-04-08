About five years ago, Jennifer Stavo was cleaning houses and homeschooling her two boys.
“I thought a food truck might be fun to do and fit my circumstances,” she said. “I found a truck that already had a smoker, and I know Oklahomans love barbecue. That’s how I got started.”
She called her truck Hot Mess BBQ, and it proved to be popular, offering such items as barbecue tacos, nachos, hot dogs with barbecue sauce, pulled pork, brisket and chicken.
When she has specials, such as ribs or rib-eye steaks, they sell out quickly.
That led Stavo to acquiring a second truck, but she didn’t have a concept or anyone to operate it until siblings Bryan and Nicole Lewis got interested.
“Jennifer is a friend and neighbor of ours, and we liked the idea,” Nicole Lewis said. “We came up with our own concept, which we think is a reflection of Tulsa.”
Bryan pointed out the logo on their Dope Soul Catering & Food Truck includes a painted skyline of downtown Tulsa.
Among items customers are likely to find at Dope Soul are fried rice, papusas, dirty fries, cheeseburgers, Indian tacos, cheese wontons and Cajun fried okra. A wide selection of veggies, sauces, meats and seasonings are available to top the rice, fries and burgers.
“Nicole came up with the papusas, and they have been really popular,” Bryan said. “I love to eat, and these gave me goosebumps the first time I tried them.
“The papusas have black beans, cotija cheese and Awesome sauce. You can have them with pork, chicken or vegan. I put the Awesome sauce on just about everything.”
Awesome sauce is a mayo-based sauce with hints of garlic and Parmesan cheese. It’s mild and flavorful and would pair well with a number of dishes.
We caught up with Hot Mess BBQ and Dope Soul at the Black Dog Fire Department, a volunteer fire station in southern Osage County about 4 miles west of Osage Casino.
The trucks typically rotate days there Tuesday through Sunday, beginning about 4 p.m. and going to 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. It’s a pleasant little drive, about 15 minutes from downtown. Go west on 36th Street North past Osage Casino, turn right on Osage Drive, then right on 52nd West Avenue. The station is just a mile or so down the road.
“We’ve been part of the Black Dog neighborhood and the people have been great to us,” Nicole said. “Before the coronavirus restrictions, when we weren’t at Black Dog, we were event-driven. Now, we’ve had to change what we are doing.”
Both trucks have begun partnering with neighborhoods in the Tulsa area to visit on specific days.
“We’ve been working with HOAs (homeowners associations) to set up the days and get the word out to the neighborhoods,” Nicole said. “We’ve been to Braden Park and Kendall Whittier and had a really good response so far. It seems to have been a morale boost for a lot of people to have the food come to them.”
Stavo said they have been working together to plan schedules, posted daily on each truck’s websites and Facebook pages. Menus are available there, too.
“We work together so one place or one neighborhood doesn’t get burned out on one truck,” she said.
