Molly Martin and Andrea Mohn, owners of Antoinette Baking Co., will take aim another sweet spot for diners when they open a new ice cream shop late this spring.
The shop, to be called Beatrice Ice Cream Co., will be located at 11 E. Reconciliation Way, the former site of Spinster Records in the Tulsa Arts District. The bakery also is in the district at 207 N. Main St.
“We’ve had lots of ideas and some interesting opportunities over the past eight years but wanted to wait until everything felt right,” Martin said in a release. “That moment is now, and we can’t wait to introduce Beatrice to our neighborhood.”
Beatrice will offer a wide variety of artisan ice cream products, including house-made cones, ice cream cakes, ice cream sandwiches, shakes, pops and more. It also will offer a selection of gluten-free, vegan and specialty products made from alternative milks.
Martin and Mohn opened Antoinette Baking Co. in Brookside in 2012, when it ushered in events such as the popular Pie Night. They moved to the Tulsa Arts District in 2015, expanding its offerings to include breakfast, lunch and weekend brunch.
“Moving from a popular spot to a completely different part of town was certainly a risk,” Mohn said. “We didn’t know if our customers would follow us. They did, and we’ve had the opportunity to grow in ways we never expected.”
Beatrice will be a two-story concept with the shop and retail components on the ground floor and a cozy event space upstairs for birthday parties, showers, meetings and other functions.
The shop also will include a mobile ice cream cart available for catering rentals and to take part in public events.