Bluestone Steakhouse takes over cafe in The Market at Walnut Creek
Bluestone Steakhouse & Seafood has taken over operation of the cafe in The Market at Walnut Creek, 8281 S. Harvard Ave., and has scheduled a grand opening Thursday, Jan. 30.
Owners Sharon and Bill Tackett are calling the new venture Bluestone by Day. The grand opening will include live music, punch, $5 mimosas, prize drawings and entree samples.
Bluestone by Day features specialty sandwiches, salads and daily specials, such as meatloaf with mashed potatoes. A Saturday brunch includes such items as blueberry pancakes and eggs Benedict.
The cafe is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The phone number for the market is 918-492-3500.
Bluestone by Day replaces Kiss Me Kwik Cafe in the market space.
The Market at Walnut Creek features more than 100 vendors selling home and kitchen accessories, clothing, furnishings, antiques and modern trends.
Bluestone Steakhouse continues to operate as usual at 10032 S. Sheridan Road.
Tulsa restaurants to offer Super Bowl specials, events Sunday
Elgin Park Brewery, 325 E. Reconciliation Way, has scheduled a Hasty-Bake Bowl from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 2.
Food will be provided by barbecue teams, all cooking on Hasty-Bake grills. Diners will vote for their favorite team.
For every house brew sold, Elgin Park will donate $1 for every pint and $4 for every growler to the Muscular Dystrophy Association of Tulsa.
Those who stay to watch the Super Bowl will have a chance to win one of two Hasty-Bake grills and other prizes.
Cost for the Hasty-Bake Bowl is $20 a person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: eventbrite.com.
If all you need is pizza, wings and beer, check out Elgin Park’s game-day take-home package. It includes two large specialty pizzas, 50 wings and four crowlers of house-brewed beer for $120. To order, email stacie@elginparkbrewery.com.
Sisserou’s, 107 N. Boulder Ave., is offering takeout jerk chicken wings, starting at 20 wings for $30. Pickup is Sunday, Feb. 2, only. To order, go online to sisserousrestaurant.com/store/jerkwings.
The Fresh Market, 8015 S. Yale Ave., is offering a take-home 12-inch pizza and a pound of wings for $12.99. It also has chicken wing platters of 50 or 75 wings.
Extra bites
• Ah-sigh-e, a smoothie and juice bar featuring acai bowls, has opened at 12345 S. Memorial Drive, Bixby. Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. The phone number is 918-364-4444.
• Si Senor Bar & Grill has opened at 941 N. Elm Place in Broken Arrow in a former Fajita Rita’s space. The phone number is 918-994-6648 or 539-367-1072.
• Le Louvre French Cafe, 8313 S. Memorial Drive, has adjusted its hours. It now is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.
• Cheddars Scratch Kitchen, 10708 E. 71st St., has added a beef short rib pot roast with mashed potatoes, roasted veggies and au jus, topped with onion straws for $13.99.
• Olive Garden restaurants have returned never-ending stuffed pastas, featuring a choice of cheese ravioli, stuffed ziti fritta or new cheese-stuffed shells to pair with choice of four sauces and four toppings, starting at $11.99. New Olive Garden dishes include Gorgonzola-topped sirloin and Parmesan alfredo-crusted sirloin.
