Some restaurants are serving traditional Thanksgiving dinners only. Some will have their regular menus in addition to a Thanksgiving dinner. Some will have buffets. Some offer carryout dinners or turkeys and others smoked meats.
Most require reservations or have order and pickup deadlines.
Albert G’s
2748 S. Harvard Ave., 421 E. First St.
918-747-4799 for both locations
Carryout whole turkeys, 12- to 14-pound, $50.
Antoinette Baking Co.
207 N. Main St., 918-764-8404
Carryout appetizers, breakfast breads, pies, cookies.
Boston Deli
6231 E. 61st St., 918-492-4745
Extensive carryout, including turkey, pork, beef, seafood and more, a la carte.
Café Yum
6568 E. 51st St., The Farm Shopping Center
918-628-1000
Carryout traditional Thanksgiving dinners.
Carrabba’s Italian Grill
11021 E. 71st St., 918-254-8888
Ready-to-bake pasta dishes, sides, salads, desserts.
Cherry Street Kitchen
1441 S. Quaker Ave., 918-884-3408
Breakfast items, platters, sides, desserts.
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
1976 Utica Square, 918-712-7500
11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Three-course menu with choice of entrée, herb-roasted turkey breast ($45) or petit filet mignon ($60).
Fresh Market
8015 S. Yale Ave.
Heat-and-serve holiday meals for three to 14.
Jane’s Delicatessen
2626 E. 11th St., 918-872-0501
11 a.m. to close
Traditional Thanksgiving menu with turkey or ham; will add signature hamburger at 5 p.m.; Black Friday brunch.
Le Louvre French Café
8313 S. Memorial Drive, 918-286-6019
Carryout holiday desserts.
Metro Diner
6620 S. Memorial Drive, 918-932-2070
7474 S. Olympia Ave., 918-387-3553
Carryout dinners for one to 10 guests; dine-in traditional dinner $14.99 throughout November-December.
Michael V’s
8222 E. 103rd St., Bixby, 918-369-0310
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Extensive buffet, $34 adults, $12 ages 9 and under.
Oklahoma Rub
Food truck
918-850-2579
Carryout smoked turkeys, hams, prime rib, beef tenderloin. Call for pricing.
Palace Café
1301 E. 15th St., 918-582-4321
Extensive carryout, a la carte and family dinners.
Prospect Local Bar & Kitchen
Hotel Indigo
121 S. Elgin Ave.
918-779-4445
11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:40-10:30 p.m.
Three-course dinner with choice of herb-roasted turkey or mango mustard-glazed baked ham, $26 per person (add $5 for both turkey and ham).
Reasor’s
Multiple locations
Turkey breast dinner, turkey dinner, spiral glazed ham dinner, prime rib dinner and Reasor’s feast (serves 12-16), sides and desserts. $29.99 to $229.99.
Order in store or at reasors.com
Rib Crib
Multiple locations
Carryout smoked turkeys and hams, one for $45.99 or two for $89.99.
Rose Rock Creamery
502 E. Third St., 918-396-8001
Taking orders for Thanksgiving ice cream pies, such as pumpkin, cookies and cream, vegan pumpkin and vegan chocolate.
Texas de Brazil
7021 S. Memorial Drive, 918-921-7513
Opening early at 11 a.m.
Regular menu plus roasted turkey, holiday sides.
Ti Amo Ristorante Italiano - south
6024 S. Sheridan Road, 918-499-1919
10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Extensive buffet, $32 adults, $12 ages 10 and under.
FREE MEALS
Apple Barrel Café
15225 S. Memorial Drive, Bixby
3806 S. Elm Place, Broken Arrow
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Duffy’s
706 S. Elm Place, Broken Arrow
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tally’s Good Food Café
1102 S. Yale Ave.
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE TO BUY HOLIDAY PIES
Area restaurants and bakeries are among places to order holiday pies and desserts. All major supermarkets also carry pies. Most have a deadline, so customers are encouraged to order as early as possible.
50s Diner
1500 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow
918-806-6999
Blue Moon Cafe
3512 S. Peoria Ave.
918-749-7800
Bread and Butter Kitchen & Bakery
3837 E. 51st St.
918-960-2070
Brownie's Hamburger Stand
2130 S. Harvard Ave.
918-744-0320
6577 E. 71st St.
918-398-6615
Coffee House on Cherry Street
1502 E. 15th St.
918-779-6137
Coleman's Bakery
118 N. Seminole Ave., Okmulgee
918-756-0560
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store
8008 E. 31st St., 918-610-0414
7128 S. Olympia Ave., 918-447-4505
9475 N. Owasso Expressway, Owasso, 918-272-3445
Dilly Diner
402 E. Second St.
918-938-6382
Freeway Cafe
465 S. Sheridan Road, 918-836-8150
1547 E. Third St., 918-836-6726
5849 S. 49th West Ave., 918-292-8678
Front Porch Bakery
18435 S. Highway 66, Claremore
918-341-7505
Hammett House
1616 W. Will Rogers Blvd., Claremore
918-341-7333
Little J's Bakeshoppe
10032 S. Sheridan Road
918-995-7979
Lori's Sweet Sinsations
862 W. Taft Ave., Sapulpa
918-224-4600
Lynn's Bakery
227 W. Rogers Blvd., Skiatook
918-396-3888
Merritt's Bakery
3202 E. 15th St., 918-747-2301
9521 S. Delaware Ave., 918-296-9000
4930 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow, 918-250-1607
Nut House
26677 S. Highway 66, Claremore
918-266-1604
Ollie's Station
4070 Southwest Blvd.
918-446-0524
Queenie's
1834 Utica Square
918-749-3481
Saint Amon Baking Co.
6333 E. 120th Court, Bixby
918-364-2143
Shiloh's
2604 N. Aspen Ave., Broken Arrow
918-254-1500
Take 2: A Resonance Cafe
309 S. Main St.
918-861-4555
Village Inn
2745 S. Harvard Ave., 918-742-3515
5230 S. Yale Ave., 918-496-1207
8320 E. 71st St., 918-254-7623
White River Fish Market
1708 N. Sheridan Road, 918-835-1910
1105 E. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow, 918-449-0366