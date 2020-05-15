Krispy Kreme has announced it has “something sweet” for graduating high school and college seniors who, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will be unable to celebrate the milestone event by walking across the stage this year.
On Tuesday, May 19, Krispy Kreme will offer a free “Graduate Dozen” to any 2020 high school or college senior who wears his or her cap and gown or other “class of 2020” gear proving senior status at the graduate’s local Krispy Kreme doughnut shop. Visit krispykreme.com for store locations.
During the week of May 18-24, the “2020 Graduate Dozen” is available for purchase at Krispy Kreme stores.
Krispy Kreme’s website provides a list of acceptable “class of 2020” gear, including the following: cap and gown with 2020 tassel, class of 2020 apparel (T-shirt, sweatshirt, etc.), 2020 letterman jacket featuring senior status, 2020 class ring, graduation announcement featuring name with matching ID, student photo ID featuring senior status, or other class of 2020 senior swag.
In a news release, Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme, made this statement:
“We feel for all of the high school and college seniors. We wish they had that moment of walking across the stage and getting their diploma. We can’t replace that … but we thought we could help them safely have a little fun and enjoy a special ‘Graduate Dozen’ on us. Moms, dads, friends and family can buy this ‘Graduate Dozen’ all week long to honor their favorite graduates, but only seniors can get one for free.”
According to the Krispy Kreme website, “The 2020 Graduate Dozen includes an assortment of classic varieties: Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled, Strawberry Iced Kreme Filled, Cake Batter Filled, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, Strawberry Iced with Sprinkles and Yellow Iced Original Glazed Doughnuts.”