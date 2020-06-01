Designer mannequins fill empty seat at Lithuanian eateries
A few dozen restaurants and cafes located in the Old Town Glass Quarter in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, are using social distancing rules to become fashion displays for local designers.
The indoor restaurant tables that otherwise must be kept empty are being used for mannequins to demonstrate this season’s fashions.
"Empty tables inside our restaurant look rather odd, and we don't have any way to remove them," said Bernie Ter Braak, the owner of Cosy restaurant who came up with the idea with well-known fashion designer Julija Janus.
"Therefore, we decided to reach out to our neighbors, fashion boutique stores, and invited them to use our empty tables to showcase their newest collections. The news spread, and well-known designers joined this project, which keeps gaining interest across the city."
More than 60 originally dressed mannequins have been placed at the unused indoor tables, filling the space between dining guests. The mannequins showcase unique fashion pieces from 19 boutiques. At each table, visitors are able to find the information about the exhibited items and where each piece can be purchased.
Metro Diner offering Fish Fry Friday meals
Metro Diner, 7474 S. Olympia Ave., is offering Fish Fry Friday meals featuring wild-caught, North Atlantic cod that is beer battered and fried.
The fish-and-chips option includes two fillets served with tartar sauce, coleslaw, seasoned fries and a garden salad for $11.99. As a sandwich with fries and a pickle the meal is $9.99.
The restaurant currently is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. all week. Orders can be placed online at metrodiner.com.