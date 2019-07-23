Chefs to collaborate on The Chalkboard dinner
Chef Candace Conley of The Girl Can Cook and chef Kirk Swaby of The Chalkboard will collaborate on an Italian-themed dinner at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, at The Chalkboard, 1324 S. Main St.
The family-style dining experience will include aperitivo (cured meats, nuts, olives, fruits), arancini with grilled caponata, tortellini in peach and tomato brodo, Sicilian mussels, porchetta-style pork tenderloin, panzanella salad and raspberry balsamic semifreddo.
Cost is $70 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Wine pairings are extra. Reservations: opentable.com or 918-582-1964.
Oliveto Italian Bistro adds cauliflower pasta, crusts
Oliveto Italian Bistro, 8922 S. Memorial Drive, has added cauliflower pastas and crusts, new salads and pastas to its seasonal menu.
Guests may substitute riced cauliflower pasta for almost any entree or order a signature pizza made with a new cauliflower crust for $2 extra.
New dishes include salmon piccata, Thai chicken pasta and chicken mango habanero salad.
Agave dinner set at Foolish Things Bar
Chefs Joel Bein and Robert Carnoske will prepare a six-course dinner inspired by agave and cane sugar spirits at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Foolish Things Bar + Biscuit, 3524 S. Peoria Ave.
Todd Lasseigne, executive director of Tulsa Botanic Garden, will be on hand to discuss the history of cane sugar agriculture in the early days of America.
The dinner will include a beverage pairing with each course.
Cost is $125 per person. Tickets are available at barandbiscuit.com or by calling 918-289-4156.
Extra bites
• Duet restaurant, 108 N. Detroit Ave., is offering half-price bottles of wine from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Mondays. The offer does not include bottles priced $100 or more.
• Mac’s Barbecue in Skiatook, Oklahoma Joe’s Bar-B-Cue in Tulsa and Broken Arrow and Leo’s Barbecue in Oklahoma City have been named among the South’s best barbecue in the August issue of Southern Living magazine.
• On Miracle Treat Day, Thursday, July 25, $1 from the sale of every Blizzard Treat at Dairy Queen and DQ Grill & Chill restaurants will be donated to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. Area DQ locations include a Dairy Queen at 7021 S. Memorial Drive in Woodland Hills Mall and a DQ Grill & Chill, 3120 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow.
• Guests who order any chicken or steak entree Friday-Monday, July 26-29, will receive a free order of lasagna to take home at Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 11021 E. 71st St. The offer celebrates National Lasagna Day on Monday.