Flying Burger & Seafood opens in Catoosa
Flying Burger & Seafood, an Arkansas-based chain, has opened in Catoosa at 37 S. 193rd East Ave.
The restaurant specializes in burgers, chicken sandwiches, poor boys and fish dishes such as catfish, salmon, tilapia, red snapper and shrimp kabobs.
Most burgers are less than $10. Most dinners range from $10 to $13.
The restaurant also has begun building another location at 312 W. 71st St. in the Tulsa Hills area.
Hours for the Catoosa store are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. all week. The phone number is 918-379-5165.
Restaurants should submit plans for Christmas Day
Restaurants that plan to be open Christmas Day should send their information — regular menu, special menu, buffet, etc. and hours — to scott.cherry@tulsaworld.com.
The first place to submit information was the Daily Grill, 100 E. Second St. in the Hyatt Regency Hotel. It will be open with a special menu 6:30 a.m. to midnight.
The Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St., 918-492-4745, is offering extensive carryout, including turkey, pork, beef, seafood and more, a la carte. Go to The bostondeli.com for details.
JINYA Ramen Bar brings back Tokyo tonkotsu
JINYA Ramen Bar, 416 E. Second St., is bringing back its Tokyo tonkotsu ramen through Feb. 29.
The ramen is made with pork broth, pork chashu, green onion, kikurage, onion, seasoned egg and thin ramen noodles.
P.F. Chang’s launches new dishes on holiday menu
P.F. Chang’s, 1978 Utica Square, has launched new dishes on its holiday menu.
The dishes include spicy miso ramen, tonkotsu ramen and Korean bulgogi steak dinner.
The tonkotsu ramen includes pork broth, shiitake mushrooms, edamame, carrots, bean sprouts, tomatoes and green onion.
The bulgogi dinner includes marinated New York strip steak with Mongolian glaze, Yukon potatoes and fried onion straws.
French Hen to stay at original site until spring
Apparently some customers are under the impression the French Hen has closed or already moved to its future home in the Vast Bank building downtown.
It will remain at 7143 S. Yale in the Lighthouse Shopping Center until the Vast space is ready, likely next spring.
The French Hen will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day but will have extended hours Chistmas Eve (11 a.m. to 8 p.m.) and New Year’s Eve (11 a.m. to 10 p.m.).