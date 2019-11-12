Blue Moon Cafe (copy)

Find out where to get holiday meals and pies. Tulsa World file

 Christopher Smith

Some restaurants are serving traditional Thanksgiving dinners only. Some will have their regular menus in addition to a Thanksgiving dinner. Some will have buffets. Some offer carryout dinners or turkeys and others smoked meats.

Most require reservations or have order and pickup deadlines.

Restaurants that want to be included on future lists prior to Thanksgiving should submit their information — special menu, buffet, hours, prices — to scott.cherry@tulsaworld.com

Albert G’s

2748 S. Harvard Ave., 421 E. First St.

918-747-4799 for both locations

Carryout whole turkeys, 12- to 14-pound, $50.

Antoinette Baking Co.

207 N. Main St., 918-764-8404

Antoinettebakingco.com

Carryout appetizers, breakfast breads, pies, cookies.

Boston Deli

6231 E. 61st St., 918-492-4745

Thebostondeli.com

Extensive carryout, including turkey, pork, beef, seafood and more, a la carte.

Café Yum

6568 E. 51st St., The Farm Shopping Center

918-628-1000

Carryout traditional Thanksgiving dinners.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill

11021 E. 71st St., 918-254-8888

Ready-to-bake pasta dishes, sides, salads, desserts.

Cherry Street Kitchen

1441 S. Quaker Ave., 918-884-3408

Breakfast items, platters, sides, desserts.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

1976 Utica Square, 918-712-7500

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Three-course menu with choice of entrée, herb-roasted turkey breast ($45) or petit filet mignon ($60).

Fresh Market

8015 S. Yale Ave.

Heat-and-serve holiday meals for three to 14.

Jane’s Delicatessen

2626 E. 11th St., 918-872-0501

11 a.m. to close

Traditional Thanksgiving menu with turkey or ham; will add signature hamburger at 5 p.m.; Black Friday brunch.

Le Louvre French Café

8313 S. Memorial Drive, 918-286-6019

Carryout holiday desserts.

Metro Diner

6620 S. Memorial Drive, 918-932-2070

7474 S. Olympia Ave., 918-387-3553

Carryout dinners for one to 10 guests; dine-in traditional dinner $14.99 throughout November-December.

Michael V’s

8222 E. 103rd St., Bixby, 918-369-0310

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Extensive buffet, $34 adults, $12 ages 9 and under.

Oklahoma Rub

Food truck

918-850-2579

Carryout smoked turkeys, hams, prime rib, beef tenderloin. Call for pricing.

Palace Café

1301 E. 15th St., 918-582-4321

Extensive carryout, a la carte and family dinners.

Prospect Local Bar & Kitchen

Hotel Indigo

121 S. Elgin Ave.

918-779-4445

11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:40-10:30 p.m.

Three-course dinner with choice of herb-roasted turkey or mango mustard-glazed baked ham, $26 per person (add $5 for both turkey and ham).

Reasor’s

Multiple locations

Turkey breast dinner, turkey dinner, spiral glazed ham dinner, prime rib dinner and Reasor’s feast (serves 12-16), sides and desserts. $29.99 to $229.99.

Order in store or at reasors.com

Rib Crib

Multiple locations

Carryout smoked turkeys and hams, one for $45.99 or two for $89.99.

Rose Rock Creamery

502 E. Third St., 918-396-8001

Taking orders for Thanksgiving ice cream pies, such as pumpkin, cookies and cream, vegan pumpkin and vegan chocolate.

Texas de Brazil

7021 S. Memorial Drive, 918-921-7513

Opening early at 11 a.m.

Regular menu plus roasted turkey, holiday sides.

Ti Amo Ristorante Italiano - south

6024 S. Sheridan Road, 918-499-1919

10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Extensive buffet, $32 adults, $12 ages 10 and under.

FREE MEALS

Apple Barrel Café

15225 S. Memorial Drive, Bixby

3806 S. Elm Place, Broken Arrow

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Duffy’s

706 S. Elm Place, Broken Arrow

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tally’s Good Food Café

1102 S. Yale Ave.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WHERE TO BUY HOLIDAY PIES

Area restaurants and bakeries are among places to order holiday pies and desserts. All major supermarkets also carry pies. Most have a deadline, so customers are encouraged to order as early as possible.

50s Diner

1500 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow

918-806-6999

Antoinette Baking Co.

207 N. Main St.

918-764-8404

Antoinettebakingco.com

Blue Moon Cafe

3512 S. Peoria Ave.

918-749-7800

Boston Deli

6231 E. 61st St.

918-492-4745

Bread and Butter Kitchen & Bakery

3837 E. 51st St.

918-960-2070

Brownie's Hamburger Stand

2130 S. Harvard Ave.

918-744-0320

6577 E. 71st St.

918-398-6615

Cafe Yum

6568 E. 51st St.

The Farm Shopping Center

918-628-1000

Cherry Street Kitchen

1441 S. Quaker Ave.

918-884-3408

Coffee House on Cherry Street

1502 E. 15th St.

918-779-6137

Coleman's Bakery

118 N. Seminole Ave., Okmulgee

918-756-0560

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

8008 E. 31st St., 918-610-0414

7128 S. Olympia Ave., 918-447-4505

9475 N. Owasso Expressway, Owasso, 918-272-3445

Dilly Diner

402 E. Second St.

918-938-6382

Freeway Cafe

465 S. Sheridan Road, 918-836-8150

1547 E. Third St., 918-836-6726

5849 S. 49th West Ave., 918-292-8678

Front Porch Bakery

18435 S. Highway 66, Claremore

918-341-7505

Hammett House

1616 W. Will Rogers Blvd., Claremore

918-341-7333

Jane's Delicatessen

2626 E. 11th St.

918-872-0501

Le Louvre French Cafe

8313 S. Memorial Drive

918-286-6019

Little J's Bakeshoppe

10032 S. Sheridan Road

918-995-7979

Lori's Sweet Sinsations

862 W. Taft Ave., Sapulpa

918-224-4600

Lynn's Bakery

227 W. Rogers Blvd., Skiatook

918-396-3888

Merritt's Bakery

3202 E. 15th St., 918-747-2301

9521 S. Delaware Ave., 918-296-9000

4930 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow, 918-250-1607

Michael V's

8222 E. 103rd St.

918-369-0319

Nut House

26677 S. Highway 66, Claremore

918-266-1604

Ollie's Station

4070 Southwest Blvd.

918-446-0524

Palace Cafe

1301 E. 15th St.

918-582-4321

Queenie's

1834 Utica Square

918-749-3481

Saint Amon Baking Co.

6333 E. 120th Court, Bixby

918-364-2143

Shiloh's

2604 N. Aspen Ave., Broken Arrow

918-254-1500

Take 2: A Resonance Cafe

309 S. Main St.

918-861-4555

Village Inn

2745 S. Harvard Ave., 918-742-3515

5230 S. Yale Ave., 918-496-1207

8320 E. 71st St., 918-254-7623

White River Fish Market

1708 N. Sheridan Road, 918-835-1910

1105 E. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow, 918-449-0366

