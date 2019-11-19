Famous Steakhouse opens in south Tulsa
Famous Steakhouse has opened at 8922 S. Memorial Drive, just down the sidewalk from a Stein Mart store.
The restaurant features a variety of appetizers, salads, steaks, seafood, chicken, lamb chops, pork and hamburgers.
The locally owned restaurant also has some Middle Eastern items, such as kibbeh, stuffed grape leaves, tabouli, fatouch, kabobs and baklava.
Hours are 5-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The phone number is 918-459-7870.
Fleming’s schedules Duckhorn wine dinner
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 1976 Utica Square, has scheduled a dinner featuring wines from Duckhorn Vineyards at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 1.
Dishes will include spicy shrimp arancini, crispy pork belly salad, filet mignon and frites and pumpkin cheesecake.
They will be paired with Decoy rosé, Calera chardonnay, Migration pinot noir, Greenwing cabernet sauvignon and Duckhorn merlot.
Cost is $90 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 918-712-7500.
Villa Ravenna slates Festa di Inverno dinner
Villa Ravenna, 6536 E. 51st St. in The Farm Shopping Center, has scheduled a Festa di Inverno dinner featuring wines from Chateau Montelena at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 4.
Dishes will include pear gorgonzola, veal saltimbocca, gnocchi with lobster and caviar, stuffed quail, vanilla ice cream and limoncello.
They will be paired with Chateau Montelena riesling, cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay and 2015 estate cabernet sauvignon.
Cost is $139 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations: 918-270-2666.
Extra bites
• Big Daddy’s BBQ, 2303 W. 41st St., is offering a smoked bologna sandwich with chips and a drink for $2.99 all day, every day.
• Rex’s Chicken has opened a location at 2538 E. Kenosha St. in Broken Arrow. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. all week. The phone number is 918-355-8360.
• Ruby Tuesday, 7806 E. Skelly Drive, has added a hot honey and bacon chicken sandwich and mac n’ cheese burger. Both come with tots or fries for $7.99 each.