The Polo Grill in Utica Square is offering tailgate dinners for two in the parking lot in front of the restaurant.
The dinners are being offered 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 27-28.
“Think of it as dining drive-in style, and Mark Bruner will be on hand to perform,” chef-proprietor Robert Merrifield said.
Guests may choose one of two five-course menus, and both are a bargain at the longtime fine-dining restaurant.
Six Feet Apart includes lobster bisque, spinach and strawberry salad, lime bacon-wrapped prawns, 7-ounce beef tenderloin, bone-in Frenched chicken and crème brulee for $85.
Quarantine Crazy includes oven-roasted tomato bisque, Caesar salad, 14-ounce New York strip steak, Asian prime bone-in pork chop, artisanal cheeses and mixed berry crème brulee for $95.
Reservations are required. For reservations, call 918-744-4280.
Polo Grill is on the east side of Utica Square, 21st Street and Utica Avenue.
The Reserve at Grogg’s Green Barn postpones garden dinner series
The Reserve at Grogg’s Green Barn, 10105 E. 61st St., has postponed its popular garden dinner series.
Participants dine communal-style and receive tours of Grogg’s private gardens at the dinners.
Those who have purchased tickets for an April dinner should email ashley@groggsgreenbarn.com to transfer reservations to a later date or receive a refund.
“We are postponing our 2020 garden dinner series until it is safe for us to gather again,” according to a statement from Grogg’s.