For Matt and Mary Baldwin, Valentine’s Day never falls on Feb. 14.
That particular midwinter day is often a busy one for the Baldwins, as they usually are overseeing events such as handing out chocolates or hosting cookie-decorating sessions at some of the eight McDonald’s restaurants they own in east-central Oklahoma.
“We rarely are able to celebrate holidays on the actual day,” Mary Baldwin said. “But we try to make some time to do something that’s just for us. It’s just never on Valentine’s Day.”
“I like to say that every day is Valentine’s Day because we’re able to spend just about every day together,” Matt Baldwin said.
It’s as much temperament as it is the demands of overseeing 11 McDonald’s locations in Broken Arrow, Bixby, Coweta, Jenks and south Tulsa that keep Jay and Shonda Wagner from the stereotypical Valentine’s Day activities.
They might exchange Valentine’s Day cards, but that’s pretty much the extent of their celebrations.
“We usually exchange cards,” Shonda Wagner said. “But we’ve never really gone in for getting gifts. If there is something we want to get, we’ll usually get it ourselves.”
“And she doesn’t like flowers,” Jay Wagner interjected.
“We enjoy going out to a nice dinner, but even then, we usually have our kids with us,” Shonda said. “I’m someone who finds it very hard not to see my family every day. It may not sound very romantic, but we just enjoy doing things together.”
Those ideas of family and “doing things together” are also reasons why the Baldwins and the Wagners are among the dozens of married couples who own and operate McDonald’s restaurants throughout Oklahoma and the rest of the country.
“That was actually something that Ray Kroc mandated back in the day when he started franchising restaurants across the country,” said Elizabeth dal Santo, public relations supervisor for McDonald’s in Green Country. “He wanted the restaurants to be a true family business, and as such, sought out married couples to sign on as franchisees.”
As Kroc wrote in his autobiography, “Grinding it Out: The Making of McDonald’s,” “Since a McDonald’s restaurant is a prime example of American small business in action, the husband-wife team is basic for us. Typically the husband will look after operations and maintenance while his wife keeps the books and handles personnel. This mutual interest extends into all levels of the company.”
For the Wagners and the Baldwins, family was part of the reason they became involved with the company in the first place.
Jay Wagner describes himself as “second-generation” owner. “My father has been with McDonald’s for 55 years, starting out as a grill man when he was growing up in Ohio,” he said.
Wagner’s father moved the family to Oklahoma to take ownership of a franchise in Ada, later relocating to the Tulsa area, where the elder Wagner ended up owning a total of five restaurants in Broken Arrow and Tulsa.
“When I wanted to spend time with my dad, I would go to work with him,” he said. “And that was how I really got to know my dad because we would spend so much time together at the stores.”
Mary Baldwin said, “My whole family worked for McDonald’s at some point in time. In fact, Matt got to know my mother before he met me.”
That was when the then-18-year-old Matt Baldwin had come to the Carthage, Missouri, McDonald’s where 16-year-old Mary would work during summer breaks.
“She caught my eye, and after a little while, I asked her out on a date,” Matt Baldwin said. “And the rest, I guess you could say, is history.”
The couple would buy their first McDonald’s in Parsons, Kansas, in 1988.
“We knew it was a huge step for us to take,” Matt said. “I had been thinking about it for a while, and I had a boss who made it a point to try to help people who wanted to make the next step. He made it seem as if this could be obtainable.
“So we sold just about everything we owned for the down payment,” he said. “The store we bought had been struggling, so we were both focused on making it a success, which meant making sure we were part of that community.”
“That experience taught us a lot — mostly because we made a lot of mistakes along the way,” Mary added, laughing. “I would usually work nights, and he would work the days. That was when we really learned that this isn’t a job — it’s a lifestyle.”
After a seven-year stint in Nebraska, the Baldwins decided to move to Oklahoma to be closer to family and bought a store in Okmulgee. Today, the couple owns McDonald’s in Muskogee, Henrietta, Checotah, Okemah and McAlester.
“Each community is very important to us,” Matt Baldwin said. “We’ve always thought of ourselves as small-town business people because in essence this a mom-and-pop operation.
“It’s really more of a people business than anything else,” he said. “What makes you successful is having a team of good people and taking good care of them. And that’s a whole lot more challenging, and gratifying, than just running a restaurant.”
Jay Wagner was working as a field representative for McDonald’s — “I wanted a corporate job,” he said — when a colleague introduced him to a young woman working at one of the corporate-owned restaurants in Edmond.
“I had started working for McDonald’s as a crew person, working at a store in the Texas Panhandle,” Shonda Wagner recalled. “The store in Edmond was one where McDonald’s would test new food items, new processes, new equipment, before deciding if they were suitable for the general market.”
The two soon hit it off, and one day, when Jay was on his way out of town on a business trip, on impulse he drove to the store where Shonda worked.
“And he proposed to me in a McDonald’s parking lot,” Shonda said. And apparently pledging one’s troth beneath the Golden Arches works, as the Wagners have been married for 20 years.
The couple made the decision to buy their first McDonald’s in 2010, taking over a shop in Bixby that Wagner’s father owned.
“It was a scary thing, to be honest,” Shonda said. “I wasn’t sure about giving up the security of a corporate paycheck.”
“There’s also a pretty meticulous approval process to become a franchisee,” Jay Wagner added. “For us, it took about nine months. Then it was a matter of cashing in everything we owned for the down payment.”
And that is why, Shonda Wagner said, she thinks Ray Kroc’s idea of having stores owned and operated by a married couple can be so effective.
“When you’re both involved with what is going to be your only income, you want to do everything to make sure it’s a success,” she said. “When we were running the Bixby store, we were working 24/7. I’d get in first because Jay’s not really a morning person. He’d come a little later with the kids, and we’d get them ready for school — I’d be working on our daughter Haley’s hair in the office.
“And sometimes,” Shonda said, “I’d have to hand the hair brush to one of our employees and have her finish doing Haley’s hair because I had to deal with some sort of problem. It was like we were all in this together, and we still work to keep that family attitude. Because to us, what we’re doing is really a labor of love.”
Time lapse of snow falling in Tulsa
FEATURED VIDEO