With three busy locations in the Tulsa area and two more out of state, Los Cabos Mexican Grill & Cantina has been a success story in the restaurant business.

The original location on the Riverwalk in Jenks is celebrating its 15th anniversary this month.

The foundation for Los Cabos was developed at another restaurant, according to Jimmy Blacketer, food and beverage director. His father, longtime restaurateur James Blacketer Sr., started Los Cabos and its predecessor, Atomic Burrito.

Atomic Burrito was a cafeteria-style Mexican restaurant that had several locations in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

“We opened Atomic Burrito in 1999 and sold it in 2003,” Jimmy Blacketer said recently at the Riverwalk store. “They did well, but my dad and I wanted to get back into full service. We ended up using Atomic Burrito as a test kitchen for Los Cabos.

“Adela, who is still with us at our Owasso store; Ernesto, who isn’t with us anymore, and I worked on recipes every day. We would make them in small batches and try them out with our customers. If we got great feedback, we would do larger batches to see if they would hold up. We developed all of the mother sauces we use at Los Cabos.”

Blacketer said his father scouted the Tulsa area and landed a spot in the new Riverwalk complex in Jenks overlooking the Arkansas River. He said a lease was signed in 2004 and Los Cabos opened on Cinco de Mayo, May 5, 2005.

“We were among the original tenants,” Blacketer said. “Gary’s Grill was right next door, and later we were able to acquire that space and make it our banquet room. We do — or used to do — a ton of large parties in there.”

The Los Cabos restaurants recently reopened for dine-in customers under the COVID-19 guidelines and still offer takeout, curbside and delivery.

“We were planning to have a huge birthday party this year,” Blacketer said. “We still had a good crowd on Cinco de Mayo, but it wasn’t what it could have been.”

Blacketer said his brother, Jeb Blacketer, has become the primary operative in Los Cabos in recent years.

“Our original partner died of brain cancer about 2010, and Jeb stepped in in a big way,” he said. “I mostly watch Waterfront Grill (another Blacketer restaurant near the Oklahoma Aquarium), and we still have Michael Banks, who is director of operations for all of the stores.”

Los Cabos currently has locations in Jenks, Broken Arrow, Owasso, Kansas City and Springfield, Missouri.

He said the restaurants are community driven. He said the restaurants donate 50 turkeys to John 3:16 Mission every Thanksgiving, donated 10% of sales to teachers during their walkout and have worked with churches and Jenks High School.

Prior to the pandemic, Blacketer said business had picked up significantly the past three years since Andolini’s Pizzeria, Burn Co. BBQ, Maryn’s Taphouse & Raw Bar and The Bramble joined Los Cabos and The Melting Pot on the Riverwalk.

“They really have helped create more foot traffic,” he said. “When the new outlet mall that is being developed near here opens, I think it will change things tremendously, too.”

Los Cabos and The Melting Pot, which also opened in 2005, are the sole survivors from the early days of the Riverwalk.

“The mall essentially closed and was mostly dormant for a while, we had the floods two years ago and now COVID-19, but we’re still here,” Blacketer said. “We are looking forward to another great 15 years.”

