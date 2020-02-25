Antoinette Baking Co. to open ice cream shop in Tulsa Arts District
Owners Molly Martin and Andrea Mohn of Antoinette Baking Co. will take aim another sweet spot for diners when they open a new ice cream shop late this spring.
The shop, to be called Beatrice Ice Cream Co., will be located at 11 E. Reconciliation Way, the former site of Spinster Records in the Tulsa Arts District. The bakery also is in the district at 207 N. Main St.
“We’ve had lots of ideas and some interesting opportunities over the past eight years but wanted to wait until everything felt right,” Martin said in a release. “That moment is now.”
Beatrice will offer a wide variety of artisan ice cream products, including house-made cones, ice cream cakes, ice cream sandwiches, shakes, pops and more. It also will offer a selection of gluten-free, vegan and specialty products made from alternative milks.
Martin and Mohn opened Antoinette Baking Co. in Brookside in 2012, when it ushered in events such as the popular Pie Night. They moved to the Tulsa Arts District in 2015, expanding its offerings to include breakfast, lunch and weekend brunch.
Beatrice will be a two-story concept with the shop and retail components on the ground floor and a cozy event space upstairs for birthday parties, showers, meetings and other functions.
The shop also will include a mobile ice cream cart available for catering rentals and to take part in public events.
Tucci’s schedules 25-year celebration, wine dinner this week
Tucci’s, 1344 E. 15th St., is celebrating 25 years on Cherry Street with menu specials and a wine dinner Friday-Sunday, Feb. 28-March 1.
Friday lunch will feature Tucci’s original two-cheese pizza by the slice. Dinner will include Angels on Horseback, an 8-ounce filet with two sauteed shrimp butterflied to represent angel wings on a grilled English muffin with hollandaise sauce. Dinner also will include happy-hour specials.
Saturday’s dinner, beginning at 4 p.m., will include Angels on Horseback and Upstream Dream, cherry-smoked salmon fettuccine alfredo with capers, red onion and dill. It also can be made as a pizza.
The wine dinner, beginning at 6 p.m. Sunday, will include Italian egg drop soup, marinated hearts of palm salad, pan-seared salmon with lemon caper sauce, grilled tenderloin, lemon berry mascarpone cake and tiramisu.
Cost is $69 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: call Lisa at 918-582-3456.
Tucci’s was started Feb. 28, 1995, as a pizza-by-the-slice cafe by Doris Matthews and sons Marc and Zack. It evolved into full-menu Italian restaurant. In June 2019, Robert Merrifield, chef-proprietor of the Polo Grill and nephew of Doris, took ownership of Tucci’s.
White Lion Pub schedules Scotch-tasting dinner
White Lion Pub, 6927 S. Canton Ave., has scheduled a 21-and-over Scotch-tasting dinner at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3.
The dinner will include shrimp salad, mushroom vol-au-vents, pork tenderloin with sage and onion stuffing and a dessert of apple crisps. Scotches will include 14-year-old Oban single malt, 12-year-old Glendronach, a Bruichladdich Classic Laddie and 12-year-old Aberlour.
Cost is $75, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: call 918-491-6533 after 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.