Chefs team for ‘Around the World’ dinner at Grogg’s
Two local chefs will team to present an “Around the World” dinner at 6 p.m., Nov. 14, at the Reserve at Grogg’s Green Barn, 10105 E. 61st St.
Andrew Donovan of the Reserve and Shannon Smith of Beads and Basil food and travel blog will prepare a six-course dinner with alternating courses by each chef based on their travels and culinary inspirations around the world.
The evening will begin with hors d’oeuvres by the fire in the chef’s garden, then move inside.
Among the dishes will be albondigas (Spanish meatballs), sweet potato waffles, Grassroots Ranch beef short rib and Fairfellow Coffee semifreddo.
Wines will be provided by Artisan Fine Wine and Spirits. Cost is $125 per person. Reservations: exploretock.com.
Antoinette, Farrell Bread team for the holidays
Antoinette Baking Co. and Farrell Family Bread are teaming for the holiday season to provide artisan breads and pastries at both locations.
Among Farrell breads to be available at Antoinette are focaccia, panettone, cinnamon raisin, European rye, asiago cheese and Tuscan.
Antoinette items at Farrell will include chocolate chip cookies, gluten-free vegan chocolate chip cookies, brownies, sweet Danish, morning buns, sausage rolls and curried chicken salad.
Antoinette Baking Co. is located at 207 N. Main St. Farrell Family Bread is at 8034 S. Yale Ave.
Biga schedules Sinatra dinner and music
John “Ludy” Puleo of Chicago will perform for a Frank Sinatra-themed dinner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Biga, 4329 S. Peoria Ave.
The dinner will include mussels posillipo, arugula and shaved Parmesan, spaghetti with meatballs, baked eggplant Parmesan and lemon ricotta cheesecake.
Cost is $50 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 918-743-2442.
Oren dinner to explore the Fertile Crescent
Chef-proprietor Matt Amberg has scheduled a dinner featuring food from the Fertile Crescent on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Oren, 3509 S. Peoria Ave. Multiple times are available, beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The dinner will explore the cuisine commonalities of Israel, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Turkey and Iran.
Cost is $75 per person with optional $35 wine and non-alcoholic pairings available. Flexible reservation times are available. Reservations: exploretock.com.
Oren also has begun lunch service 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and has expanded brunch to include 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
The restaurant also has added a happy hour 3-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday with a limited menu, half-price cocktails and $1 Miller High Life.
Harvest Dinner at Juniper
A Harvest Dinner has been scheduled at 6 p.m. Nov. 17 at Juniper, 324 E. Third St. Make a reservation, and Juniper will donate a turkey to Iron Gate Tulsa.
Cost is $65 per person. Reservations: phone Michael at 918-794-1090 or email to michael@junipertulsa.com.
Olive Garden launches Early Dinner Duos
Olive Garden restaurants have launched Early Dinner Duos, available 3-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday.
Guests may choose from more than 50 combinations of items, such as fettucine alfredo and chicken Parmigiana, paired with soup or salad and endless breadsticks. The combos start at $8.99.