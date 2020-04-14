Libby Billings has been dipping into her recipe file lately to come up with suitable dinners for her family. She has a somewhat unique challenge in doing so.

“I grew up a vegetarian and my kids are vegetarians,” said the owner of Elote Café, Roppongi and The Vault. “I now have an 8-year-old stepson who hasn’t grown up vegetarian. So, I’ve had to come up with meals my whole family will eat.”

Billings recently put together a dinner at her northwest Tulsa home that she says has been a hit with everyone.

It included zucchini bread, grilled polenta and rice noodles with peanut sauce, veggies and tofu.

“Zucchini bread is great for breakfast, as a snack or part of any meal,” Billings said. “Plus, it’s a good way to sneak a vegetable into a kid’s diet. I got it from my old “Better Homes and Gardens New Cook Book.” It’s easy to make, and you can double or triple the recipe, which I usually do. The kids love it.”

She said the grilled polenta is a good choice as a side dish when one is tired of potatoes and other common items.

“Dried polenta probably is one item that isn’t hard to find in the stores,” Billings said. “You can make it the night before, put it in a shallow baking dish and refrigerate. Then you can cut it into any shape you want and reheat it.

“I like to season it with olive oil and an orange chipotle spice mix I get at the Tulsa Farmers Market, but you don’t have to. Or you can pick different seasonings if you wish.”

She said some cooks might be put off by the rice noodles with peanut sauce, veggies and tofu, largely because of the tofu.

“People complain about tofu I think mainly because it can have a gross texture,” she said. “One of the tricks with tofu is to squish out some of the liquid before you cook with it. I make a cornstarch cake around it that makes it crunchy on the outside when you sear it in a skillet or cook on the barbecue grill. The kids won’t stop eating it.

“As I mentioned, all of my recipes are vegetarian. I imagine people would want to add meat to some of the recipes, which is OK. I hear meat is scarce in the stores, so maybe now is a good time to learn to cook tofu.”

RICE NOODLES WITH PEANUT SAUCE, VEGGIES AND TOFU

1 14-ounce package of vermicelli or pad Thai rice noodles

1 16-ounce package firm tofu

½ cup cornstarch

½ cup soy sauce

2 tablespoons fresh garlic

Whatever veggies are on hand. (I used bell peppers, carrots and kale for this recipe because that is what I had. I almost always add broccoli, though.)

Peanut sauce:

Juice of 1 lime

3 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

2/3 cup peanut butter

1/4 cup soy sauce

1/4 cup brown sugar

2 tablespoons minced ginger

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1/4 cup water

Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

1. Remove tofu from package and set on a plate with another plate on top of it as weight for about an hour.

2. After an hour, drain the liquid; cut the tofu into ½-inch cubes and marinate in 1/4 cup soy sauce.

3. After about 30 minutes, drain the excess soy sauce and toss the tofu in cornstarch.

4. Sear the tofu in hot skillet with olive oil or sesame oil, or cook in barbecue grill at about 300 degrees until browned and crunchy on the outside. (This process, though a little time consuming, is the trick to making really delicious tofu.)

5. Soak or cook rice noodles according to package instructions and set aside.

6. In a separate skillet, saute veggies with garlic and oil for 5 to 10 minutes; set aside.

7. Add noodles and peanut sauce to skillet to warm, then add veggies and tofu. Top with fresh lime juice or toasted peanuts.

GRILLED POLENTA

4 cloves garlic, minced

3 ½ cups vegetable stock

2 tablespoons butter

1 cup polenta

1. In a saucepan, bring veggie stock and garlic to a boil. Add polenta and stir until all liquid has been absorbed, approximately 15 minutes. Stir in butter.

2. Butter a 9x13-inch glass dish; pour polenta mixture into dish and refrigerate overnight.

3. Cut polenta into desired shape and grill or pan fry in a skillet. (I grilled mine along with some sliced zucchini in a 300-degree smoker for about 30 minutes, turning as needed. I also seasoned with olive oil and orange chipotle spice mix from Tulsa Farmers Market.)

ZUCCHINI BREAD

1 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 egg, beaten

1 cup sugar

1 cup finely shredded, unpeeled zucchini

¼ cup cooking oil

½ cup chopped walnuts or pecans

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2. Grease the bottom and 1/2 inch up sides of an 8x4x2-inch loaf pan; set aside.

3. In a medium bowl, combine flour, cinnamon, baking soda, salt, baking powder and nutmeg. Make a well in center of flour mixture; set aside.

4. In another medium bowl, combine egg, sugar, shredded zucchini and oil.

5. Add zucchini mixture all at once to flour mixture. Stir just until moistened (batter should be lumpy). Fold in nuts. Spoon batter into prepared pan.

6. Bake for 50 to 55 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted near center comes out clean.

7. Cool in pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Remove from pan. Cool completely on a wire rack. Wrap and store overnight before slicing.

