Popeyes announced Aug. 27 that its new crispy chicken sandwich sold out nationwide after its popularity skyrocketed following a viral Twitter exchange between the fast food chain and competitor Chik-fil-A. Eric Gay/Associated Press

The famed Popeyes chicken sandwich you've probably heard of or waited in hourslong lines for a chance to get a taste of is gone. 

The chicken sandwich that took social media by storm and began the #chickensandwichwars of 2019 is officially sold out, the fast food chain announced this week. 

If you didn't have a chance to hop on the bandwagon chasing the brioche bun and crispy New Orleans-style chicken sandwich, you don't have to fret: They'll be back. 

Popeyes posted a short video to social media Tuesday afternoon, thanking people everywhere for loving their sold-out chicken sandwich, and promising they'll be back soon, for good — "Pinky swear."

The post comes only two weeks after the sandwich debuted Aug. 12, striking up a social media feud over which fast-food restaurant's chicken sandwich is truly the best.

The company's page specifically called out the counter-advertising efforts of Chick-fil-A and Wendy's in the days following, generating more buzz about the newcomer.  

Following the announcement, customers wondered online how a chicken restaurant sells out of chicken, and many stated they would promptly be taking their business back to Chick-Fil-A or McDonald's. 

Loyalists, however, offered to bring their own bread if a shortage of buns was the only issue. 

Calls to Popeyes corporate phone number offer only a message telling callers "our chicken sandwich is sold out."

The Louisiana-born chain is encouraging customers to download the Popeyes app to know when the sandwich is back in its more than 2,700 restaurants in the country and around the world.  

