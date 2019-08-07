Molly’s Landing has been known for its steaks, seafood, antiques and memorabilia in a converted log cabin overlooking the Verdigris River since 1985. For the past three years, another Molly’s business has been building its own reputation.
Molly’s Taqueria, located on the road off Route 66 that takes diners to Molly’s Landing, is a taco truck that has developed an impressive following.
“People come from all over for the street tacos,” said Russ White, a son of Molly’s founder Linda Powell. “We use cuttings from the meats at the restaurant, usually rib-eye, to make the traditional 3 ½-inch, double-stacked tortillas topped with cilantro, onions, jalapenos and cilantro cream sauce.”
In addition to beef, both regular and spicy, diners may order the tacos with chicken or pork. We preferred the beef, but all were tasty.
The tacos are $1.90 each, and we saw customers walk away with sacks full, or buy an order of three or four and dine at a table in the large, covered patio area next to the truck.
Tacos are not the only options on the menu. The truck also offers torta carnitas, wet and dry burritos, quesadillas, corn on the cob, pulled pork sandwich and pork chili (Thursdays only).
Chicken and pork quesadillas ($5.50) both were meaty and flavorful and came with a spicy salsa.
Though most of the menu is Mexican-themed, don’t sleep on the pulled pork sandwiches ($6.50). Ours had a large layer of meat cooked with mushrooms and peppers with a mild barbecue sauce and served on an almost square bun.
Cream cheese jalapeno tamales are not always available, but they come highly recommended, and we plan to pounce on them the next time a notice shows up on the Molly’s Taqueria Facebook page.
Most dishes come with a choice of sauces, including cilantro, verde, red (hot), chiltepin pepper (really hot) and Aleppo pepper. Sides of beans and rice are $1 each. Molly’s Taqueria also offers a limited list of domestic and Mexican beers.
The truck also has jars of proprietary Molly’s Landing seasonings for sale, including meat seasoning, steak seasoning, fish seasoning, 1872 seasoning, jalapeno seasoning and chia seeds.
Sitting over the road about halfway between Oklahoma 66, or old Route 66, going into Molly’s Landing is a portion of the old Verdigris River bridge (“We are just baby-sitting it,” White said.).
Just before one reaches the bridge is a gravel road to the right that leads to Molly’s Taqueria, which is visible from the road.
It gives off inviting aromas as one approaches the truck, and when the weather is nice, it’s pleasant to sit at a wood table on the covered patio and watch activity on the highway going over the Verdigris River.
Trash cans around the truck have been painted in a colorful, whimsical fashion by Powell, who also painted a number of the tabletops inside the restaurant.
Molly’s Taqueria has closed for portions of the winter in the past. Check out its Facebook for updates.