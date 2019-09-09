DoubleShot adds bread program, French toast
DoubleShot Coffee Co., 1633 S. Boulder Ave., has added a bread program and French toast to its daily selections.
The bread program includes fresh-baked loaves of bread to take home, buttery brioche, brioche buns, pretzel buns and cranberry-orange English muffins.
A DoubleShot release says the French toast is good with or without maple syrup. It is available until 12:45 p.m. each day.
Chandon wine dinner slated at Michael V's
A Chandon sparkling wine dinner has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Michael V's, 8222 E. 103rd St.
The dinner will include Chandon rosé, blanc de noirs, brut and Sweet Star.
They will be paired with jumbo crab cake with bleu cheese cream, "angry" Caesar salad, buttermilk fried chicken with honey bacon glaze, sides and seasonal fruit tart.
Cost is $45 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 918-369-0310.
Cincinnato Italian wines highlight Biga dinner
Wines from Cincinnato, a co-op winery located southeast of Rome, will be featured at a dinner at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, at Biga, 4329 S. Peoria Ave.
Wines will include Cincinnato Brut sparkling wine, Bellone Castore white wine and Nero Buono Polluce red wine.
They will be paired with fritto misto lemon aioli, chicken penne with creamy mushroom white wine sauce, porchetta with red pesto and almond citrus olive oil cake.
Cost is $45 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 918-743-2442.
Extra bites
• Wednesday burger nights will be gone for a couple of weeks while McNellie's Pub is bring renovated. Meantime, sister restaurant The Tavern, 5 E. M.B. Brady St., is offering half-price burgers on Wednesday after 4 p.m. That means you can snag The Tavern burger with Stilton cheese and mushroom cognac cream on a challah bun for about $7.50.
• Peacemaker Lobster & Crab Co., 313 E. Second St., is celebrating its first year in the Blue Dome District with $1 oysters and a complimentary champagne toast (one per customer) all day Friday, Sept. 13.
• Dairy Queen stores are introducing a new cinnamon roll shake and adding a butterscotch dipped cone for the fall season. Area DQ locations include a Dairy Queen at 7021 S. Memorial Drive in Woodland Hills Mall and a DQ Grill & Chill, 3120 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow.
• Logan's Roadhouse, 7588 S. Olympia Ave. in Tulsa Hills, is offering first-responders, including firefighters, law enforcement personnel and emergency medical technicians, a free entree from its American Roadhouse Meals menu 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11.
• Participating Subway restaurants are offering a new pit-smoked brisket sandwich with smoked cheddar cheese and barbecue sauce for a limited time.
• Those traveling to Kansas City later this fall might want to know the first Gordon Ramsay Steak restaurant in the Midwest is scheduled to open in November at Harrah's North Kansas City.