Fleming’s plans candy, wine pairings; special dinner
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, 1976 Utica Square, is planning a special Halloween party pairing candies with wines.
The event is scheduled 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Guests will learn which pairings work and which don’t, such as licorice and rosé, candy corn and moscato, peanut butter cups and pinot noir, and more.
Passed appetizers will include filet flatbread, steakhouse meatballs, filet and chicken satays, pork belly bites and harvest vegetable tempura.
Cost is $45 per person.
Fleming’s also has scheduled a Masquerade wine dinner at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25.
Chef Heidi Dunbar will prepare dishes such as tempura shrimp, golden and red beet salad, seared sea scallops, filet mignon with crispy leeks and dark chocolate bread pudding. They will be paired with five exquisite wines from around the world.
Cost is $90 per person.
Reservations for both events: 918-712-7500.
Panera Bread sets special Pink Ribbon Bagel day
In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Panera Bread stores will donate 100% of all Pink Ribbon Bagel sales to Susan G. Komen Oklahoma on Friday, Oct. 18.
Every other day in October, 25 cents of each sale will be donated.
Shaped in the form of a pink ribbon, the bagel features cherry chips, dried cherries and cranberries, vanilla, honey and brown sugar.
Extra bites
• White Lion Pub, 6927 S. Canton Ave., has scheduled a four-course wine dinner at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. For pricing and to make a reservation, call 918-491-6533 after 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.
• Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 11021 E. 71st St., will host a four-course “Think Pink” dinner at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, with $2 of each dinner donated to The Breast Cancer Charities of America. Cost is $40. Reservations: carrabbas.com/carrabbascares.
• Moe’s Diner has opened at 6934 S. Lewis Ave. Hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The phone number is 918-551-6605.
• Ding Tea Tulsa has opened at 11007 E. 71st St. It features bubble teas, banh mi sandwiches and a variety of savory and sweet pastries. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. all week. The phone number is 918-994-7747.
• Sushi House Japanese Restaurant has moved to a new location in Broken Arrow at 939 N. Elm Place. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. The phone number is 918-251-0112.
• LongHorn Steakhouse, 9111 E. 71st St., has launched a new Steakhouse Cuts menu with items such as a 14-ounce Delmonico, 12-ounce New York strip and 6- and 8-ounce filet.
• Cotton Patch Cafe, 600 E. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow, has introduced four Southwest-style dishes that will be available through Nov. 3. They are shrimp and sirloin steak ($15.99) with poblano rice and queso; queso chicken and shrimp ($13.99), Big Tex nachos ($8.99) and grilled chicken nachos ($9.99).
• Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers restaurants is offering a new blue cheese bacon steakburger for a limited time. Freddy’s also has returned the pumpkin pie concrete for the fall season.
• Thai Tuesdays at P.F. Chang’s, 1978 Utica Square, feature $10 chicken pad Thai and $5 Mai Tais for dine-in customers only.