Cotton Patch in BA, Johnny Carino’s close

Among the first reported local restaurant casualties of the coronavirus pandemic are two chains. Both announced the closings on Facebook.

Cotton Patch Café, 600 E. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow, and Johnny Carino’s Italian Restaurant, 6364 E. 41st St., have closed.

“Due to the long-lasting impacts of COVID-19, we have made the difficult decision to close several locations, including our Broken Arrow café,” according to the Cotton Patch post.

Cotton Patch had opened its Broken Arrow restaurant in 2017.

Biga to reopen dining with French wine dinner

Biga, 4329 S. Peoria Ave., will celebrate the reopening of its dining room with a wine dinner at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 1.

Wine rep Zoe Curren will highlight wines from the Rhone region of France.

Dishes for the dinner include baked cod fillet with bouillabaisse sauce and green olive tapenade, roast chicken with garlic and vinegar sauce rice, warm Lyonnaise sausage and potato salad, and chocolate hazelnut cake.

Cost is $45 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 918-743-2442.

Participants are encouraged to make their reservations by afternoon Wednesday, May 27. Reservations are limited to 45 people.

Biga will be closed Tuesdays and open from 5-9 p.m. the remainder of the week.

Saturday will be last day for Billy’s on the Square

Saturday will be the last day of business for Billy’s on the Square, a fixture on Fifth and Main streets for the past 36 years.

Owners Anita and Billy Bayouth said they plan to keep their concession at BOK Center when events are scheduled there again.

“It was a difficult and emotional decision for us not to renew our lease, but this just seems like the right time,” Billy Bayouth said.

The restaurant will be open for dine-in and curbside pickup from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Billy’s on the Square is best known for its Theta burger, “colossal” onion rings and award-winning chili.

Bayouth got his start in the restaurant business well before he and Anita opened Billy’s on the Square in 1984. He was manager of the much-revered My Pi pizza parlor and was an original partner with Nick Samara (former co-owner of Celebrity Restaurant) of Hamburger Haven.

Firehouse Subs offering new family meal deal

Firehouse Subs restaurants are offering a new family meal deal that will be available through June 29.

The deal features a choice of three medium subs — the Hook & Ladder, Italian or meatball — three bags of chips and three cookies, all for $24, plus tax.

A portion of every Firehouse Subs purchase goes directly to the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to provide lifesaving equipment to first responders.

Scott Cherry,

Tulsa World

