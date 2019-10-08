Antoinette Baking plans big seventh birthday
Antoinette Baking Co., 207 N. Main St., is planning to combine three special events into one day Saturday, Oct. 12, to celebrate its seventh anniversary.
Antoinette will stage a Pie Night, Cake Night and new Brinner (breakfast for dinner).
Pie Night (3 p.m. to close) will include eight pies, including the popular Mile High Chocolate.
Cake Night (5 p.m. to close) will feature brown butter cake, gluten-free chocolate, banana cake and chocolate malt cake.
Brinner (6 p.m. to close) will include the waffle sandwich, croque madame, breakfast sandwich, vegan classic scramble, truffle eggs, fried chicken French toast, apple grilled cheese and bobalitas.
Oren launches lunch items
Oren, 3509 S. Peoria Ave. in Center 1, has launched a lunch menu served 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday.
The menu includes soups, salads, bread and dips, sandwiches and entrees. Among the items are street corn chowder, roasted spaghetti squash soup, labne, braised short rib sandwich, fried chicken sandwich, pork tenderloin, lamb Bolognese and salmon cake.
Prices on most items range from $6 to $15.
Oren will continue to serve its Sunday brunch and plans to add a Saturday brunch soon.
Duet, White Lion, Prospect Local Bar plan events
• Duet, 108 N. Detroit Ave., is partnering with Heirloom Rustic Ales to pair four beers with a four-course menu from chef Nico Albert at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Cost is $45 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 918-398-7201.
• White Lion Pub, 6927 S. Canton Ave., has scheduled a special 21-and-over trivia night Tuesday, Oct. 15. The event is free but requires a reservation. To make a reservation, call 918-491-6533 after 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
• Prospect Local Bar & Kitchen in Hotel Indigo, 121 S. Elgin Ave., has scheduled a Women of Wine dinner at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.
The four-course dinner from chef Kevin Kihle will feature wines from J. Vineyards, Twomey and J. Lohr. Cost is $89 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 918-779-4445.
Extra bites
• Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 1976 Utica Square, is offering a three-course prime rib dinner with a trio of sauces and choice of salad, a side or dessert for $45 every Sunday through Nov. 24.
• Panera Bread restaurants have introduced Baja and Mediterranean warm grain bowls to their menus. Both dishes start with cilantro-lime long-grain brown rice, red and golden quinoa and grilled citrus pepper chicken.
• Fat Guys Burger Bar is expanding with a new location to open in the near future at 3948 S. Hudson Ave. across from Bishop Kelley High School. Current stores are located at 140 N. Greenwood Ave., 7945 S. Memorial Drive and 1009 N. Elm Place.
• Olive Garden restaurants have returned their seasonal Chunkin’ Pumpkin Cheesecake to the menu. They also are offering Never Ending Pasta Bowls, starting at $10.99. Guests can choose among seven pastas, six sauces and six toppings to create their own combinations.
• Bonefish Grill, 4651 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow, is offering a three-course lobster meal for $19.90 every Thursday in October. Guests may choose a 5- to 6-ounce steamed lobster tail, lobster thermidor gnocchi or lobster roll to go with a salad and dessert.