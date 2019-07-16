Agave dinner set at Foolish Things Bar + Biscuit
Chefs Joel Bein and Robert Carnoske will prepare a six-course dinner inspired by agave and cane sugar spirits at 6 p.m. July 28 at Foolish Things Bar + Biscuit, 3524 S. Peoria Ave.
Todd Lasseigne, executive director of Tulsa Botanic Garden, will be on hand to discuss the history of cane sugar agriculture in the early days of America.
The dinner will include a beverage pairing with each course.
Cost is $125 per person. Tickets are available at barandbiscuit.com or call 918-289-4156.
Tulsa restaurants receive Wine Spectator awards
Three Tulsa restaurants have been honored in Wine Spectator’s 2019 Restaurant Awards, which highlights restaurants around the world for their wine selections.
Receiving the award were Polo Grill, 2038 Utica Square; Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 1976 Utica Square, and Prhyme: Downtown Steakhouse, 111 N. Main St.
The only other Oklahoma restaurants to be honored were Boulevard Steakhouse in Edmond and 1832 Steakhouse at Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant.
The complete list of winners is featured in Wine Spectator’s August issue, which hit newsstands Tuesday.
Extra bites
Athena wines from California will be featured at a dinner scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 22, at Biga, 4329 S. Peoria Ave. Cost is $45 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 918-743-2442.
Duet, 108 N. Detroit Ave., has entered into a partnership with Tulsa’s Heirloom Rustic Ales to put its brews into the only two beer taps available at the downtown restaurant.
Starbucks has added three fruity lemonade flavors — peach green tea lemonade, guava white tea lemonade and blueberry black tea lemonade — for the summer.
