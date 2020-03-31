James Shrader knows kids and in many cases parents are stuck at home and could use some new recipe ideas to keep the family well-fed and happy.
Shrader, chef-proprietor of Palace Café, Prairie Fire Pie and Kitchen 27 in Philbrook Museum of Art, came up with a trio he thinks home cooks might embrace.
Roast chicken and tater tots are traditional favorites. He said gnocchi might be an odd choice, but it’s a recipe that can be fun for the whole family and maybe something most home cooks haven’t tried before.
“Gnocchi might seem intimidating, but it really is just a mix of potatoes, flour and eggs,” he said. “At one part, you roll out the dough like a snake, and that’s what you can let the kids do. Since they had a part in making it, maybe they would be more interested in giving it a try.”
Shrader ups the deliciousness of the dish by mixing the gnocchi in a tasty sage cream sauce. He said gnocchi also will be included on his to-go menu this week.
“I’ve paired it with a sage cream sauce, but you can do it by adding veggies or pretty much any sauce you like,” he said.
A roast chicken seems ordinary enough, but Shrader sets his apart by using a five-spice rub.
“I used to be able to get it at Whole Foods, but I haven’t been able to find it anymore,” he said. “I have my own recipe for it and have included it here. If you don’t want to make it yourself, I will sell it to anyone at the restaurant. The rub really makes the dish.”
Shrader said he figures tater tots can be appealing for kids and adults alike.
“When you cook tater tots for the first time, you will think it is so easy,” he said.
Shrader has a multipronged approach for dealing with coronavirus restrictions.
Kitchen 27 is closed until Philbrook fully reopens. Palace Café and Prairie Fire Pie are next to each other at the intersection of 15th Street and Peoria Avenue. Takeout and curbside pickup are available for both restaurants at Prairie Fire Pie. Curbside is in the back parking lot, where there is a phone number posted to let staff know you have arrived.
Shrader is offering weekly menus that so far have included such choices as gourmet pizzas, chicken roulade, Parmesan fried trout, lobster ravioli, steak frites and mushroom strudel, some at prices lower than normally found on the regular menu. He also is offering take-and-bake dinners for two out of Palace for $25 each; they have included lasagna, beef stroganoff, vegan lasagna, beef brisket and chicken pie.
Menus and ordering details are available at palacetulsa.com and prairiefirepie.com.
“Since I had to lay off the pastry team, I’m also baking bread myself every day,” Shrader said. “I’ve enjoyed doing it. So, I have fresh loaves of sourdough baquette ($5 each) available at 3 p.m. daily.”
GNOCCHI WITH SAGE CREAM SAUCE
Gnocchi
2 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes
2 tablespoons butter
½ teaspoon kosher salt
Ground pepper to taste
Nutmeg to taste
2 whole eggs
1 cup white flour
1. Boil potatoes whole until fork tender/fluffy.
2. While still hot, mash up potatoes with a potato masher or mixer.
3. Transfer potatoes to large bowl.
4. Add butter, salt, pepper and nutmeg.
5. Mix in eggs.
6. Gradually add flour. Knead with hands to make soft dough with a light pasta or “Play Do” consistency. Add more or less as needed.
7. Roll out dough to make a half-inch snake. Cut into ½-inch segments. Using two forks, gently roll the gnocchis from one fork to the other onto a well-floured sheet pan.
8. Boil in salted water immediately.
9. Strain to a sheet pan drizzled with olive oil and cool in the fridge.
10. To prepare, heat a pot of boiling salted water. Poach gnocchi for 3 minutes, strain and stir into sauce.
Chef’s tip: Always cook a sample gnocchi before rolling up the whole batch.
Sage Cream Sauce
¼ cup butter
4 tablespoons shallots, chopped
4 tablespoons sage, chopped
2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
½ cup heavy cream
¼ cup white wine
Worcestershire sauce to taste
Salt and pepper to taste
1. Saute shallots and sage in butter until lightly browned.
2. Add white wine.
3. Add mustard and stir in.
4. Add cream. Simmer for 5 minutes on low.
5. Adjust seasonings with Worchestershire, salt and pepper.
FIVE-SPICE ROAST CHICKEN
1 stick butter, softened
3 tablespoons Palace five-spice rub
1 roasting chicken
1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon plus one teaspoon black pepper
3 cups onion, large dice
2 cups carrots, large dice
2 cups celery, large dice
The night before:
1. Mix salt and pepper together.
2. In a small bowl, thoroughly combine softened butter, 1 tablespoon five-spice rub and 1 teaspoon salt and pepper mix.
3. Rub the butter mixture under the skin of the chicken breast section.
4. Season the cavity and outside of the chicken with salt and pepper mix, and five-spice rub. Add enough celery, carrots and onion to fill the cavity.
5. Rest in refrigerator, uncovered overnight.
The day of:
1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
2. Place the remaining onion, celery and carrots in a casserole dish.
3. Tuck the wings underneath the chicken and place on the veggies.
4. Roast chicken until skin is golden and crispy (about 45 to 60 minutes).
Note: Cook to an internal temperature of 160 by inserting a thermometer into the deepest part of the thigh. Turn off the oven, crack the door open and let the chicken rest for 15 minutes before carving.
Palace Five-Spice Rub
1 tablespoon five-spice powder (available in specialty markets and most grocery stores)
½ tablespoon ground black pepper
½ tablespoon cardamon powder
¾ cup brown sugar
1/8 cup celery salt
½ tablespoon granulated garlic
¾ cup kosher salt
1 cup paprika
1. Combine above ingredients.
2. Adjust seasonings with salt, pepper and brown sugar as needed.
3. Store in an air-tight container.
Note: This spice works well with white meat pork and chicken. Add some toasted fennel and use it on fish. Add cumin and ancho chili powder for use on steak.
TATER TOTS
2 ½ pounds russet potatoes
1 ½ tablespoons flour
½ tablespoon granulated garlic
½ teaspoon granulated onion
1 teaspoon dill, dried
Salt and black pepper, to taste
2 pinches cayenne pepper
2 ½ cups cooking oil
1. Peel the potatoes and boil in lightly salted water for 12 minutes.
2. Place on a sheet pan and cool in the refrigerator.
3. Grate the cooled potatoes on the course side of a cheese grater.
4. Mix potatoes in a large bowl with salt, pepper, dill, garlic, onion, cayenne and flour.
5. Scoop using 1/8 measuring cup.
6. Using your hands, shape the potato mixture into a tater tot.
7. Add oil to fry pan. Heat on medium for about 2 minutes, or until the corner of a tot immediately sizzles when you touch it to the pan. When the oil is hot, fry the tots in batches of 12 until golden, about 3 to 5 minutes.
8. Reserve cooked tots on a sheet pan covered with a paper towel. Taste one tot. If it still is crunchy on the inside, return to fry pan for a couple of minutes. Taste again to check tenderness.