Get tips on where to stay, when to go and what else to do while you're in town.

Dine and shop at The Mercantile, but save time to explore Pawhuska's history and heritage. From tulsaworldmagazine.com

Book event

Ree Drummond will hold a book signing event from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26 at The Pioneer Woman Mercantile, 532 Kihekah Ave. in Pawhuska.

Tickets for the event are $28 and include one copy of "The Pioneer Woman: The New Frontier" cookbook. To purchase and more information: pioneerwoman.com.