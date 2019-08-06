Saturday will be last day for Cosmo Cafe
Cosmo Café is closing at the end of the day Saturday, Aug. 10, according to owners Miranda and Phil Kaiser.
The Kaisers opened Cosmo Café at 67th Street and Memorial Drive in 2004 and moved to its current Brookside location at 3334 S. Peoria Ave. in 2010.
In addition to Cosmo Café, they also operate Laffa Medi-Eastern Restaurant & Bar in the Tulsa Arts District.
The Kaisers said they plan to incorporate some of the favorite items at Cosmo into the lunch menu at Laffa.
Cosmo Café will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
Chuy’s to celebrate annual Green Chile Festival
Chuy’s restaurants are celebrating their 31st annual Green Chile Festival, beginning Monday, Aug. 12, and running through Sept. 1.
The restaurants will offer new menu items using chilies from Hatch, New Mexico, during the celebration.
The dishes include two enchiladas, one with fajita steak rolled in corn tortillas and covered in spicy red and green chile sauces, and Pablo’s enchiladas with pulled chicken and cheese rolled in flour tortillas and covered in cream sauce spiced up with green chilies and poblano peppers.
Other dishes include a chicken chile relleno with green chile sauce and steak burrito topped with green chile sauce.
Chuy’s restaurants are at 10808 E. 71st St. and 8120 S. Olympia Ave.
Torchy’s Tacos launches Some Like It Hot promo
Torchy’s Tacos, 3330 S. Peoria Ave., is launching its Some Like It Hot promotion during August.
Each week, the restaurant will introduce a new hot taco, and each will be available through Aug. 31.
They include:
Bottle Rocket shrimp (currently available) with habanero-battered fried shrimp, candied jalapeno and diablo mayo.
Barnburner (Aug. 12) with marinated and grilled beef with Manzano chile salad and diablo sauce.
The Creeper (Aug. 19) with habanero-battered fried chicken with jalapenos and creamy ghost pepper sauce.
Scalding Pig (Aug. 26) with pasilla and ghost pepper stewed pork and Torchy’s XXX hot sauce.
Chalkboard sets Angry Scotsman dinner Thursday
Brewmaster Ross Harper of Angry Scotsman Brewing in Oklahoma City and sous chef Daniel Gibb of the Chalkboard have teamed to offer a special beer dinner at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the restaurant, 1324 S. Main St.
The dinner will include sausage rolls and Scotch pies, Scottish beetroot-cured salmon, haggis with neeps and tatties, chicken ballotine and cranachan.
The dishes will be paired with Gateway to Helle Munich lager, pints of Persia witbier, Rusty Kiltpin Scottish ale, Left Luggage Robust Porter and a special limited cider brew.
Cost is $55 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 918-582-1964.
Sweets & Cream sets back-to-school social
Sweets & Cream, 1114 S. Yale Ave., has scheduled a back-to-school ice cream social from 3-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, featuring ice cream specials, balloons, sidewalk chalk art and giveaways.
Sweets & Cream also is offering any ice cream sandwich for $1.99 from 5-6 p.m. through August.
Extra bites
• Duet, 108 N. Detroit Ave., is holding a shrimp boil to celebrate its first birthday from 6-11 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13. David Horne will perform from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The full menu also will be available.
• Krispy Kreme, 10128 E. 71st St., has added two new doughnuts — Reese’s Original Filled Peanut Butter Lovers doughnut and Reese’s Original Filled Chocolate Lovers doughnut.
• Le Louvre French Cafe, 8313 S. Memorial Drive, is offering one free hot beverage, such as Cafe Viennois, cappuccino, mint tea and hot chocolate, from 2-4 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays with the purchase of a food item.
• El Chico Cafe has closed its longtime location at 733 W. New Orleans St., Broken Arrow.