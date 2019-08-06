Howdy Burger, a new concept from the McNellie’s Group, is coming to the Mother Road Market.
Mother Road Market, a food hall and development of the Lobeck Taylor Foundation, announced Tuesday morning that Howdy Burger will join the market’s lineup of food options this fall.
While recent trends across the nation largely have favored gourmet burgers, Howdy Burger will be a tribute to classic roadside burger stands along Route 66.
“The McNellie’s Group is excited to introduce Howdy Burger to Tulsa,” Ben Alexander, vice president of culinary operations, said in a news release. “An old-fashioned flat-topped cheeseburger, served on a Martin’s potato bun will be the star of Howdy Burger’s focused menu."
Howdy Burger’s menu will feature single, double or triple patty burgers with traditional toppings plus a signature Howdy sauce. A vegetarian burger also will be available.
Shoe-string fries and fresh-squeezed lemonade also will be on the menu, along with a two-egg breakfast sandwich on house-made bread with sausage or bacon and cheese.
Howdy Burger will be located between Chicken and the Wolf and Nice Guys Shrimp Shack. It will fill the only vacant shop space in the market, located at 1124 S. Lewis Ave.