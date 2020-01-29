In case you haven’t noticed yet, Valentine’s Day falls on a Friday this year, and restaurants and other V-Day venues are going all out to attract love-struck customers.
A number of places are scheduling special dinners and other events Friday and Saturday, Feb. 14-15, and a few have something scheduled Saturday night only.
Whether one is going out or staying in, there is something for everyone in the Tulsa area, and it never is too early to make plans for that special evening. Most places require reservations and have a limited number of seats, so don’t wait until the last minute and chance missing out on a preferred destination.
‘DIP ME IN CHOCOLATE’
Glacier Bean to Bar, 209 E. Archer St.
7:30 p.m. Feb. 14
Enjoy an all-inclusive evening of decadence, including six courses crafted by Amanda Simcoe and Joel Bein made with chocolate from Glacier Bean to Bar.
Amuse bouche starts at 7:30 p.m. with a glass of champagne. Simcoe, also known as the Cheese Wench, and Bein, operator of RUB food truck, will guide each course as diners experience the harmony of each dish’s chocolate infusion. Guests will take home a two-piece signature Glacier box.
The dinner menu will include ahi tartare, tenderloin tartare, salad taco, cocoa cacao e pepe (pasta), cocoa-dusted rack of lamb and chipotle chocolate lava cake.
Cost: $165.94 per person, includes sales and liquor taxes.
DINE AND DANCE
The Belvidere Mansion,
121 N. Chickasaw Ave., Claremore
6 p.m. Feb. 14
The night, hosted by the Pink House, will feature dinner, dancing, dance instructors and photos.
Cost: $25 to $75
WATCH A ‘LOVE STORY’
Cinemark Tulsa, 10802 E. 71st St.; Cinemark Broken Arrow, 1801 E. Hillside Drive, Broken Arrow; and Broken Arrow Warren Theatre, 1700 Aspen Creek Drive
Feb. 9 and Feb. 12
Bring your handkerchief and a date for this 1970 classic tearjerker starring Ali MacGraw and Ryan O’Neal. It’s part of the Turner Classic Movies “Big Screen Classics” series and will include TCM content and trivia with TCM hosts.
SPECIAL MENU DINNER
Chamber in Tulsa Club Hotel,
115 E. Fifth St.
5-10 p.m. Feb. 14-15
Chamber is offering a five-course prix fixe menu, including an appetizer, soup, salad, entrée and dessert. Highlights include seared filet mignon, butter-poached lobster, beef carpaccio, grilled Caesar salad, lobster bisque and white chocolate strawberry tart.
Cost: $90 per person
Reservations: 918-582-5722
Hotel packages include dinner for two, champagne, chocolate-covered strawberry and truffle in room, breakfast for two and 1 p.m. checkout, $399 and $499.
PRIX FIXE DINNER
Margaret’s German Restaurant, 5107 S. Sheridan Road in The Farm
6 p.m. Feb. 14-15
A five-course dinner includes deviled egg with caviar, sherry-dill tomato bisque, wilted baby spinach salad with toasted almonds and goat cheese, a choice of pan-seared pork chop with Madeira mushrooms or red wine-braised beef short rib, and strawberry shortcake.
Cost: $75 per couple
Reservations: 918-622-3747
FONDUE DINNER
The Melting Pot, 300 Riverwalk Terrace, Jenks, 918-299-8000
Special Valentine’s Day hours: 11:30 a.m. to midnight Feb. 14-15; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Feb. 16
A four-course fondue dinner during February features Quattro formaggio cheese fondue, strawberry almond sweet salad, filet mignon, teriyaki sirloin, lemon garlic shrimp, buffalo chicken, sun-dried tomato ravioli and wild berry crush chocolate fondue. Guests also receive a take-home box of chocolate wafers.
Cost: $60 per person
Reservations: 918-299-8000 or meltingpot.com
Romance package upgrades include a dozen roses, champagne flutes, candles, rose petals on the table and a private lover’s lane table.
SPECIAL MENU DINNER
Prospect Local Bar & Kitchen in Hotel Indigo, 121 S. Elgin Ave.
5:30-8 p.m. Feb. 14
A special three-course menu includes choice of lobster bisque or tomato mozzarella Caprese salad and entrée of pan-seared halibut, herb-crusted filet, smoked orange rosemary duck breast or vegetable and zucchini lasagna, and dessert of white chocolate raspberry cheesecake or chocolate mini bundt cake.
Cost: $35 to $48, depending on entrée
Reservations: 918-779-4445
TAKE-HOME DINNER
The Fresh Market, 8015 S. Yale Ave.
Feb. 12-14
Want an intimate dinner at home? The Fresh Market is offering meals for two. Customers may choose two of the following three: Chateaubriand filet mignon, lump crab cakes and Chilean sea bass, plus receive one each of one pound of rosemary mascarpone potatoes, one bunch of asparagus tips, eight chocolate-dipped strawberries and a dozen roses.
Cost: $49.99. To order: visit store or go to thefreshmarket.com
DINNER AND SHOW
“Route 66: Oklahoma Country”
The Elks Lodge #2673,
10266 S. 241st East Ave., Broken Arrow
6 p.m. Feb. 15
This one is a little outside the box but looks like a barrel of fun. The Broken Arrow Community Playhouse and Turner & Co. Productions are staging a benefit for the community playhouse that includes dinner and a musical tribute of country music in Oklahoma as Route 66 developed over the past 100 years performed by the Farkle Family, who will tickle your funny bone and have you singing along. The dinner will include rib-eye steak, baked potato, mixed veggies, salad, dessert and iced tea or coffee. Cash bar available.
Cost: $50 per person, all general admission
Reservations: Sherry at the playhouse at 918-258-0077 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday-Friday; reservations due by Feb. 10
CAKES, STRAWBERRIES
Ludger’s Bavarian Cakery, 6527 E. 91st St.
This is the 25th year Ludger’s has been offering its 6-inch, heart-shaped Bavarian cream cheesecake covered in chocolate ganache and topped with a buttercream red rose, presented in a red box with black bow. Cost is $25.95 each. A gluten-free option is $30.95.
Ludger’s also is offering its popular dozen strawberries presented in a long-stem red rose box tied with a red bow for $25.95. It also has a new design for signature Bavarian cream cheesecakes and traditional buttercream styles that serve 15 to 25 for $38 to $64.50, as well as cakeballs and cupcakes with Valentine designs.
To place orders: 918-622-2537 or go to ludgersbavariancakery.com.
SPECIAL MENU DINNER
POSTOAK Lodge & Retreat, 5323 W. 31st St. North
7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. seating Feb. 14
Special menu includes butternut squash soup, Brussels sprouts salad, choice of pan-seared NY strip, pesto-crusted salmon or Caprese-stuffed chicken and choice of chocolate pot de crème or berry crème anglaise.
Cost: $30 per person. Reservations: Due by Feb. 12. 918-425-2112.
The lodge also has overnight accommodations for Feb. 14 that include chocolate-covered strawberries and petit fours in the room, dinner for two, continental breakfast and 1 p.m. checkout ($159) and for Feb. 15 that includes the strawberries and petit fours, continental breakfast and 1 p.m. checkout ($119).
SPECIAL MENU DINNER
Bluestone Steakhouse & Seafood, 10032 S. Sheridan Road
3-10 p.m. Feb. 14
In addition to a variety of appetizers and desserts, Bluestone will offer an array of entrees, including pan-seared fish of the day, chicken calvados, red snapper, aged filet, rib-eye, surf and turf for two, tenderloin Oscar filet, Beef Wellington tenderloin and Maytag Bluestone filet.
Cost: Most entrees are in the $40s and $50s, except for surf and turf for two, which is $139.
Reservations: 918-296-9889
SPECIAL MENU LUNCH
Bluestone by Day, The Market at Walnut Creek, 8281 S. Harvard Ave.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 14
New sister restaurant to Bluestone Steakhouse will offer two specials, in addition to the regular menu — artichoke chicken and salmon with bourbon sauce for $19.99 each.
Reservations: 918-492-3500
DINNER AND TROLLEY TOUR
The Vault,
620 S. Cincinnati Ave.
6 p.m. Feb. 14
The evening includes a tour of the former First National Auto Bank’s basement and vault and cocktail reception, followed by a four-course dinner in the upstairs Tom Tom Room and a one-hour trolley tour of Tulsa’s most famous love bird residences and landmarks. Dinner will include pomegranate and avocado salad, red potato bisque, hickory-smoked short ribs, balsamic-glazed ahi tuna and red velvet cake with white chocolate mousse and chocolate ganache. Vegan and gluten-free options available.
Cost: $200 per couple
DINNER AND MUSIC
The Swamp House, 1529 E. Third St.
Seatings 5-10:30 p.m., reservations required.
A four-course dinner includes beignet bites, two side salads, a choice of fried deviled eggs, swamp spores or fried green tomatoes; two of three entrees including rib-eye steak, crab legs or chicken and shrimp; and choice of two desserts including triple chocolate mousse and strawberry cheesecake mousse. Live music from Myron Oliver from 7-10 p.m.
Cost: $100 per couple
Reservations: 539-867-1646 or Facebook
SPECIAL MENU DINNER
Franklin’s, 203 S. Main St., Broken Arrow
5:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 14
Special menu includes shrimp cocktail, corn dip, salads, roasted salmon with sriracha honey glaze, chicken Marsala, prime rib, banana marble cake, New York cheesecake and mixed berry bread.
Cost: entrees $17 to $21
Reservations: 918-286-6770
SPECIAL MENU DINNER
Michael V’s,
8222 E. 103rd St.
5-9 p.m. Feb. 14-15
Featured entrees will include Beef Wellington, rack of lamb, tenderloin ravioli stacker, prime rib-eye, pork chop, salmon, halibut and “Oscar” dishes.
Cost: to be announced
Reservations: 918-369-0310
BRITISH-STYLE DINNER
White Lion Pub,
6927 S. Canton Ave.
4 p.m. Feb. 14
Dinner includes champagne toast, salad, choice of chicken en croute or Beef Wellington, choice of strawberries and cream or warm chocolate cake.
Cost: $32.95 per person
Reservations: 918-491-6533, after 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday
Special menu dinner
Peacemaker Lobster & Crab, 313 E. Second St.
Valentine’s Day dinner for two includes the seafood sampler, two surf and turf lobster rolls and cheesecake and cherries.
Cost: $65
Reservations: 918-551-6781
TAKE-OUT DINNERS
Lambrusco’z Deli,
1344 E. 41st St.
Lambrusco’s will offer a wide variety of take-home items including filet, shrimp, potatoes, chocolate mousse, grilled Portobello, salads and desserts. Vegetarian and vegan packages available.
More info: 918-496-1246
