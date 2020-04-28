Joe’s Farm in Bixby is fast becoming one of the most popular spots in the area to pick your own strawberries and find a variety of produce, meats, dairy, plants and flowers.
The owner, Joe Tierney, a true Renaissance man in some circles, took a winding road to becoming a farmer.
Tierney was reared in Long Island and graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in New York in 1986.
“After the CIA, my dad had been transferred to Tulsa and my best friend lived in Tulsa, so I came here to look for a job,” he said. “I had no money and got a job at the Tulsa Excelsior Hotel (where actors for “The Outsiders” stayed while filming and is now DoubleTree Hotel Downtown) as a banquet cook. In two weeks, I was named executive sous chef.”
He stayed for about a year and a half, then took a chef job in New Jersey.
“I hated it,” he said. “So, I went to New Orleans and cooked at Arnaud’s and at the Sazerac Bar at the New Orleans Fairmont Hotel. That was fun.”
He returned to Tulsa and worked with chef-proprietor Philippe Garmy, a Renaissance man if ever there was one, at Back Bay Gourmet.
“Philippe and I became best friends,” Tierney said. “He’s living in France now, and I was best man at his wedding. When Back Bay closed, I became the opening executive chef at Karmichael’s. Then I opened Progressive Produce in 1991.”
He started off growing produce for high-end restaurants at the 10-acre Bixby farm, which has grown to 17 ½ acres. He made contacts with some Texas growers after restaurants asked him if he could come up with more top-quality produce.
“I started making trips in a Nissan Sentra to pick up the stuff,” Tierney said. “The second week I ripped out the seats, except for the driver’s seat. Then I got an old pickup, then a pickup with a trailer. I got a refrigerated truck in 1994, and that’s when the business took off.
“I was working 18 to 20 hours a day, and after my dad died, I shut it down in 2015. I went to work at an oyster farm in Alaska and wound up cutting down trees most of the time.”
That was a skill that came in handy this year at Joe’s Farm. Tierney cleared three large trees by himself to create a sizable blackberry patch that is expected to produce fruit next year for you-pick-em customers.
“The blackberries will start right after the strawberries, so it’s something else to keep people coming out here,” he said.
After the Alaskan experience, Tierney said he returned to the farm in Bixby with no particular plans.
“I still had the farm property, so I figured I needed to farm or sell it,” he said. “Before I went retail, when there wasn’t as much traffic out here, people would slow down in their cars to see what I was doing. When I started growing flowers near the road, they started pulling in.
“It occurred to me there was a lot I could do with agritourism. People want to come to a farm to pick and find fresh, quality produce.”
So, Joe’s Farm evolved into a resource for restaurants, schools and the general public to find fresh, organically grown produce.
On a recent visit, the tidy rows of 30,000 strawberry plants with bright-red berries peeking through the green leaves were impressive. A few families with young children were picking buckets of berries.
The strawberries could last perhaps another six weeks. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Tierney is allowing only eight people an hour to pick. Customers go online to reserve a picking time.
“We could have 300 people in the field right now, but we have to stay as safe as possible,” he said. “But no matter how many we have, I always want to have plenty of beautiful, ripe berries. I want people to have fun and want to come back.”
A stroll through the remainder of the farm is as peaceful and beautiful as it gets. Crops currently poking their heads out of the soil include kale, chard, collard greens, kohlrabi, baby lettuces, leeks, onions and radishes. Spinach and a variety of carrots are growing in greenhouses. Items available down the road include eggplant, cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, tomatoes and sweet potatoes.
“I expect to offer you-dig-it sweet potatoes in September,” Tierney said. “We will lift them a bit so people can pull them out with their hands.”
A retail market is located in a barn next to the parking lot. On our visit, it offered lettuces, potatoes, strawberries, Oklahoma dairy products, food items from Tulsa restaurants and caterers, and frozen beef and chicken from producers in Kansas and Misssouri.
“It’s all about the quality,” Tierney said.
On the flower side, Tierney said he expects to have close to 800 zinnias available the first or second week of June.
Tierney, who operates with two employees and a crew of volunteers, said despite its success, the farm has had its ups and downs.
“With last year’s record flood we lost our summer plantings, and we’ve dealt with cutworms and other problems, but this year is looking really good,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to the rest of the year.”
Tulsa restaurants offering curbside service and delivery following closures
50's Diner
1500 W. Kenosha Street in Broken Arrow 918-806-6999
Full menu available for drive-through pickup 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. all week.
Tulsa World File photo
918 Coffee
2446 E. 11th St (918) 949-3221 tulsa918coffee.com
Offering curbside and takeout 6:30 a.m. -6:30 p.m. daily.
Cory Young
Abuelo's
1531 W. 81st St., Suite A (918) 505-7095 abuelo' s.com
Abuelo's is offering: 15% off pickup or curbside orders, good for online orders and in store. Online code: 15%OFF In-store code: CO-15%. Minimum purchase of $25.
• Free delivery now through March 31 on all orders over $30 on
abuelos.com
The store hours have also been updated as follows: Monday-Saturday 11-8 PM; Sunday 12-8 PM
ah-Sigh-e
12345 S Memorial Dr, Bixby 918-364-4444 Ahsighe.com
7:30-6 M-F and 9-4 Saturday and Sunday
DriveThru service and Doordash delivery
807 east A St, Jenks OK 74038 918-528-5868 ahsighe.com
10-2 Mon-Sat
Curbside pickup and Doordash delivery
Albert G’s
Albert G's Barbecue 421 E. First St., (918) 728-3650 2748 S. Harvard Ave., (918) 747-4799, albertgs.com
Albert G's is still "Smokin' to Please" and will keep the smoker going at both the Downtown and Harvard location for pick-ups, curb-side and delivery orders.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Amelia’s Woodfire Cuisine/Amelia’s Brasserie and Market
114 N. Boston Ave. www.ameliasmarketandbrasserie.com (918) 728-2435
Offering family-style (serves 4) and dinner for two options, including: Wagyu Pot Roast with Joe's Farm Turnips, Roast Chicken, Spinach & Cauliflower Lasagna. Also, single serving salads, desserts, and vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. Available 4 p.m.-8 p.m. daily in the market. Adjusted restaurant hours for take-out are 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Andolini's
andopizza.com
Andolini’s Pizzeria location on Cherry Street and the Andolini's Sliced - Tulsa location in downtown Tulsa will continue to offer curbside carry-out service and delivery through DoorDash.
Prossima Prosecco / Prossimo Ristorante, STG Gelateria - Cherry Street in Tulsa and STG Gelateria - Broken Arrow will be closed for an indeterminate amount of time.
Andolini's Pizzeria Mobile Food Truck, as a to-go kitchen / take out window, will continue to operate and will be available to businesses who have workers who can’t work remotely and who want to feed their workforce without having them travel to restaurants or gather in a cafeteria.
Give them a call for curbside service at all locations.
$25 gets you three 14” dough balls, sauce, cheese and pepperoni
STEPHEN PINGRY
Antoinette Baking Co.
Antoinette Baking Co. 207 N. Main St. www.antoinettebakingco.com (918) 764-8404
Pick-up and delivery available which will include a limited menu of breakfast or lunch options and of course some sweet treats. The dining room will be closed but we will be open 7am-4pm for pick-up or delivery from @Ubereats or @Postmates. Visit social media for updates moving forward.
Will also have milk, eggs, bread, and containers of egg salad or chicken salad available for pick up for anyone that cannot get out to get groceries or need extra food.
Tulsa World File photo
Arby's
Arby' s.com rbamerican.com.
Arby's restaurants said it will be offering five roast beef sandwiches for $10.
"We hope to see guests taking advantage of our drive-thru and delivery options to continue to enjoy the delicious, fresh food available, as well as picking up a meal now and having an additional one to enjoy later," said Randy Bates, senior director head of marketing, R.B. American Group.
"To facilitate this, we will today begin offering our classic roast beef sandwiches to guests at five sandwiches for $10.
Arby's has 18 locations in Tulsa and other restaurants in Bartlesville, Broken Arrow, Claremore, Coweta, Glenpool, Henryetta, Jenks, McAlester, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Owasso, Prattville, Pryor, Sand Springs, Sapulpa and Tahlequah.
For more information, visit
www.rbamerican.com.
Baskin Robbins
91st and Sheridan - take out, drive thru 918-477-7031 68th and Memorial Drive 918-505-5780
Both locations have Doordash.
Ice cream cakes ready to go or you can order a custom one which will be ready in 24 hours. Can also pack ice cream to go.
Both store hours at 11 a.m to 10 p.m.
Baxter's Interurban
717 S. Houston Ave. 918-585-3134
Mon-Fri: 11:30-1:30 and 5:00-7:30
Sat: 5:00-7:30
Daily family dinner deals. Offering curbside pick-up and delivery through local delivery services.
TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Bill and Ruth's
Bill & Ruth’s Cherry Street 2647 E. 15th St. www.billandruths.com (918) 742-9842
Drive-thru is open. Call-ins open for curbside pick-up. Online ordering is open for curbside or drive thru pick up. Gift cards available for purchase online (cannot be used for online ordering or doordash). DoorDash is open for delivery. (They are offering a 2-week try me free option). We are sending turkey and cheese, and super subs to Reeder's Auto & Tire Service Center today and as long as they have demand for orders.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Billy's on the Square
424 S. Main St. (918) 583-8703 billysonthesquare.com
Offering, walk-in and phone-in carry-outs, Call-in curbside pick-up, delivery, online delivery with DoorDash & Grubhub.
10:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Michael Wyke
Billy Sims BBQ
Multiple locations billysimsbbq.com/stores/
All of the Tulsa locations of Billy Sims BBQ are offering online ordering, curbside delivery and 3
rd party delivery.
Discounts for online orders made at
Billysimsbbq.com:
Take 20% off Take Home Packs, COUPON CODE: TAKEHOME20
BOGO 50% Sandwiches or Dinners COUPON CODE: BOGO2020
Take $5 off your online order of $20 or More COUPON CODE: TAKE5OFF
Matt Barnard
Bin 35
Bin 35 3509 S. Peoria Ave. 918-935-3420
11am to 7:30pm Monday-Friday
4pm to 8pm Saturday
$10 GF Fried Chicken special on:
Monday and Saturday
Curbside and UberEATs
The Bistro at Seville
10021 S. Yale Ave. 918-296-3000 thebistroatseville.com
Full menu + bottled beer & wine. 11 a.m. - 8 p.m., Monday - Saturday
JAMES GIBBARD
Black Bear Diner
9026 E. 71st St. 918-459-8711 blackbeardiner.com
Black Bear Diner is offering limited menu and family meals for breakfast, lunch and dinner ranging from $19.99 to $34.99. Online ordering available at
blackbeardiner.com. Curbside pickup.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Blue Moon Cafe
Blue Moon Café 3512 S. Peoria Ave. Suite F www.bluemoontulsa.com (918) 749-7800
Hot soup, breakfast items, grab and go sandwich-making ingredients, salads, sides and baked goods available for take-out. Call to order or stop in, grab and go.
Matt Barnard
Bluestone Steak House & Seafood
10032 S. Sheridan Rd. 918-296-9889 www.bluestonesteakhouse.com
Open Tuesday-Saturday, 4-8 p.m. Will be doing take out & delivery within 10 miles for a $5 fee.
Full unopened bottle wine also available for purchase.
Matt Barnard
Bodean Restaurant and Seafood Market
3376 E. 51st St. www.bodean.net (918) 743-3861
Bodean Seafood Market is open and offering take-out and curbside pickup. Limited menu available online. Available from 12 p.m.-8 p.m. daily. Call to place an order. Credit Cards appreciated. Bodean is also offering wine at 50% - 60% off - ask team members about pricing when calling in orders.
Michael Wyke
Boston Deli Grill and Market
6231 E 61st St. 918-492-4745 thebostondeli.com
Boston Deli is offering online ordering for carry out, pick up, curbside and delivery Service available. Or call 918-492-4745
STEPHEN PINGRY
Bohemian Wood Fire Pizza
818 E. 3rd St. www.eastvillagebohemian.com (918) 895-6999
Buy their handmade lasagna for to-go or you can take it uncooked and cook at home.
Any bottle of wine on the menu is 40% off. Full menu is found on website. Call to place your order and set up curbside pick-up.
MIKE SIMONS
Brookside by Day
3313 S. Peoria Ave. www.brooksidebyday.com (918) 745-9989
Full menu ready for take-out and curbside delivery orders Fridays through Sundays, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Check social media for any updated in the schedule.
Jessie Wardarski/Tulsa World
Brookside Diner
4510 S. Peoria Ave. 918-508-2278 brooksidedinerok.com
To go orders, take out, curbside, doordash, grubhub, ubereats.
John Clanton
Bros. Houligan
Midtown: 918-747-1086 South: 918-254-1086 broshouligan.com
Bros. Houligan has closed its original store at
2508 E. 15th St. but is offering lunch and early dinner takeout and delivery service from its location at 4848 S. Yale Ave., according to co-owner Pat McMurchy.
The Yale Avenue store will operate from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 2-8 p.m. Saturday.
MATT BARNARD
Burn Co Barbecue – Jenks and SoBo
1738 S. Boston Ave., (918) 574-2777 500 S. Riverwalk Crossing, (918) 528-6816 www.burnbbq.com
Call in orders to pick up or come by the Meat Market and buy raw meat to cook at home. Doing call-in, parking lot pick-up for BBQ. Call in an order to pick up, or park in the lot and a BurnCo staffer will take your order and run it to you in your car. Jenks hours: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. SoBo hours: 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m, Tuesday through Saturday.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Cafe Ole and Ol Vine
Cafe Ole, 3509 South Peoria Ave. 918-745-6699 cafeolebrookside.com Ol' Vine, 3523 South Peoria Ave. 918-747-9463 olvine.com
Cafe Ole and Ol'Vine remain open for curbside pick up, Grubhub and DoorDash delivery Tuesday - Sunday
Lunch hours are 11 a.m. - 1:30 pm Tuesday - Friday
Dinner 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
Brunch 10 a.m - 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Gift cards are being sold at a 20% discount
Bottles of beer and wine are available with food purchases.
JAMES GIBBARD
Camille's
918-299-5997 CamillesCafe.com
Open daily 10 a.m. -3 p.m.
Take out. Free home delivery. Door Dash, Grubhub, Ubereats. Curbside pickup.
Michael Wyke
Carrabba's Italian Grill
11021 E. 71St St.
918-254-8888
carrabbas.com
Open only for curbside, delivery, or catering
11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun -Thursday
11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
COURTESY/Carrabba's
Chalkboard Restaurant
1324 S. Main St. www.chalkboardtulsa.com (918) 582-1964
Now offering curbside delivery. All orders 20% off. Also available curbside, bottled beer & wine. 40% off menu prices. Pull up in front of the Hotel Ambassador and your order will be brought out to you.
Ian Maule
Charlie's Chicken
Www.charlieschickentulsa.com
Open for take out, curbside & drive-thru service seven days a week 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Also offering delivery on DoorDash and Uber Eats at most of our locations.
800 N. Aspen Ave. - Broken Arrow - 918-259-0055
10840 S. Memorial Dr - Tulsa - 918-369-2575
3205 S. Garnett Rd. - Tulsa - 918-664-7700
6001 S. Sheridan Rd. - Tulsa - 918-488-0080
802 W Will Rogers Blvd - Claremore- 918-283-4800
1594 S. Muskogee Ave. - Tahlequah - 918-456-1600
740 W. New Orleans St - Broken Arrow - 918-994-7110
Cory Young
Chimera Cafe
212 N. Main St. www.chimeratulsa.com (918)779-4303
Offering take-out and delivery. Call the cafe to place your order. We have our full menu available along with items such as fresh baked breads, beer & wine, LOMAH dairy milk, pastries, bags of coffee, sides of sauces, hummus, cashew cheese and so much more. Also offering free “shift meals” for those in the restaurant industry.
StephenPingryTulsaWorld
Cherry Street Kitchen
1441 S. Quaker Ave. cherrystkitchen.com 918-884-3408
Still doing walk-up orders, call-in and online orders and curbside delivery. Order on the website or click the "shop now" button on Cherry Street Kitchen's Facebook page.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Chuy's
10808 E. 71st St., (918) 252-0405 8120 S. Olympia Ave., (918) 445-3007 www.chuys.com
Taking To Go orders. Pick-up, curbside and delivery available through web site,
www.doordash.com and www.grubhub.com. Available 11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
StephenPingryTulsaWorld
Coney I-Lander
Locations in Tulsa, Jenks, Owasso and Broken Arrow Open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. coneyi-lander.com/
Offering carry-out, drive-thru and delivery via DoorDash and Uber Eats. Now offering a Family Pack (12 coneys, 4 bags of chips, a 2-liter of soda) for $30 tax included.
Joseph Rushmore/For the Tulsa World
Coney Island Hot Weiners
Open from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for take-out only.
Customers can call ahead to place an order in advance, and they will bring it to your car, if needed. Customers can also come into the store to order but to-go orders only. No dining room sitting.
Ian Maule
Cotton Patch Cafe
Cotton Patch Cafe 600 E. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow 918-258-0406 cottonpatch.com
Cotton Patch Cafe, offering Texas-inspired Southern classic dishes, is offering takeout, curb-side and delivery.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World File
Daily Grill
100 E. Second St. dailygrill.com 918-295-7748
Adjusted hours: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily.
Modeled after the big city American grills, Daily Grill serves traditional American Fare adjacent to the Hyatt Regency downtown. Check social media for daily specials. Make-your-own salad kits ($18-$35) and $11 lunches (11am – 3pm daily). Family meals for 4 ($45) include – meatloaf, chicken pot pie or chicken parmigiana, served with bread, butter, one side, salad and dessert. Curbside pickup or delivery via DoorDash, Uber Eats and Grub Hub is available.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Dalesandro's Italian Cuisine
1727 S. Boston Ave. www.dalesandros.net (918) 582-1551
“Love in the time of Corona” special: Caesar salad, 2 entrees, a bottle of white or red wine, two candles, and a bottle of the house made sanitizer (in excess of 80% alcohol) for $75. Regular menu available as well for take-out or curbside delivery - open from 5-9 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
JAMES GIBBARD
The Deuce
8218 S. Harvard Ave. www.bbd2tulsa.com (918) 481-5555
Entire menu available for take-out or curbside delivery. Open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Sunday 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Dilly Diner
402 E. Second St. 918-938-6382 dillydiner.com
Breakfast, lunch and dinner items, sparkling wine and fresh-squeezed orange juice for curbside pickup or delivery. Check website and Facebook for hours and details.
Matt Barnard
DoubleShot Coffee Co.
doubleshotcoffee.com 1633 S. Boulder Ave. 918-280-9243
Some restaurants, such as DoubleShot Coffee Co., have adjusted their hours and offerings. DoubleShot will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day until further notice.
“We still are open for to-go orders of all coffee drinks and pastries,” owner Brian Franklin said. “We also are here for your coffee bean and brewing needs. The DoubleShot bread program is in full swing, producing English muffins, apple butter and loaves of bread for your consumption at home.”
Matt Barnard
Dos Compas
7737 E. 21st. St. (918) 932-8842 doscompasmuysalsas.com
Offering take out orders.
Hours: Mon to Sat. 10 a.m. to 8 a.m. Sun 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Elgin Park
325 E. Reconciliation Way 918-986-9910 elginparkbrewery.com
Pizza, wings, beer and more for curbside pickup or delivery. Check website and Facebook for hours and details.
Tom Gilbert
Elote
(918) 582-1403 elotetulsa.com
To-go only service only at Elote. Call they will bring it out to your car. They are reducing they catering minimum to $50 with a $10 delivery fee on catering orders.
Catering@elotetulsa.com
Mike Simons
El Ranchero
rancherofoodtrucks.com
10822 E. 41st St.
918-951-7859
El Ranchero is a Tulsa based food truck serving up traditional Mexican street food including tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and much more! Can be found on DoorDash.
El Viejos Mexican Grill
600 S. Aspen, Broken Arrow 918-251-4175 elviejosmexicangrill.com
We’re ready to make Togo orders for you, don’t forget that we also have QUICK and EASY DRIVE-TRHU also FREE DELIVERY IN THE BROKEN ARROW AREA.
Esperance Bakery
610 W. Main St., Jenks www.esperancebakery.com (918) 528-6544
Offerings include full croissant menu, along with cookies, scones, cakes, and pies. Also able to provide any of our frozen meats or eggs from Grassroots Ranch, hand-crafted chocolates from Cricket & Fig Chocolate, locally made granola from Wholee Granolee and grilling cheeses or fresh ricotta from Emre Natural Foods. $5 delivery fee for deliveries within 5-mile radius.
Hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. for carry-out and curbside pick-up.
STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File photo
Evelyn's
3014 N. 74th E Ave 918-835-1212 www.evelynsoulfood.com
Adjusted Hours 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Offering walk-in and call-in to-go orders.
MATT BARNARD
Fat Guys Burger Bar
140 N Greenwood Ave., 918-794-7782 7945 S. Memorial Drive, 918-893-2232 1009 N. Elm Place, 918-872-9313 fatguysburgers.com
Fat Guys is doing takeout, curbside and delivery through most of the delivery services at all 3 restaurants.
KT King
Fassler Hall
304 S. Elgin Ave. 918-576-7898 fasslerhall.com
Sausages, Howdy Burger burgers, brunch items, duck-fat fries and beers for curbside pickup or delivery. Check website and Facebook for hours and details.
TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Fiesta Mambo and Casa De Reyes
Fiesta Mambo Downtown (Rose District) 918-455-0356 Casa De Reyes Mexican Kitchen 918-250-0732
Offering Carryout, curbside and delivery for both. Delivery is $3 with a 10 mile radius. Our own servers are doing the deliveries because they rely on tips to pay their bills.
For Fiesta Mambo we also offer delivery with Doordash and UberEats and Grubhub.
For Casa De Reyes we also offer delivery with UberEats and Grubhub.
For both restaurants the hours are as follows:
Monday-Thursday 11-7
Friday-Saturday 11-8
Closed Sundays
Tom Gilbert
First Watch
8178 S. Lewis Ave., 918-296-9970 8104 E. 68th St., 918-296-9960
Doing takeout/curbside at both locations, 7 a.m. -2:30 p.m.
MattBarnardTulsaWorld
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Utica Square flemingssteakhouse.com/Locations/OK/Tulsa 918-712-7500
Curbside dinner available from limited dinner and bar menu.
Receive $40 off your order with $100 minimum purchase through March 31. Mention this to redeem.
James Gibbard
Flying Burger & Seafood
37 S. 193rd East Ave., Catoosa 918-379-5165
37 S. 193rd E Ave Catoosa, OK
www.flyingburgerandseafood.com
We are offering call ahead ordering for pick up in the Fly-Thru or carryout ordering. We are also offering online ordering for carryout or Fly-Thru pick up.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Foolish Things Bar and Biscuit
Foolish Things: Bar & Biscuit 3524 S. Peoria Ave. www.barandbiscuit.com (918) 289-4156
Come see us for your lunch take out, coffee, and bottled/canned booze needs! Check social media for updated menu items. We are open 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4 p.m.- 7 p.m.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Forest Ridge Golf Course Rockin' R Ranch House
Forest Ridge Golf Course Rockin' R Ranch House 7501 E. Kenosha, Broken Arrow 918-357-2719 www.RanchHouseBa.com
Will be doing curbside pick up from their Rocking "R" Ranch dining area.
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Fox and Hound Pub & Grill
7001 S. Garnett Road, Broken Arrow (918) 307-2847 foxandhound.com
Doing to-go & Uber eats orders.
Broken Arrow, OK. 74012
Tulsa World file
Freckles Frozen Custard
9433 E. 51 st St. 918-252-2663 frecklesfrozencustard.com
Hours are 10-6pm
Available for Deliveries by GrubHub, DoorDash, Dining Express, UberEats, and EzCater
Cory Young
Freddie's BBQ & Steak House
918-224-4301 1425 New Sapulpa Road, Sapulpa freddiesbbq.com
OKLAHOMA STRONG SPECIAL: 8 Cabbage Rolls, Quart Tabouli, Pint of Hummus, with pita bread, $40.00 tax included.
TAILGATE SPECIAL: also available upon request.
Available for curb service/takeout/pick up.
Cory Young
Golden Corral
8144 E. 21st St. 9711 E. 71st St., (918) 254-5560 goldencorral.com
Doing special to-go menu, curbside pick up, and Uber Eats delivery. Menus found at web site or on Uber Eats. For curbside call restaurant.
STEPHEN PINGRY
The Hamlet
The Hamlet www.hamlethams.com (918) 496-2242
Open for take-out and curbside delivery as well as free delivery within a 4 mile radius. For every $25 you spend, you will receive a free bowl of ham & beans as a thank you. Order by phone or online.
Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Herbert's Specialty Meats
2101 E. 71st 918-298-8400 www.hebertsmeats.com
Doing to go/takeout orders & shipping online orders.
Cory Young
Hideaway Pizza
Multiple locations www.hideawaypizza.com
All locations are open and taking call-in and online orders for pick-up. Updated hours for carry-out and curbside delivery: Friday – Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday – Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. All your favorites are still available. Just call in or place your order online to prepay.
Tulsa World
High Dive Tulsa
315 S. Trenton Ave. www.highdivetulsa.com (918) 636-9326
Will be offering a drive-thru next to the restaurant starting at 11 a.m. You can buy cooked food from a limited menu (everything less than $10), drinks, wine and beer, as well as some basic groceries. Order online, over the phone or in person. Adjusted hours: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Limited menu available at:
www.highdivetulsa.com/s/drivethrumenu.pdf
STEPHEN PINGRY
Hooters
8108 E. 61st St. 918-250-4668
Wings are the specialty, and Hooters has options to feed one person or a crowd. It also is offering beer and wine. Service is curbside. Medical personnel, first responders, military personnel and commercial truck drivers receive 20% off their orders. Online ordering is available at
HootersToGo.com.
Tulsa World File photo
The Hungry Ninja
918-973-1983 thehungry.ninja 1611 S. Main St., Broken Arrow
The Hungry Ninja is a local kitchen that delivers healthy ready-to-eat meals to your home or office.
Hungry Ninja makes deliveries on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Orders are placed online, and typically customers order a week's worth of food at a time.
They service Broken Arrow, Tulsa, Jenks, Bixby, and Owasso. Delivery is currently free with a completed order.
India Palace
Doing curbside takeout and delivery.
STEPHEN PINGRY
In the Raw
In the Raw Sushi 6151 S. Sheridan Road, (918) 524-0063 3321 S. Peoria Ave., (918) 744-1300 216 S. Main St., Broken Arrow, (918) 893-6111 www.intherawsushi.com
Open for take-out, curbside and free delivery. 30% discount on all beer, wine, and sake when paired with your carry out order. Also offering a $10 gift card for every $100 in to-go orders. Adjusted restaurant hours: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily.
STEPHEN PINGRY
J.J.'s Gourmet Burger Cafe
647 S. Peoria Ave., 918-728-1808 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday-Friday
The ribeye burger, normally $20 in a lunch combo, is $10 with baked beans for curbside pickup. Rare is the only cooking option.
Jane’s Delicatessen
2626 E. 11th St. www.janesdelicatessen.com (918) 872-0501
BROWN BAG SPECIAL: $20 dollars for 4 potatoes, 2 rolls of toilet paper , 2 cans of soup, 1 can of green beans, 6 eggs, 1 loaf of bread , and 1/2 gallon of milk from Swan Bros. Dairy. Add to it if you need additional meals or booze. Check social media for daily specials. Current hours are 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon-Sun.
Jamil's
918-742-9097 jamilsrestaurant.com
Call Jamil's for carry out, delivery or curbside.
Jessie Wardarski
Jimmy John's
All Jimmy John’s locations in Tulsa & Broken Arrow are open for Pick Up, Delivery, & Drive thru (at select locations). You can place an order by calling the store closest to you or by going online to
jimmyjohns.com .
Here are locations with phone numbers:
1931 S. Yale Ave. Ste. A
918-935-3400
Pick up/Delivery/Drive Thru
3543 S. Peoria Ave
918-742-4200
Pick Up/Delivery
4820 E. 61st St. South Suite 140
918-591-2333
Pick Up/Delivery
5510 E. 41st St.
918-551-7788
Pick Up/ Delivery/Drive Thru
9168 S Yale Ave Ste. 110
918-551-7211
Pick Up/Delivery
20 E 5th St Ste. 100
918-935-3955
Pick Up/Delivery
3148 E. 11th St.
918-949-6600
Pick Up/Delivery/Drive Thru
2311 W. Kenosha St. (Broken Arrow)
918-994-5411
Pick Up/Delivery/Drive Thru
Matt Barnard
Jimmy's New York Pizzeria
7123 S. 92nd East Ave. Tuesdays through Saturdays 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sundays 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. 918-252-0333 Jimmysnypizzeria.com
Carryout and curb service.
Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
KEO
3524 S. Peoria Ave., 918-794-8200 8921 S. Yale Ave., 918-794-0090 keorestaurant.com
KEO Asian Cuisine is open for delivery (via Doordash & Grubhub), curbside pick up and take out. 4-9 p.m., 7 days a week. Wine and Beer also available for take out.
Matt Barnard
Kilkenny's
1413 E. 15th St. tulsairishpub.com (918) 582-8282
Delivery is free within a 10 minute radius, $10 outside of 10 minutes. All orders receive a $10 gift card for every $50 in food purchased. Bottled beer and wine are available for curbside/take out and is currently 1/2 price.
Kilkenny's will be offering free kids meals with the purchase of an adult meal. They will also be offering daily specials, check facebook for those updates. Kilkenny's is offering free delivery and 20% off for orders placed by hospital and medical personnel.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Knotty Pig BBQ, Burger & Chili House
6835 E. 15th St. 918-258-0005 www.knottypig.com
Drive-thru, car-hop, and carry out options. for our menu on facebook
Closed Tuesday
11-3 on Sunday
11-8 Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.
Matt Barnard
Laffa
918-728-3147 111 N. Main St. laffatulsa.com
Curbside and delivery only.
Give them a call and they bring your order out to your car or will deliver within 10 miles for a small fee.
Here is their special menu.
Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Lambrusco’z To-Go
1344 E. 41st St. www.lambruscoz.com (918) 496-1246
Open for carry-out and delivery orders, including prepackaged family-style meals that serve 4. Also have loaves of bread, dinner rolls, deli meat, condiments, jams, pickles, olives, and all kinds of other snack foods. Call ahead or swing by and grab what you need. $5 delivery fee within a 5-mile radius. Hours are 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday – Friday; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m, Saturday.
John Clanton
Lanna Thai
Lanna Thai 7727 S. Memorial Drive www.LannaThaiTulsa.com (918) 249-5262
Noodle soup is good for the soul. Take-out and curbside delivery available. Adjusted restaurant hours are 11 a.m. – 3 p.m.; 5 p.m – 11 p.m.
Tulsa World File photo
La Roma Pizza and Mediterranean Food
La Roma Pizza 6027 S. Sheridan Rd (918-491-6436) laromapizzatulsa.com
La Roma will be open for carry-out/to-go orders. Delivery can be made through Doordash. Hours remain the same.
MATT BARNARD
Le Louvre French Café
8313 S. Memorial Drive 918-286-6019 https://le-louvre-french-cafe.square.site/
Remains open for pick up and delivery only.
Get your delicious French food by walk in the cafe to order to go, order for pick up on website.Order for delivery on Grubhub and Doordash.
Tulsa World File photo
Livi Lee's Daylight Donuts
www.livilees.com 918-749-2968
All Livi Lee’s Daylight Donuts locations (Tulsa, Sand Springs, Prattville, & Catoosa) are offering drive thru, carry out, & delivery orders. or find them on Door Dash. They are also offering grab and go dozens. Call head/ DM on Facebook.
JAMES GIBBARD
Lone Wolf Banh Mi
203 E. Archer St. 918-728-7778 3136 E. 11th St. 918-861-4232
Both the Lone Wolf Banh Mi spots are offering curbside takeout and delivery.
Online ordering at
lonewolftulsa.com
Delivery through DOORDASH.
John Clanton/Tulsa World file
Los Cabos
300 Riverwalk Terrace, #100, Jenks, 918-298-2226 151 Bass Pro Drive, Broken Arrow, 918-355-8877 9455 N. Owasso Expressway, Owasso, 918-609-8671 loscabosok.com/
Carryout and delivery only.
Tom Gilbert
Lot A Burger
928 W. 23rd Street // 918-587-3911 1516 E.11th Street // 918-599-0864 4555 S. Mingo // 918-664-8264 1208 N Mingo // 918-835-9978
Continue to grab your favorite burger by using our drive-thru or call-in service. Serving a limited menu of Lot-A-Burgers, Fries, and Drinks only from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Lowood Modern Woodfire Restaurant
817 E. 3rd St. (918) 960-7349 lowoodtulsa.com
Order online or call. Phone lines open at 12 p.m. Open Tuesday-Saturday. Offering family meals and grill kits. Make sure you ask about wine pairings.
Tulsa World
Ludger's Catering
Ludgerscatering.com 918-744-9988
We offer curbside service with the majority of our business being delivered. We are able to deliver food as well as alcohol. We are offering weekly discounted specials, our menus are served as family style meals and we are offering free delivery.
MATT BARNARD
Mack’s Wings
782 E. Pine St. 918-551-7626
Hours: Monday-Saturday: 11:00am-8:00pm
Sunday: 12:00pm- 5pm
Offering Curbside service, and walk-in and call-in togo orders
MATT BARNARD
Marco's Pizza
12913 E. 31st St. 918-660-8255 marcos.com
Marco's Pizza offers delivery, carry out, and for those out of our area we also have doordash along with uber eats.
Margaret's German Restaurant
5107 S. Sheridan Road margaretsgermanrestaurant.com 918-622-3747
Pick up and delivery available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-7:30 p.m.
Call 918-622-3747 to place a pick-up order or order through Grubhub for delivery.
Matt Barnard
Mazzio's
Mazzio’s corporate locations closed all dining room service.
“The safety of our guests and our Team Members is our top priority during this time,” said Lori Carver, president and CEO for Mazzio’s LLC. “Our guests can continue to enjoy Mazzio’s products through carryout and delivery as usual.”
All Tulsa Mazzio’s locations are corporately owned. Franchise locations are independently operated. Contact your local Mazzio’s location for more information.
JOHN CLANTON
McNellie's Pub
409 E. First St. 918-382-7468 mcnellies.com
Appetizers, burgers, sandwiches, entrees and beer for curbside pickup or delivery.
Merritt's Bakery
merrittsbakery.com
Merritt's is now offering carryout, curbside, online and delivery service.
Staff members can pack up your order to go and even bring it out to your car if you prefer.
CHRISTOPHER SMITH
Metro Diner
Metro Diner 7474 S. Olympia Ave. 918-387-3553 metrodiner.com
Home-style food, breakfast sandwich packs, family combo platters and more are available for online ordering at
metrodiner.com, curb-side pickup upon request and delivery.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Mi Cocina
1342 E. 15th St. 918-599-8009
MiCocina on Cherry Street is open 7 days a week from 12-8 and offer carryout or curbside pickup
TOM GILBERT
Mikes BBQ & Catering
South Corner of 91/Delaware 1-888-232-OINK
Drive up or walk up orders.
Serving til 6 daily
Mom's Family Diner
1530 N. Elm Place, Broken Arrow 918-893-4781
Moms Family Diner will be offering take out.
Call ahead to place your order, then we will have it ready when you arrive to pick up.
Jimmie Tramel
Mondo's
3410 S. Peoria Ave. (918) 561-6300 mondo' sitalian.com
Offers curbside.
Monday-Saturday 11am - 9PM, Sunday 3-9PM
Matt Barnard
My Thai Kitchen
3023 S. Harvard Ave.
(918) 794-7093
Adjusted hours: Monday – Saturday, 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Noot Jiniaseranee opened My Thai Kitchen in 2010 and has a loyal following of customers who love the drunken noodles, pad thai and many of the spicier dishes. My Thai is offering a full menu for curbside delivery.
Mike Simons
Oliveto
8922 S Memorial Dr. (918) 994-7000 olivetobistro.com
Offering curbside pickup. Below is their address and phone number.
Courtesy/Oliveto
Oren
918-764-9699 orenrestaurant.com 509 S. Peoria Ave.
"We will be going live on as many delivery platforms as possible soon for convenience; right now, the best way to order is through our phone number listed on the menu.
"Be calm, be safe, be happy, wash your hands."
- Team Oren
MattBarnardTulsaWorld
Nola's
1334 E 15th St. (918) 779-7766 nolastulsa.com
Delivery is free within a 10 minute radius, $10 outside of 10 minutes. All orders receive a $10 gift card for every $50 in food purchased. Bottled beer and wine are available for curbside/take out and is currently 1/2 price.
Nola's will be offering family style meals and some grocery/produce items. They have a list of available produce/grocery items posted on Facebook.
Fried Chicken buckets - 8 piece prairie creek chick with 4 biscuits and 2 half quart sides. $40 for regular or $45 for Nashville hot style.
1/2 qt sides (frozen or fresh)
$8
Full qt $12
Soups and étouffée
1/2 qt $11
Full qt $16
Our world famous most popular sauce in the galaxy VOODOO sauce
Frozen 1/2 qt (or fresh for now)
$15
Mardi Gras sauce and Alfredo sauce 1/2 qt
$12
Matt Barnard
Palace Cafe
1301 E. 15th St. palacetulsa.com (918) 582-4321
You can order fresh meals and pick up curbside during regular business hours (please watch the restaurant’s website/social media pages for adjusted hours). Also offering meals to go available for pickup, menus to follow soon.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Panera
Panera Bread offers the following services:
Takeout (Panera's Rapid Pickup), delivery, and drive-through for some locations, pop up grocery. Milk, bread and fresh produce are among the items available at Panera for takeout, curbside, drive-through or delivery, depending on the store.
order at panerabread.com
1624 E. 15th Street, 918-583-5454
5601 E. 41st Street, 918-663-1600
7547A South Olympia Ave. West in Tulsa Hills, 918-447-0023
7110 S. 101st Ave, 918-250-0196 Drive-through
10752 S. Memorial Drive, 918-970-4039 Drive-through
2201 West Detroit, Broken Arrow 918-258-7700 Drive-through
12417 E. 96th Street North, Owasso, 918-272-6331 Drive-through
STEPHEN PINGRY
Pho-Ni
11514 E. 21st St. 918-947-4388
Pho Nhi is offering its full menu of Vietnamese cuisine with curbside pickup. The menu is on its Facebook. Bonus: Pho Nhi is in front of the massive Nam-Hai International Market that offers a vast selection of Asian and other international foods.
JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
Pita Place Mediterranean Grill
Polo Grill
(918) 744-4280 114 S. Detroit Ave. pologrill.com
Offering curb side pick-up as well as delivery.
When you order curb side pick up you will receive 10% off your purchase.
With every $100 gift card purchase an additional $20 will be given
JAMES GIBBARD
Prairie Fire Pizza
Prairie Fire Pie 1303 E. 15th St. www.prairiefirepie.com (918) 895-8725
Order fresh meals and pick up curbside during regular business hours (please watch the restaurant’s website/social media pages for adjusted hours). Also offering meals to go available for pickup, menus to follow soon. Prairie Fire Pie is available for delivery on Uber Eats as well.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Rib Crib
Rib Crib Multiple locations ribcrib.com
All locations are offering to-go, delivery and online ordering for its award-winning barbecue.
Tulsa World File photo
Rocking “R” Ranch House Restaurant
7501 E Kenosha St., Broken Arrow, OK 74014 918-357-2719 www.RanchHouseBA.com
Online ordering and curbside pick-up.
Matt Barnard
Ron's Hamburgers and Chili
Multiple locations and numbers ronsburgersandchili.com
All locations are open at this time, we are offering take out as well as curbside service, and some have drive thru capability. Please call ahead to confirm hours of operation.
JAMES GIBBARD
Roppongi
601 S. Boston Ave. (918) 221-0818 roppongitulsa.com
11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday - Saturday.
To go & delivery.
JAMES GIBBARD
Queenie's
1834 Utica Square Shopping Center, 21st and Utica Ave. (918) 749-3481 queeniesoftulsa.com
Curbside and delivery, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Que Gusto
105 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 918-851-2989 quegustotulsa.com
Que Gusto is offering curbside and takeout, 10 a.m. -9 p.m.
Matt Barnard
Roosevelt's Gastropub
(918) 591-2888 www.rooseveltstulsa.com 1551 E. 15th St.
Roosevelt's is doing curbside service and delivery and also selling items like milk, bread, eggs, and other essentials. Food, beer and wine are available for take out. They also bake their own bread in house.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
S&B's Burger Joint
9529 N. Owasso Expressway, Owasso 918-376-6333
Bag o’ Burgs now available at
EatSandBburgers.com for curbside or delivery. Also available on DoorDash & Postmates.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine
3313 E. 32nd Place 539-525-0503
One of Tulsa’s newest restaurants, Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine will be offering carryout, curbside and delivery service from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Savastano's
Savastano's Pizzeria 8211 S. Regal Blvd. 918-369-9887 savastanospizzeria.com/
For a curb-side pickup of a Savantano's pizza, call the above phone number, press 1, then text 918-644-4533 on arrival for curb-side delivery.
JAMES GIBBARD
Shawkat's Mediterranean Restaurant
Shawkat’s 4123 S. Sheridan Road 918-742-7023 shawkat-tulsa.com
Curbside pickup, doordash, postmates.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Shuffles Board Game Cafe
Shuffles: Board Game Cafe 207 E. Archer St. 918-728-7252 shufflestulsa.com
In addition to takeout, curb-side and delivery of food, customers also can rent a board game for pickup or home delivery.
Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Siegi’s Sausage Factory: Restaurant and Deli
8104 S. Sheridan Road www.siegis.com (918) 492-8988
Meat market is open with normal business hours and fully stocked on all sausages and meats. Restaurant offering take-out service from the full menu. Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Michael Wyke
Shades of Brown
Shades of Brown 3302 S. Peoria Ave.
Offering curbside and takeaway from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., 7 days a week.
JAMES GIBBARD
Sisserou's
107 N. Boulder Ave. 918-576-6800 sisserousrestaurant.com
Sisserou's is offering curbside to-go and has partnered with a local delivery company,
GoTulsaDelivery.com, to offer delivery service for that Cuban or Rasta Pasta and more.
Michael Wyke
Society Burger
Society 1419 E. 15th St., 918-392-7667 9999 S. Mingo Road, 918-615-6970 societyburger.com
Pick up a gourmet burger or have it delivered.
Tom Gilbert
Stonehorse Cafe and Market
1748 Utica Square stonehorsecafe.com (918) 712-7470
Specials change daily but expect carry-out and delivery services from TK from the restaurant. The market is featuring dinners for 4, such as spaghetti and meatballs, meatloaf and mashed potatoes, roast beef tenderloin or roast salmon. Check social media for updated daily specials
STEPHEN PINGRY
Sushi Hana
Sushi Hana Brookside 3739 S. Peoria Ave., 918-712-9338 Sushi Hana Riverside 9904 Riverside Pkwy., 918-528-6688 www.sushihanatulsa.com
Offering curbside & full unopened bottle wine, sake and beer also available for purchase.
Matt Barnard
SushiFork
8115 S. Olympia Ave. W 918-445-6270
Offering modified curbside service. Call-in orders: Come inside to pay and take out your prepared order. If it’s not ready, they bring it to your car.
Online orders: Call 918-445-6270 upon arrival, and they bring it to you curbside.
Look for the designated SushiFork parking spaces or park near the restaurant.
Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Tacos 4 Life
10732 S. Memorial Drive tacos4life.com/tulsa 539-202-2162
Tacos 4 Life’s Tulsa location closed the dine-in section of its restaurant and will be open during normal hours for curbside pickup and delivery. Additionally, guests will be able to utilize the drive-thru if the location has one.
Guests can order online or call their local store to place an order.
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
TAKE 2 — A RESONANCE CAFE
309 S. Main St. 918-861-4555
Offering curbside and delivery within two block radius.
TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World File photo
Tandoori Guys
2039 W. Houston St., Broken Arrow 918-893-2450 tandooriguysba.com
Family combos, vegan combos and East Indian favorites for pickup or delivery. Check website and Facebook for hours and details.
Matt Barnard/Tulsa World file
Tandoor Express
6670 S. Lewis Ave. 918-551-6867 tandoorexpresstulsa.com
East Indian entrees, snacks, dosa and drinks for pickup or delivery. Check website and Facebook for hours and details.
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
The Tavern/Bull in the Alley
201 N. Main St. 918-949-9801 taverntulsa.com
Family meals and variety of lunch and dinner appetizers, entrees and desserts for curbside pickpup or delivery. Check website and Facebook for hours and details.
Tulsa World file
Ted's Cafe Escondido Cafe
7848 S. Olympia Ave., (918) 301-8337 3202 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow, (918) 254-8337 tedscafe.com
Offering full menu for curbside pickup and delivery through DoorDash, Postmates, UberEats and GrubHub.
Depending on order size, may be able to deliver.
Updated hours are 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. every day. Option to add single or 6-packs of beer to curbside pickup orders.
Tulsa World
Thai Village Cuisine
8102 S. Lewis Ave. 918-528-3311
Offering Togo services & delivery through Doordash & UberEats 10% discounts for ORU Students
Open daily: Monday- Thursday 11am-9pm
Friday- 11am-10pm
Saturday- 12pm-10pm
Sunday- 12pm-9pm
Michael Wyke
Ti Amo Ristorante Italiano
219 S. Cheyenne, downtown Tulsa, 918-592-5151 6024 S. Sheridan Road, 918-499-1919 tiamotulsa.com
Carryout and curbside delivery.
MIKE SIMONS
Tokyo Garden
7891 E. 108th St., (918) 943-5276 41st and Memorial Drive, ( 918) 622-2004 www.tokyogardentulsa.com
Offering curb side delivery. Menu available on website.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Topeca Coffee Shop
Philcade, 507 S. Boston Ave. Hyatt, 100 E. Second St.
Order online for both.
TOM GILBERT
The Tropical Restaurant and Bar
8125 E. 49th St. (918) 895-6433 www.TheTropicalTulsa.com
The Tropical Restaurant and Bar is open for take-out and curbside delivery.
Cory Young
Triangle Coffee
314 S. Cincinnati Ave. 918-582-5716 trianglecoffee.com
8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
Pick up tacos, burritos, pastries and coffee drinks curbside only. Online ordering recommended
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tucci's
Tucci's 1344 E. 15th St.
Open seven days a week, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Carryout, curbside and deliveries. Beer and wine bottle carryout with entrees.
TOM GILBERT
Ty’s Hamburgers and Chili
Ty’s Hamburgers and Chili 1534 S Harvard Ave. 918-748-8122
Open 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Has our main menu available for carry out and curbside service. Call ahead or come in to place your order.
MATT BARNARD
Villa Ravenna
The Farm Shopping Center, 6526 E 51st St. 918-270-2666 villaravenna.com
Open for take out and curbside 11-2 p.m. & 4-8 p.m.
Call the p
lace your order.
Waffle That!
Waffle That! 2115 MLK Jr. Blvd., 918-932-8081
7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Full menu of savory and sweet waffles, plus chicken wings.
John Clanton
Wanda J’s Next Generation Restaurant
111 N Greenwood Ave 918-861-4142
www.wandajs.com Adjusted Hours 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Offering curbside service, and walk-in and call-in togo orders.
White Lion Pub
6929 S. Canton Ave. 918-491-6533
Limited menu of British fare; choices may change daily. Takeout and curbside pickup can be scheduled for Thurdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
White River Fish Market
1105 E Kenosha St., Broken Arrow 918-449-0347 1708 N Sheridan 918-835-1910 whiteriverfishmarket.com
Offering togo orders (in person or over the phone), and our fresh market is open.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Yokozuna
9146 S. Yale Ave., 918-619-6271 309 E. Second St., 918-508-7676 yokozunasushi.com
Sushi, appetizers, entrees, beer, wine and sake for curbside pickup or delivery. Check website and Facebook for hours and details.
Tulsa World file