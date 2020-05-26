Josh Forrest recently made good on a promise he made to his future wife, Chelsie, 10 years ago in Muskogee.

Both grew up near Muskogee — he in Fort Gibson and she in Warner. They met in 2010 when Chelsie was working at a Chet’s Dairy Freeze in Muskogee. Chet’s was founded in 1948 and today has two locations in Muskogee.

“I remember what she was wearing,” Josh said. “It was UGG boots, gray sweats, a white V-cut shirt and she had a ponytail.”

Chelsie remembers it, too.

“I wasn’t looking my best,” she said.

Josh begs to differ, and after the two started dating, he made her a promise.

“I promised her that some day we would own a Chet’s,” he said. “I’ve been planning it for 10 years, and I finally made good on the promise.”

Josh, Chelsie and Josh’s business partner, Rebecca Williamson, recently opened Chet’s Dairy Freeze in Bixby. It is the company’s only franchise store for now.

“I envision opening more Chet’s in the Tulsa area,” Josh said. “When we get back to being fully opened, we can seat 31 here. I would like bigger places, where we would be able to feed 70 at a time.”

Meantime, customers can sample Chet’s line of hot dogs, ice cream, shakes and malts at the Bixby store with curbside, drive-through and limited dine-in service.

Diners can build their all-beef dog with a wide selection of seasonings, sauces, toppings and cheeses, or they can choose one of Chet’s signature combinations.

The Chet’s original includes a basic mix of hot dog, chili and cheese on a steamed bun. The loaded original adds mustard, onion and sweet relish. We tried both. They both were tasty dogs, but I think I preferred the loaded version because of the extra flavor from the relish.

Among other choices are the Cabbage Patch with sauerkraut, mustard, chili and cheese; the Ol’ Red with sweet red pepper relish and shredded cheese; the El Jefe with pepperjack cheese and jalapenos, and the Unique New York with mustard and steamed onions.

All hot dogs are $3 each. Malts, shakes, ice cream cups, floats, freezes, lemonades and limeades range from $2 to $6.

Chet’s also offers a line of specialty ice cream drinks. Among the choices are The Sandlot with vanilla ice cream, graham crackers, chocolate chips, marshmallow crème and marshmallows; and The Abyss with chocolate ice cream, chocolate chips, chocolate syrup and Oreos.

“The menu is not complete, but we still have plenty to choose from,” Josh said. “I think our ice cream products are going to be big as we go into the summer.”

Another important person in the operation is Shaun Cottrell, Josh’s brother and the day-to-day manager.

“Shaun has 20 years of experience in the restaurant business, and he keeps me grounded,” Josh said. “In addition to the experience, he knows how to deal with me.”

Chet’s was founded in 1948 by Chet Ladd, who developed the chili recipe still used today. The Muskogee restaurants are owned by the Teehee family today.

Josh and Chelsie moved to Bixby in 2013. They have three children, including two in the Bixby Public School system.

“We scouted the area for a couple of months before finding this space,” Josh said. “We don’t live far from here, which is nice. We hope people will find that ’50s and ’60s Dairy Freeze feel with 2020 integrated into it.”

