When Josh Juarez opened Josh’s Mix, a “fresh sno” dessert spot in Brookside last summer, he had only four flavor combinations that stayed on the menu full time. This year, the number has more than doubled.
“When we were closed over the winter, we came up with 10 staple flavors that are constant items,” Juarez said. “We still have monthly specials, too.”
Juarez said his sister, Victoria Juarez, and store manager Madison Ingram developed most of the new flavors. Ingram runs the day-to-day operation of the store.
“We have a little better grip on what we are doing this summer,” Ingram said. “We added some based on their popularity as specials last year, and some are brand new.
“Five of the 10 flavors are dairy-free, three are vegan and most can be made gluten-free. The only gluten is in the toppings.”
Fresh sno, sometimes known as snow ice, is a type of shaved ice dessert that can have dozens of flavor combinations and ingredients.
“We take fresh ingredients and mix them all together, then freeze them into circular blocks,” Juarez said. “We put the blocks into a machine that shaves out a light, airy, paper-thin product, almost like ribbons. Then we have suggested toppings available if you want.”
We tasted two of the new flavor combinations and the monthly special recently. The new flavors were Golden Milk Delight and You’re Bacon Me Crazy. The special was American Pie.
Ingram said she got the basis for the Golden Milk Delight recipe from a vegan café cookbook. The ice mix includes the unusual combination of turmeric, cinnamon, coconut oil, dates and almond milk, which is topped with coconut milk whipped cream and cinnamon. It had a flavor something like pumpkin pie.
On the other end of the healthful spectrum was the You’re Bacon Me Crazy, in which the ice mix included maple syrup, canned whole milk and water. It was topped with real bacon bits and crushed Macadamia nuts. I liked the crunchy texture and bacony flavor.
The American Pie had a traditional apple pie flavor with an ice mix of oat milk, cinnamon and vanilla, topped with caramel, apple slices, whipped cream and graham cracker bits.
My favorite holdovers are the Pablo Escoco, a coconut-flavored concoction, and the Blueberry Bossa Nova. The ice mix in the latter includes blueberries, kefir (probiotic yogurt drink), cashew milk, honey, pineapple and lemon juice. It is topped with lemon sauce, granola and blueberries, all perfect for a hot summer day.
Prices range from $4.75 to $6.75, depending on size and ingredients.
“A lot of people share the large,” Juarez said. “It’s usually plenty for two people.”
Juarez also operates the popular Josh’s Sno Shack snow cone huts. He has 12 in the Tulsa area and one in Stillwater.
Regular snow cones in a limited number of flavors also are available at Josh’s Mix, all priced less than $3.
“Half the people who come in still just get a snow cone,” Juarez said. “Don’t they know the fresh sno is so unique they really should try it?”
Josh’s Mix is a sunny, cozy place with 11 stools at a counter and two tables (a four-top and six-top) all in brightly colored metal.
Juarez said he will operate Josh’s Mix at least through August.
“Our concept was to have the healthiest dessert in the world, or if you want decadent, you can get that, too,” he said. “I think we’ve come pretty close to that this year.”