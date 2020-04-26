Editor's Note

During stressful times, Fred Rogers of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” would share this message: Look for the helpers. We’re finding them, and we’ll be sharing their stories in this regular feature.

Vintage Wine Bar is stepping up to help people in the food service industry who are out of work.

The wine bar and restaurant, 324 E. First St., is providing meals through a “pay what you can” program that it playfully is calling “Food for the Screw’d.”

On a recent week, when executive chef Colin Sato prepared meals featuring Thai green curry with rice, Vintage served 984 meals.

Some 678 meals were provided for free (no cost, no tip). Another 306 meals were ordered by people who also made a contribution, and 45 people donated without ordering any food.

The donations provided hundreds of free meals and generated a little extra tip money that was disbursed directly to the Vintage staff.

“Vintage was built on the idea of a community-based space where people could gather, share ideas and be around people who share the same values,” owner Matt Sanders said. “In that spirit, we developed the ‘Food for the Screw’d’ program to feed our community with the help of our community.

“The portions are large enough to make several meals, so we hope to have a real impact for the many people struggling during this time. If you can make a donation, please do.”

Sanders said as long as funding holds out, “we will go as long as we can.”

Order forms are available at bit.ly/foodforthescrewed.

“We just want to do what we can for the people of our great city,” Sanders said.

