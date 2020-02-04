Prawns, beef curry top seasonal menu at KEO
Grilled prawns and madras beef curry top the new seasonal menu at KEO Asian Cuisine, 3524 S. Peoria Ave. and 8921 S. Yale Ave.
The prawns ($23) are served with stir-fried glass noodles, black fungus mushrooms, ginger, onions and scallions. The beef curry ($16) is served with grilled naan.
Other dishes on the menu include Wagyu beef skewers with peanut sauce ($10), shishsito peppers ($10) and steamed or fried whole fish with tamarind and ginger sauce (market price).
New Del Taco to give away a year’s supply of tacos
The new Del Taco, which opened recently at 9637 E. 71st St., will stage a grand-opening celebration Tuesday, Feb. 11, beginning at 10 a.m.
The first 100 guests will receive a year’s supply of the restaurant’s namesake product, the Del Taco. The winners will receive two free Del Tacos every week for a year through The Del App.
Del Taco is open from 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday-Thursday and 7 a.m. to 2 a.m. Friday-Saturday. The phone number is 539-367-1595.
Metro Diner offering special new night menu
Metro Diner, 7474 S. Olympia Ave., is offering a special new night menu, tagged Metro Nights.
New items include a 9-ounce center-cut sirloin steak served with mashed potatoes and a steamed vegetable medley, and a seaside salad featuring spinach tossed in a green vinaigrette topped with tomato-basil quinoa, grilled shrimp, candied pecans and feta cheese.
The restaurant has launched an expanded beer, wine and sangria (white and red for $2.99 a glass) selection and now includes bottles for $12.99 to $24.99.
Metro Diner also has extended dinner hours. They are 5-9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5-10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
Pork tenderloin tops Boston Deli monthly special
Bacon-wrapped, Hasty-Bake pork tenderloin with blackberry gastrique and jalapeno honey tops the Thursday special for February at Boston Deli, 6231 E. 61st St.
The dinner, served in addition to the regular menu, also includes sweet potato hash, char-grilled zucchini and yellow squash, domestic and imported cheeses, and blackberry cocoa pot de creme.
The dinner, served from 5-9 p.m. Thursdays, is $27.
Sisserou’s rum Bundt cake available all year for takeout
The 9-inch rum Bundt cake at Sisserou’s Caribbean Restaurant, 107 N. Boulder Ave., now is available all year for takeout.
The cake formerly was a holiday special, but it now is available for any occasion. Cost is $35. The cake can be ordered online with 48 hours notice at sisserousrestaurant.com/store/rumcake.
Extra bites
• All draft beers now are $4 all day every Thursday at McNellie’s South City, 7031 S. Zurich Ave.
• Twin Peaks, which opened in the spring of 2009 at 7007 S. Memorial Drive, has closed. Some social media messages suggest it might relocate, but that hasn’t been confirmed.