By Scott Cherry • Tulsa World
Michael Minden said his “power of pie” designer license plate and signature coconut cream pie date to the early 2000s after he and wife Carol had purchased Back Street Bistro in Jenks.
“I love coconut cream pie,” he said. “Carol and I went all over town trying to find a decent coconut cream pie back then and didn’t have any luck. I decided the only way I would have one would be to create one.”
Minden, who today is chef-proprietor of Michael V’s, a restaurant he and Carol started in 2006, said he began experimenting with recipes until he developed one he liked best.
“We ran it in the restaurant, and people were saying, ‘Oh, my gosh, this is incredible,’ and I thought maybe I had something there,” he said. “I started out making two or three a day for the restaurant, then it was four or five, then six a day.
“Then people started asking me if I sold the coconut cream pies whole, and I thought about it and said, ‘Well, sure. How many do you want?’ Before long, it was my signature dessert.”
Minden said he didn’t start tracking sales of the coconut cream pies until he opened Michael V’s, 8222 E. 103rd St. in the Palazzo Shopping Center.
“I figure we have sold more than 50,000 pieces of pie and more than 5,000 whole pies,” he said.
“During the holidays I will sell 80 to 100 coconut cream pies. We also offer cherry, apple, chocolate cream and deep-dish pumpkin.”
He said the past few years he has started making coconut cream pie tarts for brunches and to take to charity events.
“We recently participated in the Iron Gate benefit,” Minden said. “When they called they didn’t ask me if I wanted to come. They just said bring us those coconut cream tarts.”
Minden has had success with other pies, too. A few years ago he won $15,000 at a national General Mills competition with a Butterfinger cream cheese pie.
And what about that “power of pies” license plate?
“One year on Pi Day I suggested we sell pieces of pie for $3.14, and Carol and (longtime server) Rick (Muttony) said it would never work,” Minden said. “It turned out we got so busy and sold so many pieces of pie that whenever Carol or Rick would come through the kitchen, I would raise a fist and say, ‘The power of pies.’ Then I put it on my license plate.
“I’ve been very blessed, and pies have been very good to me.”
Twitter: @ScottCherryTW
Where to buy holiday pies
Area restaurants and bakeries are among places to order holiday pies and desserts. All major supermarkets also carry pies. Most have a deadline, so customers are encouraged to order as early as possible.
50’s DINER
1500 W. Kenosha St.,
Broken Arrow
918-806-6999
ANTOINETTE BAKING CO.
207 N. Main St.
918-764-8404
BLUE MOON CAFE
3512 S. Peoria Ave.
918-749-7800
BOSTON DELI
6231 E. 61st St.
918-492-4745
BREAD AND BUTTER KITCHEN & BAKERY
3837 E. 51st St.
918-960-2070
BROWNIE’S HAMBURGER STAND
2130 S. Harvard Ave.
918-744-0320
6577 E. 71st St.
918-398-6615
CAFÉ YUM
6568 E. 51st St.
The Farm Shopping Center
918-628-1000
CHERRY STREET KITCHEN
1441 S. Quaker Ave.
918-884-3408
COFFEE HOUSE ON CHERRY STREET
1502 E. 15th St.
918-779-6137
COLEMAN’S BAKERY
118 N. Seminole Ave.,
Okmulgee
918-756-0560
CRACKER BARREL OLD COUNTRY STORE
8008 E. 31st St.
918-610-0414
7128 S. Olympia Ave.
918-447-4505
9475 N. Owasso Expressway, Owasso
918-272-3445
DILLY DINER
402 E. Second St.
918-938-6382
FREEWAY CAFÉ
465 S. Sheridan Road
918-836-8150
1547 E. Third St.
918-836-6726
5849 S. 49th West Ave.
918-292-8678
FRONT PORCH BAKERY
18435 S. Highway 66, Claremore
918-341-7505
HAMMETT HOUSE
1616 W. Will Rogers Blvd., Claremore
918-341-7333
JANE’S DELICATESSEN
2626 E. 11th St.
918-872-0501
LE LOUVRE FRENCH CAFÉ
8313 S. Memorial Drive
918-286-6019
LITTLE J’S BAKESHOPPE
10032 S. Sheridan Road
918-995-7979
LORI’S SWEET SINSATIONS
862 W. Taft Ave., Sapulpa
918-224-4600
LYNN’S BAKERY
227 W. Rogers Blvd.,
Skiatook
918-396-3888
MERRITT’S BAKERY
3202 E. 15th St.
918-747-2301
9521 S. Delaware Ave.
918-296-9000
4930 W. Kenosha St.,
Broken Arrow
918-250-1607
MICHAEL V’S
8222 E. 103rd St.
918-369-0319
NUT HOUSE
26677 S. Highway 66,
Claremore
918-266-1604
OLLIE’S STATION
4070 Southwest Blvd.
918-446-0524
PALACE CAFE
1301 E. 15th St.
918-582-4321
QUEENIE’S
1834 Utica Square
918-749-3481
ST. AMON BAKING CO.
6333 E. 120th Court, Bixby
918-364-2143
SHILOH’S
2604 N. Aspen Ave.,
Broken Arrow
918-254-1500
TAKE 2: A RESONANCE CAFÉ
309 S. Main St.
918-861-4555
VILLAGE INN
2745 S. Harvard Ave.
918-742-3515
5230 S. Yale Ave.
918-496-1207
8320 E. 71st St.
918-254-7623
WHITE RIVER FISH MARKET
1708 N. Sheridan Road
918-835-1910
1105 E. Kenosha St.,
Broken Arrow
918-449-0366
Featured video