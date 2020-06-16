Shopping for Father’s Day might not be totally back to normal, but the Tulsa area still offers a wide selection of gifts that are perfect for that special dad.
We have rounded up some really cool gifts that are practical and fun, items that Dad will appreciate receiving.
With only a few days left to shop, these items also easily can be found all over town.
Hasty-Bake hardwood charcoal
Probably few cities can boast the number of locally made barbecue products that Tulsa does, from grills and sauces to rubs and grilling accessories, including the upscale grills from Hasty-Bake.
If a Hasty-Bake grill is not in the budget right now, check out the many accessories offered in its store. Hasty-Bake offers dozens of accessories and products that work well with any kind of grill, including its popular hardwood lump charcoal, preferred by many grilling enthusiasts.
The charcoal can be found at a number of supermarkets, hardware stores and specialty stores around town, in addition to the Hasty-Bake store. It’s not a particularly sexy gift, but it will get used.
Local barbecue sauces and seasonings
Oklahoma-made Head Country might be the most popular line of barbecue sauces in the state, but we have some tasty sauces and rubs right here in Tulsa.
Bubba-Q-Boys is a local rub from Josh and Kristy White, who enter barbecue competitions under the same name. The rub, developed in 2008, is available online at bubba-q-boys.com. It recently was added to the shelves at all 17 Reasor’s stores and is available at 13 additional locations. Check the website for details.
The rub is used on the pulled pork that goes on the nachos at McNellie’s Pub and is used on brisket, bologna, pizzas and sandwiches at Elgin Park. The rub comes in a 12-ounce bottle and is gluten-free.
Other local sauces and seasonings can be found at Rib Crib, Burn Co. BBQ, Billy Ray’s Catfish & BBQ Co. and Oklahoma Joe’s Bar-B-Cue outlets, to name a few. Dad might welcome a gift pack of several brands and flavors.
Fine scotches, bourbons are spirited choices
Recent years have seen a surge of dad’s who appreciate fine scotches, bourbons and other spirits. Prices vary greatly, but expect the most coveted brands to go for around $40 to well into the $100s.
If you aren’t sure what Dad likes, check with your favorite liquor stores for advice. It’s a good bet they can come up with something that will hit the mark.
Combo gifts from Ida Red
Ida Red gift shop offers a wide variety of Father’s Day-themed gifts, including books, T-shirts, coffee cups and novelty items. Depending on Dad’s sense of humor, you might want to check out a couple of hand sanitizers that we can’t print in a family newspaper.
The Ida Red downtown store is closed temporarily.
Not your granddad’s socks anymore
A pair of socks for Dad might have been a practical if uninspired gift in the not-too-distant past. No more.
Men’s socks have become something of a fashion statement, whether they have superhero, college or sports themes — or are just wildly colorful.
Yard, garden art from Garden Deva
This local company offers an array of metal art that can be whimsical, clever, useful and just plain fun, with prices ranging from about $5 up into the $100s, depending on size and complexities.
Most are designed to be yard or garden art, but some work as interesting pieces inside the house, as well. Perfect for that man cave.
A man can’t have enough tools
Whether Dad likes to tinker around the house with simple projects or is a full-fledged woodworker and handy man, believe us, he never can have enough tools and gadgets for the jobs at hand.
Even if you happen to buy him a new wrench set, screwdriver set, drill bits, power tool, hammer, garage vac, work light — pretty much anything — that he already has, it will be appreciated. Many items wear out, break or, most commonly, get misplaced, and it’s always better to have two of something instead of just one.
For the beer drinkers
Did you know that the Tulsa area has 18 breweries, including one, New Era: Fine Fermentations, that specializes in gluten-free beers? It’s easy to stop by any of them and pick up something Dad is going to like.
A comprehensive list of local breweries will be published in the July 11 Tulsa World Magazine, available to newspaper subscribers and at a number of outlets around town. Until then, you can also find a gallery of local breweries at tulsaworld.com.
Many also brew special summer beers, timely additions to Dad’s beer cooler.
Coffees make hot gift items
Just as it is with beer and spirits, many dads have become huge fans of specialty coffees, and many are custom-roasted in Tulsa.
They can be found in supermarkets, coffee shops and gift shops all over town. They cost in the range of $8 to $16 for a bag of beans or ground coffees, an inexpensive gift that certainly will not go to waste.
How about a Golden Driller bobblehead?
What dad wouldn’t want a Golden Driller bobblehead on his work-from-home desk?
Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curious on 66 just got in a shipment of the iconic Tulsa landmark.
Themed T-shirts great for summer
You can’t go wrong with a cool T-shirt as hot weather arrives.
Some of the most popular feature Tulsa, colleges, Route 66, local breweries, high schools, local businesses and restaurant logos, and they are easy to find all over town.
Dine in, dine out both tasty options
Most restaurants now have limited dine-in service, as well as curbside pickup and delivery. The following have reported specials for Father’s Day. Most require reservations.
• Mahogany Prime Steakhouse, 4840 E. 61st St., mahoganyprimesteakhouse.com, 918-494-4043 — salad, dessert, mashed potatoes and choice of 12-ounce filet, 14-ounce rib-eye, salmon, pork chop or chicken Marsala for $59.99 per person.
• Rib Crib, multiple locations, ribcrib.com — to-go package includes one rack St. Louis-style ribs, 1 pound smoked chicken, 1 pound sliced or chopped brisket, one family side salad, two large sides baked beans, two large sides potato salad, 16-ounce container barbecue sauce, one loaf of bread, one chocolate cream pie and pickles, peppers and onions for $79.99. It feeds six to eight. Order deadline Thursday, June 18.
• Ruth’s Chris Steak House, River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway, ruthschris.com, 918-995-8600 — choice of a rib-eye, plus a cold-water lobster tail, salad and side, starting at $59 per person. Takeout, delivery and dine-in Friday-Sunday, June 19-21.
• Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 1976 Utica Square, flemingssteakhouse.com, 918-712-7500 — prime bone-in rib-eye and lobster tail with salad and dessert for $100 per person; bourbon tasting experience for $20. Dine-in and curbside pickup Friday-Sunday, June 19-21.
• Bonefish Grill, 4651 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow, bonefishgrill.com, 918-252-3474 — salad, cold-water lobster tail and two sides for $19.90; dine-in only. Bourbon-glazed salmon family bundle for takeout and delivery includes salad, sides, salmon and cookies for $43.90; feeds up to five.
• Metro Diner, 7474 S. Olympia Ave., metrodiner.com, 918-387-3553 – takeout heat-and-serve meals include meat lovers or vegetarian breakfast casserole with croissants and fruit for $39, Iron City meatloaf with mashed potatoes and French-style green beans for $44, and roasted turkey with cranberry sauce, cornbread and French-style green beans for $44; meals feed up to four and include salad and chocolate chip cookies; available Friday-Sunday, June 19-21; order deadline 5 p.m. Friday, June 19.
• The Fresh Market, 8015 S. Yale Ave., thefreshmarket.com, 918-477-7838 — takeout meal includes three options: choose four 10-ounce New York strip steaks or four 7-ounce Atlantic salmon fillets or mix and match two of each, then receive four veggie kabobs, 1 pound of broccoli cranberry slaw, four twice-baked potatoes and a chocolate decadence bar cake for $49.99 to $59.99, depending on selection. Online ordering deadline 2 p.m. Thursday, June 18, or call the store. Meals can be picked up Friday-Sunday, June 19-21.
• Fassler Hall, 304 S. Elgin Ave., 918-576-7898 – 2 pounds of grill-ready sausage, potato salad, Brussels sprouts and sauerkraut for $40.
• The Tavern, 201 N. Main St., 918-949-9801 – grill four Tavern burgers at home; meal includes side salad, mac and cheese plus brownies for $75.
• Elgin Park, 325 E. Reconciliation Way, 918-986-9910 – take-home pizza kit includes two pizza doughs, pepperoni, sausage crumbles and assorted veggies for $25.