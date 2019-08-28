The famed Popeyes chicken sandwich you've probably heard of or waited in hourslong lines for a chance to get a taste of is gone.
The chicken sandwich that took social media by storm and began the #chickensandwichwars of 2019 is officially sold out, the fast food chain announced this week.
If you didn't have a chance to hop on the bandwagon chasing the brioche bun and crispy New Orleans-style chicken sandwich, you don't have to fret: They'll be back.
Popeyes posted a short video to social media Tuesday afternoon, thanking people everywhere for loving their sold-out chicken sandwich, and promising they'll be back soon, for good — "Pinky swear."
Y’all. We love that you love The Sandwich. Unfortunately we’re sold out (for now). pic.twitter.com/Askp7aH5Rr— Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 27, 2019
The post comes only two weeks after the sandwich debuted Aug. 12, striking up a social media feud over which fast-food restaurant's chicken sandwich is truly the best.
One day our children will ask us, where were you during the chicken sandwich wars of ‘19. https://t.co/U62Vr3030X— Prentice Penny (@The_A_Prentice) August 20, 2019
The company's page specifically called out the counter-advertising efforts of Chick-fil-A and Wendy's in the days following, generating more buzz about the newcomer.
... y’all good? https://t.co/lPaTFXfnyP— Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 19, 2019
Sounds like someone just ate one of our biscuits. Cause y’all looking thirsty. https://t.co/89eqI5vk2z— Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) August 20, 2019
Following the announcement, customers wondered online how a chicken restaurant sells out of chicken, and many stated they would promptly be taking their business back to Chick-Fil-A or McDonald's.
Loyalists, however, offered to bring their own bread if a shortage of buns was the only issue.
Calls to Popeyes corporate phone number offer only a message telling callers "our chicken sandwich is sold out."
The Louisiana-born chain is encouraging customers to download the Popeyes app to know when the sandwich is back in its more than 2,700 restaurants in the country and around the world.
Tulsa boasts at least four of those restaurants, and Broken Arrow another:
North Tulsa:
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 1117 E. Pine St., 918-585-5377
East Tulsa:
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 10207 E. 41st St., 918 660-7227
South Tulsa:
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen 1414 E. 71st St., 918-494-2999
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 10419 S. Memorial Drive, 918-369-6262
Broken Arrow:
Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, 1450 E. Kenosha St., 918-251-3603