Nico Albert, executive chef of Duet restaurant since it opened in the fall of 2018, has been laid off because of the downturn in business due to the coronavirus, she said when contacted Tuesday.
She said she is among many restaurants workers who have lost jobs during the pandemic.
“I am sympathetic to the difficult position (owners) Tuck and Kate (Curren) were put in, and I understand they had to make the right decision for the survival of their business,” Albert said
“I do think in the end it is for the best. I have been taking advantage of the slowdown in the restaurant business to pursue other projects involving indigenous foods that I have had brewing for some time. I will provide more details when they become available.”
Albert, who is of Acadian and Cherokee ancestry, has appeared in a PBS series on American Indian food and the Tulsa World-sponsored Taste of Tulsa event.
The owners of Duet, 108 N. Detroit Ave., did not respond to a request for comment as of this writing.
However, it did post the following July 3 on Facebook:
“At this point, remaining open is not a risk we are willing to take with the health and well-being of our staff or customers. Out of an abundance of caution, Duet will close for the rest of July, effective immediately.”
White Lion Pub schedules beer-tasting dinner
The White Lion Pub, 6927 S. Canton Ave., has scheduled a beer-tasting dinner at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 14.
The dinner will include a four-course British-themed dinner and four beers to complement the food.
Social distancing rules will be in place, as will proper sanitizing procedures. Employees will be wearing masks.
Cost is $45 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Reservations must be made 4-10 p.m. through Saturday, July 11. Call 918-491-6533.
QuikTrip brings back apple pie pretzel for summer
QuikTrip has brought back its apple pie pretzel for the summer.
The pretzel features a warm, soft pretzel with apple pie filling and topped with a sweet cinnamon and sugar blend.
Dipping sauces and vanilla soft serve are available to purchase to pair with the pretzel. The pretzel will be available through mid August, or while supplies last.
Extra bites
• Oklahoma City-based Empire Slice House, which opened at 417 N. Main St. just before the pandemic hit, is looking forward to reopening. According to its Facebook: “Our Tulsa location is still closed, but we are currently building out our back patio to allow for better spacing and outdoor dining vibes. Thanks for all of your support and your excitement regarding a reopening.”
• Lori’s Sweet Sinsations Tea Room & Bakery, 862 W. Taft, Sapulpa, has announced it is closing July 24. Check Facebook for daily specials until then. It is open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday. The phone number is 918-935-8413.