When Ken Schafer, chef-proprietor of Boston Deli, wanted to stage a wine dinner last fall, he turned to a friend for some ideas.
"At the time I thought there were about 10 places in town doing wine dinners on a regular basis," he said. "I wanted to do a wine dinner, but I wasn't sure how to go about it. I didn't want to do just a regular dinner and have 15 to 18 people show up.
"I called Dan Potter (radio personality and avid local foodie) and asked him what he thought would be a draw. He suggested doing a throwback dinner. He knew I had some old recipes that would be popular."
That prompted Schafer to turn to Rick Kamp, the first chef at the revered Razor Clam and other fine-dining restaurants, as well as operating his own Montrachet and Rick's Café Americain.
"Rick lives about a pitching wedge from my front door, so I approached him about it, and he said he thought it was a great idea," Schafer said.
Kamp agreed to be the guest of honor and provide some of his favorite recipes for the dinner. Among the items served at the dinner were Schafer's recipes for Pennington Drive-In's fried shrimp, the Fountain's Mushroom Whatnots and Kamp's Witt steak, bread pudding and corn casserole.
Kamp said he had the Witt pan-fried steak on most every restaurant menu he was involved, including Razor Clam, Capistrano, Portico, Montrachet and Rick's Cafe Americain.
"I remember the first time I did the Witt steak, which was my grandfather's recipe," Kamp said. "My first customers were Leon Russell and Willie Nelson. They were friends of one of my servers, Gerard Campbell."
Schafer said the dinner was a huge success.
"I was starting to put together another dinner for this spring when the coronavirus shut us down, so I will put that on hold until things get back to normal." Schafer said.
Meantime, Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St., is offering takeout, curb-side options and online ordering at bostondeli.com. Boston Deli also has a retail market with a variety of salads, sides, meats and entrees. The market and restaurant orders are available 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. The phone number is 918-492-4745.
Kamp also has given permission to pass his classic restaurant recipes along to Tulsa World readers. The bread pudding recipe feeds a crowd. Kamp said it probably will fill two or three baking pans typical for a home kitchen.
WITT PAN-FRY STEAK
Seasoned flour for dredging (all-purpose flour with kosher salt, fresh ground black pepper and granulated garlic, to taste)
1 egg
1 cup milk
1 pound beef tenderloin, cut into four 4-ounce steaks
8 baby red potatoes, boiled until just tender and quartered
About 10 medium mushrooms, sliced
3 to 4 scallions, chopped
12 ounces heavy cream
1/4 cup Worcestershire sauce
1/2 cup clarified butter
1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
2. Using a meat mallet or side of a heavy cleaver, pound the steaks until flattened
3. Place seasoned flour into wide vessel, like a baking dish or large mixing bowl.
4. Beat egg and mix in milk to make an eggwash.
5. Put steaks into flour and coat well, pressing the flour into the meat. Shake off excess flour and dip in eggwash. Return to flour and coat one more time.
6. On medium-high heat, heat butter in a large saute pan or cast-iron skillet. If a pan large enough for all four steaks is not available, this can be done in two to four pans.
7. When butter is hot, carefully lay the steaks in the pan. Cook until browned, about 3 to 5 minutes. Turn them over and place into the oven. Cook until done, approximately 5 to 7 minutes.
8. Remove steaks from pan and set aside. Add cream, potatoes, scallions, mushrooms ad Worcestershire to pan and lightly season with salt and pepper. Cook until cream is reduced to desired thickness.
9. Place steaks on plates and cover with pan sauce.
RICK'S BREAD PUDDING
3 gallons diced stale bread
6 tablespoons cinnamon
3 tablespoons allspice
2 tablespoons nutmeg
3 cups raisins
12 eggs
2 quarts cream
1 cup sugar
1/2 pound butter, small dice
Brown sugar
1. Mix seasonings and raisins thoroughly.
2. Beat eggs until light and add cream and sugar.
3. Add raisin mix to egg mix and combine.
4. Add bread and toss to thoroughly coat/saturate.
5. Distribute evenly into hotel pans, cover with double layer of plastic and layer of foil and bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.
6. Remove cover, evenly distribute butter over top. Sprinkle with brown sugar. Put back into oven for about 10 to 15 minutes.
FOUNTAINS MUSHROOM WHATNOTS
20-25 medium mushrooms
Small piece of American cheese for each mushroom
Filling:
½ pound Philadelphia cream cheese
¼ pound sour cream
¼ pound mayonnaise
1 scallion, finely chopped
¼ cup bacon bits
1 teaspoon Lawry’s seasoned salt
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
Juice of 1 lemon
1. In a mixer, beat cheese, sour cream and mayonnaise until smooth. Add remaining ingredients and continuing mixing until creamy.
2. Wash and dry mushrooms and remove stems. Fill hole in cap with cream cheese mixture. Top each mushroom with piece of cheese. Place a dab of seasoned butter on top of cheese.
3. Place mushrooms in shallow baking pan and cook at 350 degrees for about 15 minutes.
Butter topping:
½ pound butter, room temperature
Juice of 1 lemon
½ teaspoon garlic powder
¼ teaspoon black pepper
1 teaspoon parsley flakes
½ small yellow onion, peeled and finely diced
1. Whip butter until smooth. Add remaining ingredients and mix until smooth.
CORN CASSEROLE
1 can whole-kernel corn, drained
1/4 yellow onion, diced
1/2 red bell pepper, diced
1/2 poblano pepper, diced
1 package corn muffin mix
1 cup sour cream
1/2 pound butter, softened
2 cups grated sharp cheddar cheese
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
2. Mix corn muffin mix per instructions on box.
3. Lightly saute onion and peppers together.
4. Mix all ingredients until well blended; pour into well-oiled muffin pan. Bake until firm with soft center, about 20 minutes.
