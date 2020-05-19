Flying Burger & Seafood opens Tulsa location
Flying Burger & Seafood has opened a Tulsa location at 312 W. 71st St. near Tulsa Hills.
The restaurant offers a variety of burgers, chicken wings and seafood in an old-fashioned diner setting.
The phone number of the new store is 918-561-6151. The original Tulsa-area location is in Catoosa at 37 S. 193rd East Ave. The phone number there is 918-379-5165. More information is available at flyingburgerandseafood.com.
Rib Crib offering Memorial Day family pack
Rib Crib restaurants are offering Memorial Day family packs that feed eight to 10 people.
The packs include 2 pounds of smoked chicken breast, two slabs of baby-back ribs, two family sides of potato salad, two family sides of sweet-and-smoky beans, two family sides of coleslaw, one family salad, pickles, peppers, onions, buns and eight lemon bars.
Cost is $89.99. Call any Rib Crib to order. Order deadline is Thursday, May 21, for pickup Saturday through Monday.
Juniper among most recent to open for curbside
While a number of restaurants are beginning to allow dine-in customers, others are just now beginning to offer curbside pickup of to-go items.
Juniper, 324 E. Third St., closed since the COVID-19 restrictions began, on Tuesday began offering curbside pickup of a la carte and family package orders.
The restaurant will be open 4-9 p.m. Menus can be viewed at junipertulsa.com. Call 918-794-1090 to place an order.
Bonefish Grill offering Memorial Day specials
Bonefish Grill, 4651 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow, will begin offering Memorial Day weekend specials beginning Friday, May 22.
A lobster and shrimp roll will be available for dine-in and carryout Friday through Monday for $16.99, and beginning Monday, a 10% military discount will be honored indefinitely.
The Bonefish dining room opens at 4 p.m. daily. Carryout and delivery is available noon to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Go to bonefishgrill.com for menus and more details. The phone number is 918-252-3474.
Restaurant association offers Promise pledge
The Oklahoma Restaurant Association is offering restaurants the opportunity to take a Promise pledge for the safety of their staffs and customers by following six elements.
The Oklahoma Promise includes:
• The availability of hand sanitizer.
• Cleaning all tables and chairs after every use.
• Proper cleaning or disposing of menus, condiments, utensils and place settings after every use.
• Complying with social distancing guidelines.
• Continuing to train staff members on proper food safety practices.
• Posting the Oklahoma Restaurant Promise sign at the front entrance of the restaurant for customers to view.