It is hard to tell right now through the swarm of construction workers and dust but the much-anticipated Lowood restaurant is only four to six weeks away from opening, according to the owners.
The new restaurant, located next door to Hodges Bend at 817 E. Third St., will feature hand-made pastas, a wood-fire grill and oven, small plates, salads, desserts and an impressive wine list.
The Hodges Bend partners — John Gaberino, Noah Bush, T.C. LeRoy and chef Ian Van Anglen — teamed to acquire the former Girouard Vines space about a year and a half ago. Until then, Hodges Bend, a coffee and wine shop, had been serving food out of a truck parked outside.
“We wanted to expand Hodges Bend for a long time, and to get the Girouard space, it was all or nothing, which was some 5,000 square feet,” Gaberino said. “So we gave some space to Hodges for a new kitchen and used the rest for Lowood, which has a totally separate kitchen.”
They finished the Hodges Bend kitchen late last fall, then started work on Lowood. The owners gave a tour of the space Thursday afternoon.
When one enters from Third Street, the first thing one will see is the front dining room with two long, communal tables and the hostess station. Standard Terrazzo Co. once operated in this space, and its original showroom tile floor has been preserved.
To the right will be the bar area, featuring a brass bar and temperature-controlled wine storage.
Just past the front dining room is an open kitchen with seating for 20 at a long counter.
“Guests will be able to watch the hand-made pasta station, the items cooked on the wood-fire grill and oven, the garde manger station (cold foods, salads) and dessert station,” Van Anglen said.
The back of the building holds another dining area with a communal table and more wine storage, plus a private dining room that will hold up to 25.
Bush pointed to a large metal door propped up against a wall.
“That is the original fire door for the building, and we are going to use it as the door to the private dining room,” Bush said. “We also have some old transit windows we will use in the décor.”
Most of the seating inside will be at communal tables and long banquettes that will hold a total of 80 to 90 diners.
Outside the back door is a huge patio space with a fireplace. Initially, the space will have six 6-top tables and furniture to lounge in around the fireplace. A bocce ball court is located between two rows of grape vines left over from Girouard Vines, and raised gardens will grow herbs and heirloom tomatoes for the kitchen.
Van Anglen and chef Austin Plumlee will head up the kitchen.
“The menu will be approximately divided into fourths,” Van Anglen said. “About a fourth will be small plates, a fourth pasta items, a fourth salads and vegetarian options and a fourth with steaks, chops and seafood.”
Van Anglen said Lowood also will offer a six-course chef’s tasting menu with an option for wine pairings.
“We will start off with most of the items from the menu, but eventually, we want to focus on food and wine from different regions of the world,” he said.
LeRoy has been instrumental in putting together the opening wine list.
“We are going to have a lot of interesting wines, and we will have certified sommeliers on staff all of the time,” he said.
The exact hours of operation still are to be determined, but Lowood will be open for dinner only Monday-Saturday. It will take reservations online through the Tock system or by phone, which is not yet operational.