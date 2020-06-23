The owners of the former Bangkok Thai Buffet are considering opening a new restaurant, though likely with a little different format.
Wanvaree and Pat Srisukkum are asking fans of the restaurant to give them feedback on their Facebook page.
Bangkok Thai Buffet closed Nov. 16, 2018, after 41 years at 3313 E. 32nd Place following a dispute with the property manager.
“We will be back,” Pat Srisukkum said at the time.
Following are highlights from the recent Facebook post.
“Hello Bangkok Fans, Friends, and Families! I am sure that a lot of you all are dying for updates and news related to Bangkok Restaurant and that is why we are here today in this post! First of all we would like to say, we hope everyone is staying safe and sound from all the chaos surrounding us right now as we speak. Today we are all here and would like to hear your opinions and comments regarding this matter. . .
“So let's begin, as we all know ever since the coronavirus has hit the world in a storm it is very hard these days to go back to "Normal" as it was before. . .As you all know a lot of places are limited to do certain things and are restricted regarding to this issue.. Now, you may think is this really over for Bangkok Restaurant? And the answer is "NO" not yet. What we are planning right now is to approach the food industry a slight bit different, and that is (what) we are debating of changing Bangkok Restaurant to more of a fast food type rather than a buffet. . .
"So how does this work? Well, we are planning to do things similar to that as of "Chipotle" or say "Panda Express" where if anyone isn't familiar with those type of food service yet, it's basically where the food will be handled and handed to you by the employees instead of the customer and you get to choose and pick what you want and we serve it in your "To Go Box." Dining in is more than welcome after you got your food so if you are not in a hurry we will have places you can sit to eat your lovely Thai food!. . .
“We would like to hear all of your opinions; it really matters and can get us a step closer to bringing the Best Thai Food in Oklahoma again! Same good food just like the old days. . .
“We hope to hear from you guys and hopefully see you soon.”
The post did not mention possible locations for a new restaurant, but Pat Srisukum has said he would like to maintain a midtown presence.
Rex’s Chicken restaurant in Bixby closes
Rex’s Chicken, 11982 S. Memorial Drive, has closed, according to the franchise group.
“Today due to the devastating impact of COVID-19 on the business Rexs Chicken Franchise System, LLC franchisee MNBE has closed our Bixby location," according to a release.
The release said the Rex's Chicken in Broken Arrow remains open, and it plans "reopening the Bixby location with a new franchisee soon.”
Polo Grill schedules Riedel glassware events
Polo Grill, 2038 Utica Square, has scheduled Riedel Glassware Tasting events Friday, June 25, and Saturday, June 26, beginning at 6 p.m. both nights.
Each guest will take home a four-piece set of Riedel wine glasses. More glassware will be available for purchase. The dinners will include a six-course meal paired with four wines from Polo Grill’s Auction Lot selection. Saturday is a VIP night with extra attractions.
Riedel is a family-owned crystal company from Austria. It has been producing fine crystal for 11 generations, but only recently (25 years ago) researched and pioneered the concept that each variety of wine benefits from a wine glass uniquely shaped to emphasize the wine’s aroma and to deliver the wine to the part of the tongue best suited to experience its varietal characteristics.
Cost is $169 per person Friday and $199 per person Saturday, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 918-744-4280.
For more details, go to pologrill.com.
Mahogany Prime Steakhouse celebrates 20th anniversary with specials
Mahogany Prime Steakhouse, now located at 4840 E. 61st St., is celebrating its 20th anniversary in Tulsa. All week (June 22-28) they will be featuring specials including:
-A complimentary Drappier Champagne toast during social hour, 4-6 p.m daily.
-The 20G Cocktail (Buckshee Bourbon, Yellow Chartreuse, Sacchrum, Lemon, Egg White)
- Kalaris Pinot Noir for $20 per Glass
- Cavicchioli 1928 Prosecco for $20 per bottle
-$20 off Our Signature Trio of Alaskan King Crab, Coldwater Australian Rock Lobster, and Bone-in Filet
- Golden G Glacier chocolate served complimentary with every 20G Cocktail & Glass of Kalaris Pinot Noir.